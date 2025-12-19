Hosted by

The Jon Raugalas Foundation

About this event

The Jon Raugalas Foundation's Charity Gala Silent Auction

Pick-up location

5945 Strickland Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11234, USA

🌴 TRIP TO ANTIGUA 🌴 item
🌴 TRIP TO ANTIGUA 🌴
$500

Starting bid

🌴 Trip to Antigua 🌴
Win the ultimate Caribbean escape! Enjoy a stay in Antigua at your choice of a family-friendly or adults-only resort, complete with stunning beaches, water adventures, gourmet dining, and relaxing spa experiences. Don’t miss your chance to getaway to paradise!

🏀 New York Knicks Experience at Madison Square Garden 🏀 item
🏀 New York Knicks Experience at Madison Square Garden 🏀
$600

Starting bid

New York Knicks Experience at Madison Square Garden

Cheer on the Knicks live at the

World’s Most Famous Arena!

This package includes two tickets to a New York Knicks home game during the 2026–2027 NBA season. Feel the excitement of the Garden as you watch the action unfold on the court and be part of the unforgettable energy that only a Knicks game can bring.

Game date to be mutually agreed upon based on availability

Donated by: NBC New York/Stephanie Marciano

🍝 Dinner at Rao’s – NYC’s Most Exclusive Table 🍝 item
🍝 Dinner at Rao’s – NYC’s Most Exclusive Table 🍝
$1,000

Starting bid

Dinner at Rao’s – NYC’s Most Exclusive Table

Dinner for up to 6 guests
at the legendary Rao’s in East Harlem

A rare and unforgettable dining experience at one of New York’s most iconic restaurants.

Table at Rao’s Donated by: Al DiMauro

🏈 New York Giants Suite Experience 🏈 item
🏈 New York Giants Suite Experience 🏈
$1,000

Starting bid

New York Giants Suite Experience

Cheer on Big Blue in style!

This package includes four tickets in a suite at MetLife Stadium for a Giants home game during

the 2026 NFL season.

VIP access, luxury surroundings, and unforgettable football action!

Game date to be mutually agreed upon based on availability.

Donated by: NBC New York/Stephanie Marciano

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!