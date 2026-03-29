"Dining in the Dark: A Legacy in Motion Sensory Experience"

About this event
Premier "BEAQON" Tier Meat Dinner: ($100): Includes the 3-course dinner plus two glasses of curated wine (distributed via tactile sensory tokens at your table).
Your safety is our priority. During checkout, you will be asked to provide any food allergy information. Our catering team will accommodate all documented restrictions to ensure a worry-free sensory experience.
Classic Tier ($85): Meat Dinner: Includes the 3-course dinner plus a refreshing selection of iced tea, lemonade, and water.
Your safety is our priority. During checkout, you will be asked to provide any food allergy information. Our catering team will accommodate all documented restrictions to ensure a worry-free sensory experience.
Premier "BEAQON" Tier Seafood Dinner: ($100): Includes the 3-course dinner plus two glasses of curated wine (distributed via tactile sensory tokens at your table).
Your safety is our priority. During checkout, you will be asked to provide any food allergy information. Our catering team will accommodate all documented restrictions to ensure a worry-free sensory experience.
Classic Tier ($85): Seafood Dinner: Includes the 3-course dinner plus a refreshing selection of iced tea, lemonade, and water.
Your safety is our priority. During checkout, you will be asked to provide any food allergy information. Our catering team will accommodate all documented restrictions to ensure a worry-free sensory experience.
Premier "BEAQON" Tier Vegetarian Dinner: ($100): Includes the 3-course dinner plus two glasses of curated wine (distributed via tactile sensory tokens at your table).
Your safety is our priority. During checkout, you will be asked to provide any food allergy information. Our catering team will accommodate all documented restrictions to ensure a worry-free sensory experience.
Classic Tier ($85): Vegetarian Dinner: Includes the 3-course dinner plus a refreshing selection of iced tea, lemonade, and water.
Your safety is our priority. During checkout, you will be asked to provide any food allergy information. Our catering team will accommodate all documented restrictions to ensure a worry-free sensory experience.
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