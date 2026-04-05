Offered by

The John Lautner Foundation

About the memberships

The John Lautner Foundation's Memberships

Lifetime Membership
$2,000

No expiration

This membership gives the bearer discounts on purchases and JLF-sponsored events, invitations to exclusive events, and early notice of upcoming activities. Bearer receives JLF Newsletter online, and JLF archive visit to the Getty Research Institute for a yearly special selected document discussion.

Individual
$85

Valid until June 7, 2027

Discounts on purchases and events, notification of JLF activities, JLF Newsletter online

Student
$45

Valid until June 7, 2027

Discounts on purchases and events, notification of JLF activities, JLF Newsletter online.

Business or Organization
$500

Valid until June 7, 2027

Company name on published materials, discounts on purchases and events, notification of JLF activities, JLF Newsletter online, VIP events, a yearly special Lautner building location with discussion.

Family
$145

Valid until June 7, 2027

Discounts on purchases and events, notification of JLF activities, JLF Newsletter online

Lautner building owner
$250

No expiration

Discounts on purchases and events, notification of JLF activities, JLF Newsletter online, invitations to exclusive events, early notice of upcoming activities and VIP events.

Owners also have greater access to the JLF archive at the Getty Research Institute and a yearly special selected document discussion.

Add a donation for The John Lautner Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!