The John Bosco Memorial Classic Golf Outing

About this event
Includes golf, breakfast and range, on-course BBQ lunch, beer on the course, dinner and open bar.
Includes dinner, open bar, prizes, raffles, and post-golf celebration.
Support the John Bosco Memorial Classic with sponsor recognition on tee box signage during the event.
Sponsor must provide the exact logo, graphic, or wording they would like displayed on the sign.
Be the exclusive sponsor of a tee box, with dedicated signage featuring your name, family name, business logo, or custom message.
Sponsor must provide the exact logo, graphic, or wording they would like displayed on the sign.
Sponsor a green and receive event-day recognition with signage placed near one of the greens during the outing.
Sponsor must provide the exact logo, graphic, or wording they would like displayed on the sign.
Sponsor the Longest Drive Contest and receive event-day recognition at the contest hole.
Your name, family name, business logo, or custom message will be displayed on dedicated contest signage.
Sponsor the Closest to the Pin Contest and receive event-day recognition at the contest hole.
Your name, family name, business logo, or custom message will be displayed on dedicated contest signage.
Sponsor must provide the exact logo, graphic, or wording they would like displayed on the sign.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!