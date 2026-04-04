The Jolt 2026

Professional Teeth Whitening Protects Your Smile





With professional Zoom Whitening, our cosmetic dentist in Logan, Utah, gives you the dramatic, even results you’re after without the risks.





Zoom Whitening uses a controlled amount of professional-strength whitening gel, activated by a special light to safely lift stains fast. You’ll leave your appointment with a noticeably whiter smile in just one visit, without any damage to your enamel.





(Value: $330)