The Jon Raugalas Foundation's Charity Gala Silent Auction

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🌴 Trip to Antigua 🌴
Win the ultimate Caribbean escape! Enjoy a stay in Antigua at your choice of a family-friendly or adults-only resort, complete with stunning beaches, water adventures, gourmet dining, and relaxing spa experiences. Don’t miss your chance to getaway to paradise!
Starting bid
New York Knicks Experience at Madison Square Garden
Cheer on the Knicks live at the
World’s Most Famous Arena!
This package includes two tickets to a New York Knicks home game during the 2026–2027 NBA season. Feel the excitement of the Garden as you watch the action unfold on the court and be part of the unforgettable energy that only a Knicks game can bring.
Game date to be mutually agreed upon based on availability
Donated by: NBC New York/Stephanie Marciano
Starting bid
Dinner at Rao’s – NYC’s Most Exclusive Table
Dinner for up to 6 guests
at the legendary Rao’s in East Harlem
A rare and unforgettable dining experience at one of New York’s most iconic restaurants.
Table at Rao’s Donated by: Al DiMauro
Starting bid
New York Giants Suite Experience
Cheer on Big Blue in style!
This package includes four tickets in a suite at MetLife Stadium for a Giants home game during
the 2026 NFL season.
VIP access, luxury surroundings, and unforgettable football action!
Game date to be mutually agreed upon based on availability.
Donated by: NBC New York/Stephanie Marciano
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