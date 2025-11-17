The Jockey’s Circle

You're in for a treat! Cheltenham Racecourse is one of the most popular sporting venues in the UK, welcoming over 400,000 racegoers a year. It is a pilgrimage for racing fans from across the world.





Enjoy TWO tickets to either Festival Trials Day in January OR for one day of the April Meeting.





Festival Trials Day is the final opportunity to see the sports protagonists go out to battle on Cheltenham Racecourse’s hallowed turf before the Cheltenham Festival.





The April Meeting is a wonderful two-day meeting on Wednesday April 15 and Thursday April 16. The Spring sunshine shining over the famous Cleeve Hill and hallowed Cheltenham turf is sure to put a spring in your step and provide a brilliant day out with high-quality racing.





To make your day EXTRA SPECIAL, enjoy dinner at the famous Hollow Bottom pub with jockeys Sam Twiston-Davies and Aidan Coleman. Sam Twiston-Davies is one of Britain’s most experienced and successful National Hunt jockeys, known for his strength, competitive riding and success at major festivals. Retired jockey Aidan Coleman is one of the most accomplished Irish National Hunt jockeys of recent decades.





Surrounded by beautiful rolling countryside and steeped in racing history, The Hollow Bottom pub has been a gathering place for locals, farmers, and horse racing enthusiasts alike. Whether you're there to celebrate a big win or simply enjoy great food and company, The Hollow Bottom is where stories are shared and lasting memories are made.​

Accommodations and travel not included. Mutually agreeable dates, limit two people.





Value: $600

Donated by Sam Twiston-Davies and Aidan Coleman

https://www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/cheltenham/the-racing/

https://www.thehollowbottom.com/