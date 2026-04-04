The Jolt 2026

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Professional Teeth Whitening Protects Your Smile
With professional Zoom Whitening, our cosmetic dentist in Logan, Utah, gives you the dramatic, even results you’re after without the risks.
Zoom Whitening uses a controlled amount of professional-strength whitening gel, activated by a special light to safely lift stains fast. You’ll leave your appointment with a noticeably whiter smile in just one visit, without any damage to your enamel.
(Value: $330)
Starting bid
Enjoy a great mix of food and family dining with this Gift Card Bundle featuring a $25 Buffalo Wild Wings gift card, a $25 Gossner’s gift card, 2 Pizza Pie Cafe adult meal gift cards, and 4 Pizza Pie Cafe kids' meal gift cards.
Whether you are planning a family outing, casual dinner, or a few fun meals together, this bundle offers plenty of tasty options. A wonderful package for families, food lovers, and anyone who enjoys sharing a good meal.
(Value-$110)
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious Schreiber Foods Cheese Box filled with a variety of cheeses and cheese spreads perfect for snacking, sharing, entertaining, or creating your own charcuterie board.
Each donated box includes an assortment of cheese products, with varieties that may differ from box to box, making every package a fun and flavorful surprise. A wonderful item for cheese lovers, party hosts, family gatherings, or anyone who enjoys savory treats.
(Value-$45)
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious Schreiber Foods Cheese Box filled with a variety of cheeses and cheese spreads perfect for snacking, sharing, entertaining, or creating your own charcuterie board.
Each donated box includes an assortment of cheese products, with varieties that may differ from box to box, making every package a fun and flavorful surprise. A wonderful item for cheese lovers, party hosts, family gatherings, or anyone who enjoys savory treats.
(Value-$45)
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious Schreiber Foods Cheese Box filled with a variety of cheeses and cheese spreads perfect for snacking, sharing, entertaining, or creating your own charcuterie board.
Each donated box includes an assortment of cheese products, with varieties that may differ from box to box, making every package a fun and flavorful surprise. A wonderful item for cheese lovers, party hosts, family gatherings, or anyone who enjoys savory treats.
(Value-$45)
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious Schreiber Foods Cheese Box filled with a variety of cheeses and cheese spreads perfect for snacking, sharing, entertaining, or creating your own charcuterie board.
Each donated box includes an assortment of cheese products, with varieties that may differ from box to box, making every package a fun and flavorful surprise. A wonderful item for cheese lovers, party hosts, family gatherings, or anyone who enjoys savory treats.
(Value-$45)
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious Schreiber Foods Cheese Box filled with a variety of cheeses and cheese spreads perfect for snacking, sharing, entertaining, or creating your own charcuterie board.
Each donated box includes an assortment of cheese products, with varieties that may differ from box to box, making every package a fun and flavorful surprise. A wonderful item for cheese lovers, party hosts, family gatherings, or anyone who enjoys savory treats.
(Value-$45)
Starting bid
This fun North Logan Youth Sports Package includes one free North Logan City Recreation Youth Sports Program Registration, plus a soccer ball and a football.
A great opportunity for an active child or family to enjoy local sports and recreation.
(Value-$80)
Starting bid
Add timeless elegance to your home with this Seiko Baron Mantel Chime Clock.
This charming, classic clock features a medium-brown wooden case with tasteful gold accents, an off-white analog face, a glass door, and a gleaming gold-tone pendulum. It plays Westminster and Whittington chimes each quarter-hour, with adjustable volume and a nighttime silence option for added convenience.
With precise quartz movement and a refined traditional design, it makes a beautiful accent for a mantel, shelf, desk, or office.
(Value: $270)
Starting bid
Enjoy personalized comfort with this Malouf Convolution® 3-in-1 Hybrid Pillow in Queen size.
Featuring a removable memory foam core, hypoallergenic gelled microfiber fill, and a breathable 100% cotton cover, this plush pillow is designed to support a variety of sleep styles and preferences.
(Value-$170)
Starting bid
Bring home everything you need for an exciting night together with this bundle featuring a MinnARK Sports LED Pickleball Portable Set, 2 Pizza Pie Cafe adult meal gift cards, 4 Pizza Pie Cafe kid meal gift cards, and a collection of glow accessories.
A great package for families, parties, friendly competition, and a memorable night together.
Value-$110)
Starting bid
Relax like the captain of your own oasis with this Big Joe Captain’s Float.
Designed for teens and adults, this comfortable pool float is built like a chair for excellent back support and is filled with lightweight, buoyant Big Joe beans—no air required.
It features quick-drying mesh fabric, convenient handles, a drink holder, and a side pocket for all-day poolside comfort. A fun and functional upgrade for summer lounging, pool parties, and sunny-day relaxation.
(Value: $108)
Starting bid
Bright, bold, and beautifully crafted, this handmade quilt features a vibrant rainbow patchwork design framed by a striking black border.
This one-of-a-kind piece would make a wonderful accent for a bed, couch, guest room, or display space.
A lovely item for anyone who appreciates handmade craftsmanship and colorful design.
(Value: $100)
Starting bid
Splash into summer with this fun and colorful Big Joe Fruit Slice Large Pool Lounger.
Designed for teens and adults, this eye-catching float is filled with lightweight, buoyant beans and covered in vibrant, quick-drying mesh fabric—no air required.
With its playful fruit-slice design and easy-carry side handles, it’s a perfect addition to pool parties, summer lounging, and sunny-day fun in the water.
(Value: $93)
Starting bid
Escape to the outdoors with this Falcon’s Ledge adventure gift certificate for one room and one day of fishing.
Falcon’s Ledge is known for its beautiful setting, exceptional hospitality, and world-class outdoor experiences, making this a wonderful opportunity for anglers, adventurers, or anyone looking for a memorable getaway. The certificate, is good for lodging, meals, and adventures and must be reserved in advance.
(Value-$250)
Starting bid
Bring beauty and flavor home with this package from Zollinger Fruit & Tree Farm, featuring one 4-foot Columnar Blue Spruce Tree and one Apple Cider Slushy. The Columnar Blue Spruce (Picea pungens ‘Fastigiata’) is a striking evergreen prized for its vivid blue color, dense growth, and narrow shape, making it a favorite for tighter spaces and deer-prone areas. It matures at approximately 25 feet tall and 12 feet wide and grows about 6–12 inches per year.
When you come to pick up your tree, be sure to stop in and enjoy your included Apple Cider Slushy from Zollinger’s—a fun and refreshing local favorite. A wonderful package for gardeners, homeowners, and anyone who loves a little extra orchard charm.
(Value: $105)
Starting bid
Bring beauty and flavor home with this package from Zollinger Fruit & Tree Farm, featuring one 4-foot Columnar Blue Spruce Tree and one Apple Cider Slushy. The Columnar Blue Spruce (Picea pungens ‘Fastigiata’) is a striking evergreen prized for its vivid blue color, dense growth, and narrow shape, making it a favorite for tighter spaces and deer-prone areas. It matures at approximately 25 feet tall and 12 feet wide and grows about 6–12 inches per year.
When you come to pick up your tree, be sure to stop in and enjoy your included Apple Cider Slushy from Zollinger’s—a fun and refreshing local favorite. A wonderful package for gardeners, homeowners, and anyone who loves a little extra orchard charm.
(Value: $105)
Starting bid
Get ground-level cozy with this Big Joe Roma Bean Bag Lounger.
Designed for teens and young adults, this lightweight lounger features a soft, supportive bean-filled design, a sophisticated tufted shape, and a convenient handle for easy carrying.
Perfect for bedrooms, dorms, playrooms, or living spaces, it’s a great spot for reading, gaming, watching shows, or simply relaxing.
(Value: $85)
Starting bid
Sharpen your mindset and elevate your performance with this free online one-on-one mental performance coaching session from Jon Osborn of Utah Sport Psych.
This session is a great opportunity for athletes, performers, competitors, and students looking to improve confidence, focus, resilience, and mental preparation.
(Value: $200)
Starting bid
This beautiful handmade patchwork quilt showcases an eye-catching mix of colors, prints, and patterns, creating a warm, charming, one-of-a-kind piece.
Perfect for a bed, sofa, or cozy corner, this quilt adds personality, comfort, and handcrafted beauty to any home.
(Value: $100)
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