A crowd of spectators gathers on a lush green golf course with tall trees in the background.
Joey Vinci Memorial Fund

Hosted by

Joey Vinci Memorial Fund

About this event

The Jopen 2026 (Sponsors)

8745 Tanglewood Trail

Chagrin Falls, OH 44023, USA

Hole Sponsor
$250

Our most popular package! Includes custom logo signage at a tee box + covers 1 Junior Golfer registration for First Tee.

Merchandise Sponsor
$200

Helps support official event merchandise and player giveaways.

Closest to the Pin Sponsor
$500

Exclusive logo signage on the contest marker + provides golf equipment to a First Tee student.

Long Drive Sponsor
$500

Exclusive logo signage on the contest marker + provides golf equipment to a First Tee student.

Lunch Sponsor
$1,500

Exclusive lunch/drink branding for all tournament attendees + funds a field trip for 16 First Tee students.

Drink Sponsor
$1,500

Exclusive branding on the most crucial part of the day—the beverages. Help fuel the field's swinging juice while funding an educational field trip for 16 First Tee students.

Event Sponsor
$2,500

Our highest-impact package. Since participant fees only cover 7% of First Tee's operational costs, your sponsorship directly bridges the gap. This funds an entire season of character-building golf classes for underserved local youth, backed by Cleveland’s elite 6:1 student-to-coach mentoring ratio. Includes premier tournament logo placement. Includes 1 golf foursome

Add a donation for Joey Vinci Memorial Fund

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