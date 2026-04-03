GGI, Inc

Hosted by

GGI, Inc

About this event

The JAM'S AFFIDAVIT ICE CREAM SOCIAL

VIRTUAL Join from anywhere!

General Admission
$5

Enjoy the FULL FARE program with access to all main activities: the AFFIDAVIT template and coaching to complete.

VIP Admission
$10

Thank you for your compassion. Ticket includes one FULL FARE admission and sponsorship for another FULL FARE -for a TI who cannot attend independently. Both receive the AFFIDAVIT template and coaching to complete.

Appreciation Donation
$25

As the JAM expands, all donations are appreciated. THANK YOU KINDLY, in advance!

No TI Left Behind
Free

This ticket has been covered by a SPONSOR or The GGI, Inc JAM Fund. Will receive the FULL FARE program which includes the AFFIDAVIT template and coaching to complete.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!