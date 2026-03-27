The Jerrell Hargraves memorial Golf Tournament

About this event
$175 per golfer covers everything you need for a great day on the course—all while giving back to a program that supports our youth.
Included with your registration:
⛳ 18 holes + golf cart
🍳 Breakfast sandwich
🍽️ Dinner
🍻 1 drink ticket
Every registration helps us continue the legacy of Jerrell Hargraves by investing in our student-athletes.
Includes 18 holes, cart, breakfast sandwich, dinner, and 1 drink ticket.
Join us for a great day of golf while supporting NBHS Football and honoring the legacy of Jerrell Hargraves.
Includes 18 holes, cart, breakfast sandwich, dinner, and 1 drink ticket.
Join us for a great day of golf while supporting NBHS Football and honoring the legacy of Jerrell Hargraves.
Not a golfer? No problem- join us for dinner and still be part of the fun while supporting the event. Enjoy our raffles, meet our team, and spend time with Jerrell’s family.
Every registration helps us continue the legacy of Jerrell Hargraves by investing in our student-athletes.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!