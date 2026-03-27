New Britain high school football Alumni and booster inc

Hosted by

New Britain high school football Alumni and booster inc

About this event

The Jerrell Hargraves memorial Golf Tournament

245 Hartford Rd

New Britain, CT 06053, USA

Single Golfer
$175

$175 per golfer covers everything you need for a great day on the course—all while giving back to a program that supports our youth.


Included with your registration:

⛳ 18 holes + golf cart

🍳 Breakfast sandwich

🍽️ Dinner

🍻 1 drink ticket


Every registration helps us continue the legacy of Jerrell Hargraves by investing in our student-athletes.


Foursome Registration
$700

Includes 18 holes, cart, breakfast sandwich, dinner, and 1 drink ticket.


Join us for a great day of golf while supporting NBHS Football and honoring the legacy of Jerrell Hargraves.


Twosome Registration
$350

Includes 18 holes, cart, breakfast sandwich, dinner, and 1 drink ticket.


Join us for a great day of golf while supporting NBHS Football and honoring the legacy of Jerrell Hargraves.


Dinner only
$50

Not a golfer? No problem- join us for dinner and still be part of the fun while supporting the event. Enjoy our raffles, meet our team, and spend time with Jerrell’s family.


Every registration helps us continue the legacy of Jerrell Hargraves by investing in our student-athletes.


Add a donation for New Britain high school football Alumni and booster inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!