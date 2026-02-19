The Jon Raugalas Foundation

Offered by

The Jon Raugalas Foundation

About this shop

The Jon Raugalas Foundation's Shop

Remember Me In Every Recipe... A Compilation of Family Recip item
Remember Me In Every Recipe... A Compilation of Family Recip
$35

The compilation of this cookbook was an escape for Jon during his battle. He wanted to make sure his love for cooking and family recipes would be passed down for generations to come.

JRF WE GIVE SO THEY CAN LIVE SHIRT item
JRF WE GIVE SO THEY CAN LIVE SHIRT item
JRF WE GIVE SO THEY CAN LIVE SHIRT
$30

Shirts are Unisex sizing and will be made to order

Color options: Navy, White, Grey

Size options: XS - 3XL

JRF Hat item
JRF Hat
$25

Hat color and back (adjustable or snap) may vary based on availability

JRF WE GIVE SO THEY CAN LIVE WATER BOTTLE item
JRF WE GIVE SO THEY CAN LIVE WATER BOTTLE
$25

*Bottle Type and Color may vary based on availability*

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!