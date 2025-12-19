The Jon Raugalas Foundation's Charity Gala Silent Auction

New York Knicks Experience at Madison Square Garden

Cheer on the Knicks live at the

World’s Most Famous Arena!

This package includes two tickets to a New York Knicks home game during the 2026–2027 NBA season. Feel the excitement of the Garden as you watch the action unfold on the court and be part of the unforgettable energy that only a Knicks game can bring.

Game date to be mutually agreed upon based on availability

Donated by: NBC New York/Stephanie Marciano