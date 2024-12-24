The Jones Agee & McCants Maritime, Career Trades, Soft Skills & Workforce Development Academy

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Participation and Entry into all events for FREE
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
• $ 300 [Potential sponsor] will be provided with the opportunity for a company representative to speak at the event. 2 copies of ‘Coming Home’
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
• $500 donation [Potential sponsor] will have the opportunity to include product samples and promotional materials in [#] gift bags. 5 copies of ‘Coming Home’ Autobiography by NY Met Cleon Jones
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
• $750 donation: [Potential sponsor]'s name and logo on [#] T-shirts to be worn by participating youth and staff. 5 copies of ‘Coming Home’ Autobiography by NY Met Cleon Jones
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
• $1,000 [Potential sponsor]'s name/logo on all promotional materials, including [#] save-the-date cards, invitations, entry and registration forms, and tickets. 5 copies of ‘Coming Home’ Autobiography by NY Met Cleon Jones
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing