The John Gastley Scholarship Foundation presents the annual “Chip-in” for Scholarships Golf Outing

940 Littlestown Rd

Littlestown, PA 17340, USA

Single Player
$100

Ø  Greens fees, cart, and dinner

Tee Sign Sponsor
$150

Ø   Tee Sign Displayed,

Ø  Fellowship Attendance, Ø  Luncheon Guest 

Team Sponsor
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Ø   Greens fees, cart, and dinner for 4 golfers

Ø   Team listed in the tournament program

Bronze Level Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Ø   Greens fees, cart, and dinner for 4 golfers

Ø   Team listed in the tournament program

Ø   Four complementary 50/50 tickets

Silver Level Sponsor
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Ø   Greens fees, cart, and dinner for 4 golfers

Ø   Team listed in the tournament program

Ø   Four complementary 50/50 tickets

Ø   Prominent display of team recognition sign

Gold Level Sponsor
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Ø   Greens fees, cart, and dinner for 4 golfers

Ø   Team listed in the tournament program

Ø   Eight complementary 50/50 tickets

Ø   Prominent display of team recognition sign

Ø   Four personalized beverage tumblers

Add a donation for The John Gastley Scholarship Foundation

$

