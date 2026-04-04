Just Jumpin’
Just Jumpin’ has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Hosted by

Just Jumpin’

About this event

Sales closed

The Jolt 2026

Zoom Whitening - Logan Peak Dental (Value-$330) item
Zoom Whitening - Logan Peak Dental (Value-$330) item
Zoom Whitening - Logan Peak Dental (Value-$330) item
Zoom Whitening - Logan Peak Dental (Value-$330)
$75

Starting bid

Professional Teeth Whitening Protects Your Smile


With professional Zoom Whitening, our cosmetic dentist in Logan, Utah, gives you the dramatic, even results you’re after without the risks.


Zoom Whitening uses a controlled amount of professional-strength whitening gel, activated by a special light to safely lift stains fast. You’ll leave your appointment with a noticeably whiter smile in just one visit, without any damage to your enamel.


(Value: $330)

Gift Card Bundle (Value-$110) item
Gift Card Bundle (Value-$110)
$35

Starting bid

Enjoy a great mix of food and family dining with this Gift Card Bundle featuring a $25 Buffalo Wild Wings gift card, a $25 Gossner’s gift card, 2 Pizza Pie Cafe adult meal gift cards, and 4 Pizza Pie Cafe kids' meal gift cards.


Whether you are planning a family outing, casual dinner, or a few fun meals together, this bundle offers plenty of tasty options. A wonderful package for families, food lovers, and anyone who enjoys sharing a good meal.


(Value-$110)

1 of 5 Schreiber Foods Cheese Box (Value-$45) item
1 of 5 Schreiber Foods Cheese Box (Value-$45)
$15

Starting bid

Enjoy a delicious Schreiber Foods Cheese Box filled with a variety of cheeses and cheese spreads perfect for snacking, sharing, entertaining, or creating your own charcuterie board.


Each donated box includes an assortment of cheese products, with varieties that may differ from box to box, making every package a fun and flavorful surprise. A wonderful item for cheese lovers, party hosts, family gatherings, or anyone who enjoys savory treats.


(Value-$45)

2 of 5 Schreiber Foods Cheese Box (Value-$45) item
2 of 5 Schreiber Foods Cheese Box (Value-$45)
$15

Starting bid

Enjoy a delicious Schreiber Foods Cheese Box filled with a variety of cheeses and cheese spreads perfect for snacking, sharing, entertaining, or creating your own charcuterie board.


Each donated box includes an assortment of cheese products, with varieties that may differ from box to box, making every package a fun and flavorful surprise. A wonderful item for cheese lovers, party hosts, family gatherings, or anyone who enjoys savory treats.


(Value-$45)

3 of 5 Schreiber Foods Cheese Box (Value-$45) item
3 of 5 Schreiber Foods Cheese Box (Value-$45)
$15

Starting bid

Enjoy a delicious Schreiber Foods Cheese Box filled with a variety of cheeses and cheese spreads perfect for snacking, sharing, entertaining, or creating your own charcuterie board.


Each donated box includes an assortment of cheese products, with varieties that may differ from box to box, making every package a fun and flavorful surprise. A wonderful item for cheese lovers, party hosts, family gatherings, or anyone who enjoys savory treats.


(Value-$45)

4 of 5 Schreiber Foods Cheese Box (Value-$45) item
4 of 5 Schreiber Foods Cheese Box (Value-$45)
$15

Starting bid

Enjoy a delicious Schreiber Foods Cheese Box filled with a variety of cheeses and cheese spreads perfect for snacking, sharing, entertaining, or creating your own charcuterie board.


Each donated box includes an assortment of cheese products, with varieties that may differ from box to box, making every package a fun and flavorful surprise. A wonderful item for cheese lovers, party hosts, family gatherings, or anyone who enjoys savory treats.


(Value-$45)

5 of 5 Schreiber Foods Cheese Box (Value-$45) item
5 of 5 Schreiber Foods Cheese Box (Value-$45)
$15

Starting bid

Enjoy a delicious Schreiber Foods Cheese Box filled with a variety of cheeses and cheese spreads perfect for snacking, sharing, entertaining, or creating your own charcuterie board.


Each donated box includes an assortment of cheese products, with varieties that may differ from box to box, making every package a fun and flavorful surprise. A wonderful item for cheese lovers, party hosts, family gatherings, or anyone who enjoys savory treats.


(Value-$45)

North Logan Youth Sports Package (Value-$80) item
North Logan Youth Sports Package (Value-$80) item
North Logan Youth Sports Package (Value-$80)
$25

Starting bid

This fun North Logan Youth Sports Package includes one free North Logan City Recreation Youth Sports Program Registration, plus a soccer ball and a football.


A great opportunity for an active child or family to enjoy local sports and recreation.


(Value-$80)

Seiko Baron Mantel Chime Brown Clock (Value-$270) item
Seiko Baron Mantel Chime Brown Clock (Value-$270) item
Seiko Baron Mantel Chime Brown Clock (Value-$270) item
Seiko Baron Mantel Chime Brown Clock (Value-$270)
$60

Starting bid

Add timeless elegance to your home with this Seiko Baron Mantel Chime Clock.


This charming, classic clock features a medium-brown wooden case with tasteful gold accents, an off-white analog face, a glass door, and a gleaming gold-tone pendulum. It plays Westminster and Whittington chimes each quarter-hour, with adjustable volume and a nighttime silence option for added convenience.


With precise quartz movement and a refined traditional design, it makes a beautiful accent for a mantel, shelf, desk, or office.


(Value: $270)

Two (2) Convolution 3/1 Hybrid Queen Pillows (Value-$170) item
Two (2) Convolution 3/1 Hybrid Queen Pillows (Value-$170) item
Two (2) Convolution 3/1 Hybrid Queen Pillows (Value-$170)
$35

Starting bid

Enjoy personalized comfort with this Malouf Convolution® 3-in-1 Hybrid Pillow in Queen size.


Featuring a removable memory foam core, hypoallergenic gelled microfiber fill, and a breathable 100% cotton cover, this plush pillow is designed to support a variety of sleep styles and preferences.


(Value-$170)

Family Pickleball Bundle (Value-$110) item
Family Pickleball Bundle (Value-$110) item
Family Pickleball Bundle (Value-$110) item
Family Pickleball Bundle (Value-$110)
$25

Starting bid

Bring home everything you need for an exciting night together with this bundle featuring a MinnARK Sports LED Pickleball Portable Set, 2 Pizza Pie Cafe adult meal gift cards, 4 Pizza Pie Cafe kid meal gift cards, and a collection of glow accessories.


A great package for families, parties, friendly competition, and a memorable night together.


Value-$110)

Big Joe Captain's Pool Float Lounge Chair (Value-$108) item
Big Joe Captain's Pool Float Lounge Chair (Value-$108) item
Big Joe Captain's Pool Float Lounge Chair (Value-$108) item
Big Joe Captain's Pool Float Lounge Chair (Value-$108)
$35

Starting bid

Relax like the captain of your own oasis with this Big Joe Captain’s Float.


Designed for teens and adults, this comfortable pool float is built like a chair for excellent back support and is filled with lightweight, buoyant Big Joe beans—no air required.


It features quick-drying mesh fabric, convenient handles, a drink holder, and a side pocket for all-day poolside comfort. A fun and functional upgrade for summer lounging, pool parties, and sunny-day relaxation.


(Value: $108)

Handmade Black & Rainbow Quilt (Value-$100) item
Handmade Black & Rainbow Quilt (Value-$100)
$35

Starting bid

Bright, bold, and beautifully crafted, this handmade quilt features a vibrant rainbow patchwork design framed by a striking black border.

This one-of-a-kind piece would make a wonderful accent for a bed, couch, guest room, or display space.


A lovely item for anyone who appreciates handmade craftsmanship and colorful design.


(Value: $100)

Big Joe Fruit Slice Large Pool Lounger (Value-$93) item
Big Joe Fruit Slice Large Pool Lounger (Value-$93) item
Big Joe Fruit Slice Large Pool Lounger (Value-$93) item
Big Joe Fruit Slice Large Pool Lounger (Value-$93)
$30

Starting bid

Splash into summer with this fun and colorful Big Joe Fruit Slice Large Pool Lounger.


Designed for teens and adults, this eye-catching float is filled with lightweight, buoyant beans and covered in vibrant, quick-drying mesh fabric—no air required.


With its playful fruit-slice design and easy-carry side handles, it’s a perfect addition to pool parties, summer lounging, and sunny-day fun in the water.


(Value: $93)

Falcon’s Ledge Adventure Gift Certificate (Value-$250) item
Falcon’s Ledge Adventure Gift Certificate (Value-$250) item
Falcon’s Ledge Adventure Gift Certificate (Value-$250)
$75

Starting bid

Escape to the outdoors with this Falcon’s Ledge adventure gift certificate for one room and one day of fishing.


Falcon’s Ledge is known for its beautiful setting, exceptional hospitality, and world-class outdoor experiences, making this a wonderful opportunity for anglers, adventurers, or anyone looking for a memorable getaway. The certificate, is good for lodging, meals, and adventures and must be reserved in advance.


(Value-$250)

1 of 2 Zollinger's 4’ Columnar Blue Spruce Tree (Value-$105) item
1 of 2 Zollinger's 4’ Columnar Blue Spruce Tree (Value-$105) item
1 of 2 Zollinger's 4’ Columnar Blue Spruce Tree (Value-$105) item
1 of 2 Zollinger's 4’ Columnar Blue Spruce Tree (Value-$105)
$35

Starting bid

Bring beauty and flavor home with this package from Zollinger Fruit & Tree Farm, featuring one 4-foot Columnar Blue Spruce Tree and one Apple Cider Slushy. The Columnar Blue Spruce (Picea pungens ‘Fastigiata’) is a striking evergreen prized for its vivid blue color, dense growth, and narrow shape, making it a favorite for tighter spaces and deer-prone areas. It matures at approximately 25 feet tall and 12 feet wide and grows about 6–12 inches per year.


When you come to pick up your tree, be sure to stop in and enjoy your included Apple Cider Slushy from Zollinger’s—a fun and refreshing local favorite. A wonderful package for gardeners, homeowners, and anyone who loves a little extra orchard charm.


(Value: $105)

2 of 2 Zollinger's 4’ Columnar Blue Spruce Tree (Value-$100) item
2 of 2 Zollinger's 4’ Columnar Blue Spruce Tree (Value-$100) item
2 of 2 Zollinger's 4’ Columnar Blue Spruce Tree (Value-$100) item
2 of 2 Zollinger's 4’ Columnar Blue Spruce Tree (Value-$100)
$35

Starting bid

Bring beauty and flavor home with this package from Zollinger Fruit & Tree Farm, featuring one 4-foot Columnar Blue Spruce Tree and one Apple Cider Slushy. The Columnar Blue Spruce (Picea pungens ‘Fastigiata’) is a striking evergreen prized for its vivid blue color, dense growth, and narrow shape, making it a favorite for tighter spaces and deer-prone areas. It matures at approximately 25 feet tall and 12 feet wide and grows about 6–12 inches per year.


When you come to pick up your tree, be sure to stop in and enjoy your included Apple Cider Slushy from Zollinger’s—a fun and refreshing local favorite. A wonderful package for gardeners, homeowners, and anyone who loves a little extra orchard charm.


(Value: $105)

Big Joe Roma Bean Bag Lounger (Value-$85) item
Big Joe Roma Bean Bag Lounger (Value-$85) item
Big Joe Roma Bean Bag Lounger (Value-$85) item
Big Joe Roma Bean Bag Lounger (Value-$85)
$30

Starting bid

Get ground-level cozy with this Big Joe Roma Bean Bag Lounger.


Designed for teens and young adults, this lightweight lounger features a soft, supportive bean-filled design, a sophisticated tufted shape, and a convenient handle for easy carrying.


Perfect for bedrooms, dorms, playrooms, or living spaces, it’s a great spot for reading, gaming, watching shows, or simply relaxing.


(Value: $85)

1 Sport Psych Perfor. Coaching Session (Value-$200) item
1 Sport Psych Perfor. Coaching Session (Value-$200)
$60

Starting bid

Sharpen your mindset and elevate your performance with this free online one-on-one mental performance coaching session from Jon Osborn of Utah Sport Psych.


This session is a great opportunity for athletes, performers, competitors, and students looking to improve confidence, focus, resilience, and mental preparation.


(Value: $200)

Handmade Multi-Colored Patchwork Quilt (Value-$100) item
Handmade Multi-Colored Patchwork Quilt (Value-$100)
$35

Starting bid

This beautiful handmade patchwork quilt showcases an eye-catching mix of colors, prints, and patterns, creating a warm, charming, one-of-a-kind piece.


Perfect for a bed, sofa, or cozy corner, this quilt adds personality, comfort, and handcrafted beauty to any home.


(Value: $100)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!