The Jockey’s Circle

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Enjoy the beauty and pageantry of Saratoga with Sean Clancy, the editor/publisher of The Saratoga Special newspaper and unofficial mayor of Saratoga. Meet Hall of Fame jockeys and trainers, maybe a Kentucky Derby winner or two and perhaps a tip for the afternoon on your behind-the-scenes morning tour of the famed Saratoga backstretch and enjoy a day in a finish line box or a paddock-side picnic table at America's oldest and most storied racetrack. If you're lucky, maybe you'll get your picture taken in the winner's circle.
This year's meet starts July 16 and finishes Sept. 7. If you can't go this season, pick another year, we are there every summer.
Accommodations and travel not included. Mutually agreeable dates, Travers Weekend is not available.
Value: Priceless.
Donated by Sean & Joe Clancy
Starting bid
You're in for a treat! Cheltenham Racecourse is one of the most popular sporting venues in the UK, welcoming over 400,000 racegoers a year. It is a pilgrimage for racing fans from across the world.
Enjoy TWO tickets to either Festival Trials Day in January OR for one day of the April Meeting.
Festival Trials Day is the final opportunity to see the sports protagonists go out to battle on Cheltenham Racecourse’s hallowed turf before the Cheltenham Festival.
The April Meeting is a wonderful two-day meeting on Wednesday April 15 and Thursday April 16. The Spring sunshine shining over the famous Cleeve Hill and hallowed Cheltenham turf is sure to put a spring in your step and provide a brilliant day out with high-quality racing.
To make your day EXTRA SPECIAL, enjoy dinner at the famous Hollow Bottom pub with jockeys Sam Twiston-Davies and Aidan Coleman. Sam Twiston-Davies is one of Britain’s most experienced and successful National Hunt jockeys, known for his strength, competitive riding and success at major festivals. Retired jockey Aidan Coleman is one of the most accomplished Irish National Hunt jockeys of recent decades.
Surrounded by beautiful rolling countryside and steeped in racing history, The Hollow Bottom pub has been a gathering place for locals, farmers, and horse racing enthusiasts alike. Whether you're there to celebrate a big win or simply enjoy great food and company, The Hollow Bottom is where stories are shared and lasting memories are made.
Accommodations and travel not included. Mutually agreeable dates, limit two people.
Value: $600
Donated by Sam Twiston-Davies and Aidan Coleman
https://www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/cheltenham/the-racing/
Starting bid
Enjoy a morning on the gallops with UK steeplechase trainer Ben Pauling, at his Naunton Downs facility in The Cotswolds countryside, just a twenty-minute drive from Cheltenham - see behind the scenes of Pauling's incredible new state of-the-art training establishment.
Follow up your visit to the gallops with an afternoon at the famed Cheltenham Racecourse! Cheltenham is at the heart of almost every aspect of Jump racing in the United Kingdom. Ben Pauling will provide you with owners and trainers tickets at Cheltenham for 4 people, for any meeting EXCLUDING the Festival in March.
Accommodations and travel not included. Mutually agreeable dates.
Value: $1,000
Donated by Ben Pauling
Starting bid
Enjoy a morning on the gallops and a day of racing at Epsom Racecourse with Royal Ascot winning trainer George Baker. YES, this includes your own private tour of Downs House, across the downs, around Tattenham Corner, past the Derby start and to Eclipse's old stall. Downs House Racing Stables is situated a furlong from the start of the premier Classic horse race, the Epsom Derby.
Follow up your morning visit to Downs House Racing with a day at Epsom Downs Racecourse. A Grade 1 racecourse located in Epsom, Surrey (in the UK), Epsom Downs is home to some of the world's finest flat racing and the supreme test of the racehorse.
Accommodations and travel not included. Mutually agreeable dates.
Value: $1,000
Donated by George Baker
Starting bid
Reach the audience you want to reach in Saratoga’s racing newspaper. Published 20 times in 2025, The Special covers it all at the sport’s premier meet. Secure your spot for 2026.
Value: $950
Donated by Sean & Joe Clancy
Starting bid
Experience 5 star luxury, character and traditional comforts at stunning Kinloch House Hotel in Blairgowrie, one of the very finest authentic country house hotels in Scotland. The venue offers you the very best of Scottish hospitality and a truly fabulous dining experience. If the idea of a peaceful Scottish country hotel, located in 25 acres of Scottish countryside appeals, then you need look no further.
Kinloch House appeals to everyone who enjoys that ‘home from home’ atmosphere. This is a special place in which to relax and enjoy some of Scotland’s wonderful countryside and good cuisine.
Enjoy 5 nights, with breakfast included, at this 5 star hotel in Perthshire.
Travel not included. Mutually agreeable dates.
Value: $2500
Donated by Graham and Rosie Watters
Starting bid
Established in New York in 1900, the Orange County Hounds are one of the oldest and most prominent hunts in the United States. In 1903, the hunt relocated to The Plains, Virginia, where they made an indelible impact on the culture and landscape of Virginia’s Hunt Country.
Hunt for a day with this historic pack of hounds.
Accommodations and travel not included. Mutually agreeable dates.
Value: $250
Donated by Orange County Hounds
Starting bid
W. Plunket Stewart set his heart on having the best pack of foxhounds, his own country to hunt over, and his own hunt. It was his motivating force in 1910 and ’11 when he lived in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In November 1949, Stewart's stepdaughter Nancy Penn Smith Hannum became the master of Stewart’s Cheshire Foxhounds and developed the pack into what it is today.
Enjoy TWO caps to hunt with the Unionville, Pennsylvania pack. Accommodations for horses and people can be arranged if needed.
Travel not included. Mutually agreeable dates.
Value: $400
Donated by Mr. Stewart's Cheshire Foxhounds
Starting bid
Join the ownership group of Boldog (FR) for the 2026 season! Imported in spring 2025, Boldog ran in four stakes races this year and is looking to break through with his first win in the US.
Includes:
10% share
No training fees
10% of purse money won
Boldog trains with Tom Garner in Butler, Maryland.
Value: $3,000 (at least, more depending on purse money won)
Donated by Tom Garner
Starting bid
Visit Springdale Racecourse in Camden, South Carolina, and the National Steeplechase Museum!
The Thoroughbred Racehorse experience is a special tour offered during fall, winter, and spring mornings as trainers and horses are available. Steeplechase Museum staff will accompany you on a visit to the training track to watch horses perform their morning workouts and on a visit to the barns to get a peek behind-the-scenes at Springdale Racecourse. The tour concludes with a guided, behind the scenes tour of the National Steeplechase Museum.
For safety reasons, guests are required to sign a waiver before beginning the tour and no guests under the age of thirteen (13) are permitted.
Package is for a group of four people. Accommodations and travel not included. Mutually agreeable dates.
Value: $80
Donated by the National Steeplechase Museum
Starting bid
One Grandstand box (seats six people) and two VIP parking passes for the November 22, 2026 Colonial Cup Races in Camden, South Carolina.
Experience the drama and the excitement of the final day of racing for the 2026 season! The grandstand provides the best view in the house.
A bag of Colonial Cup swag is included in the package.
Accommodations and travel not included.
Value: $650
Donated by the Carolina Cup Racing Association
Starting bid
One Infield Tailgate Parking Pass
at the Pennsylvania Hunt Cup on Sunday, November 1, 2026.
The Pennsylvania Hunt Cup is a timber steeplechase race with a distance of four miles and 18 fences. From its inception it has been intended as a substantial test of both horse and rider, and is one of just three 4-mile steeplechase races sanctioned by the National Steeplechase Association. First run in 1921 over a course in Whitemarsh , PA, the race moved to the present location in Unionville PA in 1964, where it has been held annually since.
Established with the aim of making a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need, this exhilarating event not only showcases the thrilling spectacle of horse racing but also serves as a platform to raise vital funds for the Chester County Food Bank.
Park one row behind Finish line East. Includes parking for one vehicle and up to six occupants (Children under six are free and don’t count towards the limit.)
Cars will be parked in order of arrival. Dogs are not permitted.
Accommodations and travel not included.
Value $450
Donated by: Pennsylvania Hunt Cup Races
Starting bid
TWO tickets to the London International Horse Show on MONDAY DECEMBER 22nd. The Monday schedule includes:
▪️The CSI5* Turkish Airlines Grand Prix
▪️The Tuffa Boots Jockeys Challenge Cup in aid of The Injured Jockeys Fund
▪️Shetland Pony Grand National
ALSO INCLUDED: Champagne Bar passes and a tour of the stables! Located in its own exclusive tented structure, the Champagne Taittinger Bar and Brasserie provides a luxurious setting with an indoor lounge and outdoor garden overlooking the International Arena Collecting Ring.
Accommodations and travel not included. Limit two people.
Value: $300
Donated by: Ollie Garner
Starting bid
Walk the three mile My Lady's Manor timber course course in Monkton, Maryland with jockey Dan Nevin, who had a win over the course in April 2025.
Dan Nevin is an Irish-born steeplechase jockey who has been active on the National Steeplechase Association circuit since 2021, when he burst onto the scene, winning his first US race, the Maryland Hunt Cup, on Vintage Vinnie. Dan will tell you about his preferred approach to each fence, what kind of horse does well in the race, and what it feels like to win over the Manor course.
Continue to chat with Dan about all things timber racing during lunch at the Manor Tavern after your course walk. The Manor Tavern is a picturesque, 267 year old property dating back to the time of George Washington. Today, it’s a country oasis in the heart of steeplechase land where friends and family gather for delectable food and exquisite service.
Limit four people in your tour/lunch. Accommodations and travel not included. Mutually agreeable dates.
Value: $300
Donated by Dan Nevin
Starting bid
One Tailgate Parking Space in “THE WATER JUMP” section & Admission for four people at the 34th Running of the Willowdale Steeplechase, on May 9, 2026
Nestled in the heart of Cheshire Hunt County in Chester County, Pennsylvania, the Willowdale Steeplechase is a world-class equestrian event that seamlessly blends the rich tradition of steeplechase with a steadfast commitment to the local community. Behind this grand event stands W.B. Dixon Stroud, Jr., a lifelong equestrian who achieved the prestigious Maryland Hunt Cup victory in 1984.
The course’s unique water jump, the only one of its kind in North America, presents a thrilling challenge for jockeys.
Since its inaugural race on May 22, 1993, the Willowdale Steeplechase has garnered increasing attendance, interest, and support. This growth is driven by an unwavering commitment to preserving steeplechase tradition while remaining attuned to the evolving needs of the community. Over the years, the event has contributed close to $1,500,000 to local charities, embodying the spirit of giving back.
Accommodations and travel not included.
Value $450
Donated by: Willowdale Steeplechase
Starting bid
Your own birds-eye view! See different training yards in the Cotswolds from helicopter. Check out the yards of Jonjo and AJ O’Neill, Fergal O'Brien, Charlie Longsdon, Shaun Lycett and more.
The Cotswolds is one of the epicentres of National Hunt racing in Britain. Its rolling limestone hills, mild climate, and long equine tradition make it a natural home for many of the UK’s biggest trainers, best gallops, and most prestigious race meetings.
Limit THREE people, summer months only. Accommodations and travel not included. Mutually agreeable dates.
Value: $900
Donated by Ollie Garner
Starting bid
Equine Dental work for two horses within a 25 mile radius of Middleburg, Virginia.
For over 30 years, retired steeplechase jockey Graham Alcock has been floating teeth in Northern Virginia.
Value: $250
Donated by Graham Alcock
Starting bid
Start 2026 off right. This package is for NEW YEARS DAY (Jan 1, 2026), for four people.
Begin the new year on the gallops with trainers Lucinda Russell and Michael Scudmore in Perthshire, Scotland. Since 1995, Lucinda Russell has been training National Hunt horses, training over a thousand winners including Grade One winners at the Cheltenham and Aintree Festivals in addition to saddling the first home in the Grand National on two occasions.
Continue your day at Musselburgh Racecourse. Musselburgh is firmly established as one of the UK’s most stylish racecourses, offering award-winning facilities in a 5-star visitor attraction located only 6 miles from Edinburgh.
Finally, cap off January 1 with drinks in Edinburgh with jockey Stephen Mulqueen, who was the runner-up Leading Jockey on the NSA circuit in 2025.
Accommodations and travel not included. Limit four people.
Value: $300
Donated by Stephen Mulqueen and Lucinda Russell.
Starting bid
Dinner for two people, in the Kennett Square, Pennsylvania area, with jockeys Harrison Beswick and Conor Tierney.
A UK native, Harry Beswick burst onto the US jump racing scene with a win in the 2021 Carolina Cup, riding Noah and the Ark. In 2023 he was second in the NSA jockey standings. His focus is shifting a bit more toward the training side these days.
Ireland native Conor Tierney, an amateur jockey, came to the US in 2023 with his sights set on the Maryland Hunt Cup. He piloted Withoutmoreado to win the Hunt Cup in 2023, and rode Road to Oz to Hunt Cup victory this year.
These two jockeys will treat you and guest to dinner in the Kennett Square area, at a mutually agreed upon restaurant. Pick their brains and see what makes them tick!
Accommodations and travel not included. Mutually agreeable dates.
Value: $200
Donated by Harrison Beswick and Conor Tierney
Starting bid
Joseph Patrick O’Brien is a highly successful Irish Thoroughbred racehorse trainer and former champion flat jockey, widely regarded as one of the rising stars in international racing. He is the son of legendary trainer Aidan O’Brien and has carved out an impressive career both in the saddle and now from the training ranks.
Joseph invites you to a morning on the gallops Carriganóg Racing. Joseph’s grandfather Joe Crowley was the first to train from the yard on Owning Hill and enjoyed great success there. In later years, Joseph’s parents Annemarie and Aidan were both crowned Irish Champion National Hunt Trainers while based there and Annemarie’s sister Frances also trained an abundance of winners from the yard. Quite literally thousands of winners have been trained on its famous uphill gallop over the decades.
Accommodations and travel not included. Mutually agreeable dates. Four people.
Value: $300
Donated by Joseph Patrick O'Brien
Starting bid
Play a round of golf with four time champion jockey Graham Watters!
Bring a couple friends to Piney Branch Golf Club in Upperco, Maryland to test your golf skills against the current NSA champ.
As your premier home course in Upperco, MD, Piney Branch's private, par-71 layout, designed by Edmund B. Ault, delivers an exceptional golfing challenge for players of all skill levels.
Accommodations and travel not included. Mutually agreeable dates.
Value: $475
Donated by Graham Watters
Starting bid
Walk the four mile, 22-fence historic Maryland Hunt Cup course, easily one of the most well known American jump races.
Your host will be trainer Mark Beecher, who has won the race both as a jockey and as a trainer. Mark will tell you about his preferred approach to each fence, what kind of horse does well in the race, and what it feels like to win.
Continue to chat with Mark about all things timber racing during lunch at The Oregon Grille after your course walk. This classic American steakhouse, located in a luxuriously renovated 19th-century stone farmhouse, features a menu of hand-cut steaks and fresh seafood.
Limit four people in your tour/lunch. Accommodations and travel not included. Mutually agreeable dates.
Value: $300
Donated by Mark Beecher
Starting bid
Morning on the Gallops and a Day at the Races with trainers Patrick and Eddie Harty at The Curragh in Ireland.
Mulgrave Lodge is situated in Pollardstown, right on the edge of the famous Curragh of Kildare. It has been built in its entirety by the Harty family to cater for every need of their horses. The horses are ridden from the yard to the Curragh daily where there are endless options for exercise.
Eddie and Patrick Harty are a father and son team. They come from a long line of horsemen and are steeped in horse racing history and tradition. In 2021 they became the first licensed partnership to train racehorses in Ireland.
The Curragh Racecourse, the home of Irish flat racing, hosts Ireland’s five most important flat races, known as the Classics. Racing takes place 24 days each year from the mid-March until early November.
Limit four people. Accommodations and travel not included. Mutually agreeable dates.
Value: $300
Donated by Harty Racing
Starting bid
Enjoy a morning on the gallops with Cheltenham Gold Cup winning jockey-turned-trainer Sam Thomas at The Hollies Stables in Wales, 15 minutes north of Cardiff. Having ridden over 500 winners for some of the country’s leading National Hunt trainers in a successful career, Sam gained exceptional experience about the industry which has influenced his venture as a trainer.
After your morning with Sam, drive 45 minutes or so to Chepstow Racecourse, nestled in the picturesque Wye Valley in Monmouthshire. You will have four owner/trainer tickets to the races. With over 30 race meetings annually, Chepstow is a dual-purpose venue known for both National Hunt and flat racing.
Accommodations and travel not included. Limit four people. Mutually agreeable dates.
Value: $300
Donated by Sam Thomas Racing
https://www.samthomasracing.com/
https://www.chepstow-racecourse.co.uk/
Starting bid
Join steeplechase jockey/owner Alexander T. Leventhal for a wine tasting in his personal wine cellar, which we hear is quite impressive!
Alexander Leventhal is both an owner (Straylight Racing) and stakes-placed amateur rider, boasting seven victories in 86 career mounts. His top horse to date was steeplethon standout Invocation, a nine-time winner of $213,000.
A partner in the law firm of Harkins, Kovler & Leventhal, Leventhal’s experience includes proxy contests, contentious consent solicitations, and restructurings in the U.S. and Europe, along with stakeholder communications consulting for publicly traded companies and private equity firms.
Leventhal joined the National Steeplechase Association Board of Directors in 2022, hoping to bring "a unique perspective to the board as both an active rider and someone who’s had a career in business completely unrelated to horses."
Accommodations and travel not included. Limit four people. Mutually agreeable dates.
Value: $300
Donated by Alexander Leventhal
Starting bid
Support Jump Racing in America and Join the NSA.
NSA's Historian Membership provides the following benefits:
▪️Historian members’ racing silks are featured in American Steeplechasing, which is published in full color
▪️Special Patron Member pin and Guest pin, which provide free admission to NSA race meets.
▪️Horsemen’s parking privileges at NSA race meets.
▪️A copy of American Steeplechasing, our annual yearbook, which chronicles the races, horses, people, and events of each NSA season.
▪️Discounts through the National Thoroughbred Racing Association’s NTRA Advantage group purchasing plan.
▪️Opportunity to serve on the National Steeplechase Association Board of Directors, if elected, and vote in the annual election of Board of Directors members.
Value: $1,000
Donated by the National Steeplechase Association
Starting bid
Founded in 1983, Fair Hill Training Center is the most innovative racehorse Training Center in North America, providing unsurpassed facilities to maximize the performance and soundness of the equine athlete.
Watch morning gallops with dual-purpose flat/steeplechase trainer Keri Brion, grab some breakfast and take a tour of the Training Center, including Bruce Jackson's state-of-the-art Fair Hill Equine Therapy Center.
Accommodations and travel not included. Limit four people. Mutually agreeable dates.
Value: $200
Donated by Keri Brion
https://fairhilltrainingcenter.com/
Starting bid
Irish trainer Gordon Elliott has trained 41 Cheltenham festival winners, over 100 Grade 1 winners and over 2700 winners (as of 30/10/25). At Navan racecourse in December 2021 he became the first trainer in both Ireland and Britain to win 7 races on the racecard. He is the first Irish trainer to win all 5 jumps races on the card at Far Hills racecourse, USA - which includes both the American Grand National, America’s richest steeplechase, and the Foxbrook Champion hurdle.
You'll tour Cullentra House Farm in Longwood, Co. Meath to get a behind the scenes look at the facilities used to train champions.
Goffs Thyestes Chase Day at Gowran Park Racecourse is a huge tradition for race fans across Ireland. Taking place on a Thursday in late January just adds to aura as people take a day off work and children get time off school, indeed for years many local schools close as they know attendance will be so limited anyway! The upcoming date is THURSDAY JANUARY 22nd.
The feature race, the Grade 3 Thyestes 'chase, has previously been won by Grand National and Cheltenham Gold Cup winners such as Hedge Hunter, Numbersixvalverde & the 2025 Aintree Grand National winner, Nick Rocket (who is likely to reappear in the race again this year).
Bring a friend! We've got two tickets to the Jan 22nd day of racing.
Accommodations and travel not included. Limit two people. Mutually agreeable dates for the Gordon Elliott tour.
Value: $300
Donated by Sean McDermott and Gordon Elliott
https://www.gowranpark.ie/racing/goffs-thyestes-day/
Starting bid
Ever wondered what the staff for a hunt actually DOES? You can shadow whipper-in Ross Geraghty for a day, with Maryland's Elkridge-Harford Hunt Club.
Elkridge-Harford is a fox-chasing club that is active in Harford County, Md. They are located in the lovely My Lady’s Manor area of historic land in Maryland.
Elkridge-Harford is active in Maryland steeplechase racing, sponsoring the Elkridge-Harford Point-to-Point races, and is home to the My Lady’s Manor Steeplechase Races each spring to the benefit of the Manor Foundation.
Ross Geraghty is a retired steeplechase jockey who rode professionally in the US from 2009 - 2023. He retired with 832 starts and a record of 125-107-89.
Accommodations and travel not included. Mutually agreeable dates.
Value: $300
Donated by Ross Geraghty
Starting bid
Improve your riding skills with a private lesson from 5* event rider Charlotte (Bacon) Beswick at her base in Coatesville, Pennsylvania.
A UK native, Charlotte holds team gold, silver and bronze medals in the junior and pony ranks. She competed at Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials at just 19 years of age. Now based in Pennsylvania, Charlotte has had top ten finishes in recognized competition at both Fair Hill and Plantation Field in 2025.
Accommodations and travel not included. Mutually agreeable dates.
Value: $200
Donated by Charlotte (Bacon) Beswick
Starting bid
Established in 1870, The Irish Field is Ireland's only newspaper dedicated to racing and equestrian sports.
Published every Saturday, the newspaper averages 120 pages and includes:
Value: $233
Donated by The Irish Field
Starting bid
The Dublin Racing Festival never fails to deliver the ultimate blend of world-class sport and unforgettable atmosphere at Leopardstown Racecourse in Dublin, Ireland.
Across two thrilling days (Jan 31 and Feb 1, 2026), witness eight Grade 1 races featuring the finest horses, jockeys, and trainers in the game. Beyond the track, enjoy an unmatched social experience filled with live entertainment, food, and culture.
Two tickets. Accommodations and travel not included.
Value: $165
Donated by Conor Tierney
Starting bid
6-time Champion Trainer Nicky Henderson LVO OBE, almost needs no introduction. British horse racing trainer Nicky Henderson is a name synonymous with the Cheltenham Festival. He has secured 75 victories during his career at the event, placing him behind just Willie Mullins on the all-time wins leaderboard.
Henderson is responsible for a long list of incredible racehorses that have given us top headlines throughout the festival's history. Sprinter Sacre, Altior, Long Run, See You Then, Long Shot, and, most recently, Constitution Hill are all testaments to Henderson’s world-class training.
Spend a morning on the gallops with Henderson at the storied Seven Barrows near Lambourn, Berkshire.
Accommodations and travel not included. Mutually agreeable dates. Four people.
Value: $300
Donated by George Daly and Seven Barrows
https://www.unibet.co.uk/blog/author/nicky-henderson
Starting bid
Warren Greatrex is a British National Hunt racehorse trainer based in Lambourn, Berkshire, one of the UK’s most famous centers of jump racing. He has built a strong reputation in jump racing with notable victories at top festivals and a patient, horse-centered approach to training.
Warren invites you to a morning on the gallops at Rhonehurst Stables and the Jockey Club Estate Lambourn Training Grounds. Check out the equine pool and the salt water treadmill, and maybe you'll meet stable standouts Bill Baxter or Good And Clever.
Accommodations and travel not included. Mutually agreeable dates. Four people.
Value: $200
Donated by Warren Greatrex
Starting bid
Explore The Glanvilles Stud in Dorset, United Kingdom, specializing in thoroughbred breeding, bloodstock management, and horse care.
Meet all the foals, tour the facility, and then enjoy lunch.
Accommodations and travel not included. Mutually agreeable dates. Four people.
Value: $200
Donated by The Glanville Stud and Freddie Procter
Starting bid
Enjoy a spectacular day at the Jim McKay Maryland Million Day, where excitement meets tradition in every race! Bring a friend to enjoy thrilling horse races, interactive games, and local food favorites, all set in the heart of beautiful Maryland, at Laurel Park.
This VIP package for two people includes reserved parking, buffet lunch, open bar, and an unforgettable VIP experience.
Maryland Million Day 2026 will be held on a Saturday in October (exact date still TBA). Accommodations and travel not included.
Value: $500
Donated by Maryland Million
Starting bid
Founded by Ms. Josephine Abercrombie in 1952, Pin Oak Stud in Versailles, Kentucky, has made a name for itself in the Thoroughbred industry, breeding, raising, and racing champions in the legendary blue and light grey stripes.
To date, nearly 100 stakes winners have been bred or raced by Pin Oak Stud, including Classic winners in America and England and Grade/Group 1 stakes winners in three countries.
On your private tour of Pin Oak Stud, you and up to seven guests will:
▪️Explore the Training Barn and watch horses exercise
▪️Visit the Stallion barn and say hi to the Friesians
▪️Head to the Nursery side to meet mares and foals
And MORE!
Accommodations and travel not included. Mutually agreeable dates. Eight people.
Value: $500
Donated by Pin Oak Stud
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!