John Bosco Memorial Fund Inc.

Hosted by

John Bosco Memorial Fund Inc.

About this event

The John Bosco Memorial Classic Golf Outing

22 E Gate Dr

Huntington, NY 11743, USA

Golf Entry
$500

Includes golf, breakfast and range, on-course BBQ lunch, beer on the course, dinner and open bar.

Non-Golfer Dinner & Drinks Only
$200

Includes dinner, open bar, prizes, raffles, and post-golf celebration.

Tee Box Sign Sponsor
$100

Support the John Bosco Memorial Classic with sponsor recognition on tee box signage during the event.


Sponsor must provide the exact logo, graphic, or wording they would like displayed on the sign.

Exclusive Tee Box Sponsor
$200

Be the exclusive sponsor of a tee box, with dedicated signage featuring your name, family name, business logo, or custom message.


Sponsor must provide the exact logo, graphic, or wording they would like displayed on the sign.

Green Sponsor
$150

Sponsor a green and receive event-day recognition with signage placed near one of the greens during the outing.


Sponsor must provide the exact logo, graphic, or wording they would like displayed on the sign.

Longest Drive Sponsor
$200

Sponsor the Longest Drive Contest and receive event-day recognition at the contest hole.


Your name, family name, business logo, or custom message will be displayed on dedicated contest signage.

Closest to the Pin Sponsor
$200

Sponsor the Closest to the Pin Contest and receive event-day recognition at the contest hole.


Your name, family name, business logo, or custom message will be displayed on dedicated contest signage.


Sponsor must provide the exact logo, graphic, or wording they would like displayed on the sign.

Add a donation for John Bosco Memorial Fund Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!