The Jewelry Edit Foundation + Michael Robinson Silent Auction

'Emergence' by Michael Robinson

Watercolour on mixed media paper 6 x 8 inches

Signed and dated, February 2026





When the foundation invited me to donate a painting, I knew immediately what I wanted to express.





My Masterclass explores the search for one’s authentic spark, that quiet internal ignition where creativity is born. In this painting, I chose to portray that moment as a light bulb, not a symbol of invention alone, but of awakening.





Because the foundation stands for mentorship and the nurturing of talent, I felt compelled to represent two figures but intertwined as one. Mentor and student. Separate individuals, yet connected through the invisible exchange of wisdom.





Now, more than ever, it feels vital that we share our humanity. That we create not from imitation, but from lived experience, from emotion, vulnerability, and courage. We create in the hope that our authentic voice may resonate within another.





For me, this painting captures that quiet transmission, the passing of light from one soul to the next.