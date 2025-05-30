The Journey Book Store (In-Person)

Your Journey Starts Here: 21 Days to Find Your Real, Raw, God-Given Self is a bold, no-fluff devotional designed specifically for teens who are ready to get real with God and themselves. Over the course of 21 powerful days, this book guides young readers through honest conversations, thought-provoking reflections, and relatable challenges that speak directly to where they are—no filters, no faking. Each day is packed with scripture, encouragement, and practical steps to help teens discover their true identity, deepen their faith, and build a genuine relationship with God. Whether you’re struggling with doubt, identity, peer pressure, or just need a reset, this devotional meets you where you are and walks with you toward purpose, healing, and authenticity. It’s more than a devotional—it’s a journey to becoming the person God created you to be. Let’s keep it 100—your real journey starts now.

