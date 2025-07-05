Jason Price Foundation

Hosted by

Jason Price Foundation

About this event

Jason Price Foundation Poker Tournament: All In For Cancer

University Club of Virginia Tech

185 Beamer Way, Blacksburg VA, 24060

Non Player Attendee
$50

This ticket is for guests who want to attend the event but will not be playing in the poker tournament. Includes access to food, cash bar, silent auction and event activities.

Player Attendee
$100

One seat at the table with a starting value of 2,000 chips. Includes access to food, cash bar, silent auction and event activities.

500 Chip Add-On
$25

Add 500 chips to your buy in.

(Must be purchased with a Player Attendee ticket to be valid.)

1000 Chip Add-On
$50

Add 1,500 chips to your buy in.

(Must be purchased with a Player Attendee ticket to be valid.)

1,500 Chip Add-On
$100

Add 2,000 chips to your buy in.

(Must be purchased with a Player Attendee ticket to be valid.)

Add a donation for Jason Price Foundation

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