Jason Price Foundation Poker Tournament: All In For Cancer

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About this event
185 Beamer Way, Blacksburg VA, 24060
This ticket is for guests who want to attend the event but will not be playing in the poker tournament. Includes access to food, cash bar, silent auction and event activities.
One seat at the table with a starting value of 2,000 chips. Includes access to food, cash bar, silent auction and event activities.
Add 500 chips to your buy in.
(Must be purchased with a Player Attendee ticket to be valid.)
Add 1,500 chips to your buy in.
(Must be purchased with a Player Attendee ticket to be valid.)
Add 2,000 chips to your buy in.
(Must be purchased with a Player Attendee ticket to be valid.)
$
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