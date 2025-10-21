The Joy Culture Foundation's Silent Auction 2025

Little Entrepreneur Mentor Package – Coaching + Guaranteed 2026 Booth + $20 Tokens





Support your child’s creativity, confidence, and leadership with this exclusive Little Entrepreneur Mentor Package — one of TJCF’s most popular youth opportunities!

This package includes everything a young creator needs to shine at the 2026 Little Entrepreneur Fair, an event that brings together hundreds of families and celebrates children’s imagination and business skills.

🌟 What’s Included

1️⃣ One-on-One Mentorship Session

Your child will receive personalized coaching from a TJCF youth leader or mentor on:

Product ideas & creativity

Pricing & budgeting basics

Display & booth setup

Customer interaction skills

Sales confidence & communication

2️⃣ Guaranteed Vendor Booth at the 2026 Fair

Skip the waitlist — your child is guaranteed a vendor spot at one of TJCF’s most beloved and high-demand community events.

3️⃣ $20 Token Credit

Your child receives $20 worth of tokens to use at the fair — for testing, trading, or simply having fun!

💛 Why it matters

This experience empowers children ages 5–12 to:

Think creatively

Practice decision-making

Learn basic business skills

Build confidence in public speaking

Connect with peers and the community

Experience the joy of turning ideas into real products

Your bid helps TJCF expand its leadership programs and inspire the next generation of young innovators.