The Journey Book Store (In-Person)

Your Journey Starts Here...Living an Abundant Life
$20
"Your Journey Starts Here"—with a single, intentional step toward a life filled with purpose, peace, and abundance. This 30-day guide invites you to pause, reflect, and realign your heart and mind with the promises of a fulfilled life. Each daily step offers practical insights, spiritual encouragement, and actionable strategies to help you break free from limitations, embrace your God-given potential, and walk boldly into the abundant life you were created to live.
Your Journey Starts Here (Teen Edition): 21 Days to Find
$14.95
Your Journey Starts Here: 21 Days to Find Your Real, Raw, God-Given Self is a bold, no-fluff devotional designed specifically for teens who are ready to get real with God and themselves. Over the course of 21 powerful days, this book guides young readers through honest conversations, thought-provoking reflections, and relatable challenges that speak directly to where they are—no filters, no faking. Each day is packed with scripture, encouragement, and practical steps to help teens discover their true identity, deepen their faith, and build a genuine relationship with God. Whether you’re struggling with doubt, identity, peer pressure, or just need a reset, this devotional meets you where you are and walks with you toward purpose, healing, and authenticity. It’s more than a devotional—it’s a journey to becoming the person God created you to be. Let’s keep it 100—your real journey starts now.
Bundle Package
$29.95
Save by Buying Both!
Dear Dr.C. Option 1: Core Journey Experience
$119
Dear Dr. C. is a private, email-based support service offered to those committed to Your Journey Starts Here: 30 Daily Steps Toward Living an Abundant Life. This space is created just for you--to ask, to process, and to heal!
Whether you are wrestling with forgiveness, struggling to hear God’s voice, or navigating grief or purpose, Dr. C will respond with Biblically grounded, mental health-informed guidance; always with grace, compassion, and confidentiality. Digital devotional (Your Journey Stats Here)
Up to 4 personalized email responses within 72 hours
Access to 1 exclusive group Q&A webinar with Dr. C.
Dear Dr. C. Option 2: Core Journey Experience
$159
Printed devotional (included shipping);
4 personalized email responses from within 72 hours;
Access to a private devotional discussion group
Dear Dr. C. Option 3: VIP Journey Experience
$269
Printed devotional
4 email responses with 48-hour priority reply;
One private 30-minute virtual session with Dr. C.;
Handwritten prayer affirmation letter emailed to you;
Digital bonus 5-Day Journey Reflection Guide
Space Is Limited!
Dear Dr. C. Add-On-"Ask Me Anything" Bonus Email
$40
(2 additional emails)
Dear Dr. C. Add-On: Voice Note Response
$50
Receive a heartfelt voice memo in response to one of your questions. Perfect for those who find comfort in hearing tone, empathy, and encouragement in Dr. C.’s own voice
