The Jewish Medical Professional Network's Membership

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About the memberships
No expiration
Join the JMPN for FREE and stay up to date on news and events.
Valid until June 5, 2027
Designed for students, trainees, and professionals who want to stay connected to the Jewish medical community. Gain access to our online networking and community invitations to regional meetings. Engage in peer discussion forums and participate in volunteer initiatives. Receive updates on community health events and medical missions.
Valid until June 5, 2027
Designed for healthcare professionals who want deeper professional engagement with the JMPN.
Valid until June 5, 2027
For healthcare leaders who want to actively shape the future of Jewish medicine.
Valid until June 5, 2027
The philanthropic leadership tier supports the growth of the JMPN for visionary physicians, philanthropists, and other healthcare leaders.
Includes everything in Leadership Circle, plus:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!