Offered by

The Jewish Medical Professional Network

About the memberships

The Jewish Medical Professional Network's Membership

Associate Member
Free

No expiration

Join the JMPN for FREE and stay up to date on news and events.

Community Member
$36

Valid until June 5, 2027

Designed for students, trainees, and professionals who want to stay connected to the Jewish medical community. Gain access to our online networking and community invitations to regional meetings. Engage in peer discussion forums and participate in volunteer initiatives. Receive updates on community health events and medical missions.

Professional Member
$200

Valid until June 5, 2027

Designed for healthcare professionals who want deeper professional engagement with the JMPN.

  • Access to CME programs when available
  • Invitations to professional networking roundtables
  • Opportunities to lead local service events
  • Eligible to join JMPN leadership committees
Leadership Circle
$650

Valid until June 5, 2027

For healthcare leaders who want to actively shape the future of Jewish medicine.

  • Access to our online membership directory
  • Access to leadership seminars
  • Showcase your medical practice on the JMPN website and be included in 1 member spotlight email campaign to our network
  • VIP access and seating to JMPN events
  • Invitations to private Leadership Circle networking events
  • Opportunity to chair committees or initiatives
  • Participation in innovation and healthcare startup discussions
Founders Circle
$1,800

Valid until June 5, 2027

The philanthropic leadership tier supports the growth of the JMPN for visionary physicians, philanthropists, and other healthcare leaders.

Includes everything in Leadership Circle, plus:

  • Private briefings with leading experts in medicine and bioethics
  • Access to our online membership directory
  • Access to leadership seminars
  • Showcase your medical practice on the JMPN website and be included in 5 member spotlight email campaigns to our network
  • Invitation to exclusive Founders gatherings
  • Lead student memberships and community health programs
  • Recognition as Founding Supporter
  • Recognition on JMPN website
  • Invitation to annual Founders Dinner
  • Recognition in annual report
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