The Jopen 2026 (Sponsors)

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About this event
Our most popular package! Includes custom logo signage at a tee box + covers 1 Junior Golfer registration for First Tee.
Helps support official event merchandise and player giveaways.
Exclusive logo signage on the contest marker + provides golf equipment to a First Tee student.
Exclusive logo signage on the contest marker + provides golf equipment to a First Tee student.
Exclusive lunch/drink branding for all tournament attendees + funds a field trip for 16 First Tee students.
Exclusive branding on the most crucial part of the day—the beverages. Help fuel the field's swinging juice while funding an educational field trip for 16 First Tee students.
Our highest-impact package. Since participant fees only cover 7% of First Tee's operational costs, your sponsorship directly bridges the gap. This funds an entire season of character-building golf classes for underserved local youth, backed by Cleveland’s elite 6:1 student-to-coach mentoring ratio. Includes premier tournament logo placement. Includes 1 golf foursome
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