The JAM'S AFFIDAVIT ICE CREAM SOCIAL

About this event
Enjoy the FULL FARE program with access to all main activities: the AFFIDAVIT template and coaching to complete.
Thank you for your compassion. Ticket includes one FULL FARE admission and sponsorship for another FULL FARE -for a TI who cannot attend independently. Both receive the AFFIDAVIT template and coaching to complete.
As the JAM expands, all donations are appreciated. THANK YOU KINDLY, in advance!
This ticket has been covered by a SPONSOR or The GGI, Inc JAM Fund. Will receive the FULL FARE program which includes the AFFIDAVIT template and coaching to complete.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!