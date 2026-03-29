Jordan D Thornhill Memorial Foundation

Hosted by

Jordan D Thornhill Memorial Foundation

About this event

"Dining in the Dark: A Legacy in Motion Sensory Experience"

4945 S Beech Daly St

Dearborn Heights, MI 48125, USA

Premier "BEAQON" Tier (Meat Dinner)
$100

Premier "BEAQON" Tier Meat Dinner: ($100): Includes the 3-course dinner plus two glasses of curated wine (distributed via tactile sensory tokens at your table).


Your safety is our priority. During checkout, you will be asked to provide any food allergy information. Our catering team will accommodate all documented restrictions to ensure a worry-free sensory experience.

Classic Tier (Meat Dinner)
$85

Classic Tier ($85): Meat Dinner: Includes the 3-course dinner plus a refreshing selection of iced tea, lemonade, and water.


Your safety is our priority. During checkout, you will be asked to provide any food allergy information. Our catering team will accommodate all documented restrictions to ensure a worry-free sensory experience.

Premier "BEAQON" Tier (Seafood Dinner)
$100

Premier "BEAQON" Tier Seafood Dinner: ($100): Includes the 3-course dinner plus two glasses of curated wine (distributed via tactile sensory tokens at your table).


Your safety is our priority. During checkout, you will be asked to provide any food allergy information. Our catering team will accommodate all documented restrictions to ensure a worry-free sensory experience.

Classic Tier (Seafood Dinner)
$85

Classic Tier ($85): Seafood Dinner: Includes the 3-course dinner plus a refreshing selection of iced tea, lemonade, and water.


Your safety is our priority. During checkout, you will be asked to provide any food allergy information. Our catering team will accommodate all documented restrictions to ensure a worry-free sensory experience.

Premier "BEAQON" Tier (Vegetarian Dinner)
$100

Premier "BEAQON" Tier Vegetarian Dinner: ($100): Includes the 3-course dinner plus two glasses of curated wine (distributed via tactile sensory tokens at your table).


Your safety is our priority. During checkout, you will be asked to provide any food allergy information. Our catering team will accommodate all documented restrictions to ensure a worry-free sensory experience.

Classic Tier (Vegetarian Dinner)
$85

Classic Tier ($85): Vegetarian Dinner: Includes the 3-course dinner plus a refreshing selection of iced tea, lemonade, and water.


Your safety is our priority. During checkout, you will be asked to provide any food allergy information. Our catering team will accommodate all documented restrictions to ensure a worry-free sensory experience.

Add a donation for Jordan D Thornhill Memorial Foundation

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