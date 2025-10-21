The Joy Culture Foundation's Silent Auction 2025

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Starting bid
This adorable Hello Kitty gift set is overflowing with pink, cozy, and cute essentials — perfect for little ones (or grown-up fans!) who love Sanrio. Thoughtfully curated and beautifully presented, this basket includes:
✨ Hello Kitty notebook & stationery
✨ Hello Kitty/My Melody treats & accessories
✨ Plush Hello Kitty pouch keychain
✨ Fuzzy sherpa headband
✨ All packaged inside a fluffy Hello Kitty storage bucket
Whether it’s for a birthday gift, holiday surprise, or simply to brighten someone’s day, this basket is guaranteed to delight.
Starting bid
A charming, joy-filled collection for every Hello Kitty fan!
This beautifully curated Hello Kitty gift bundle is packed with adorable pink-themed surprises — perfect for kids, teens, or any Sanrio-loving adult! Thoughtfully arranged in a soft, plush Hello Kitty storage bucket, this set includes:
✨ Hello Kitty stainless steel insulated bottle (pink & adorable)
✨ Hello Kitty Mix & Play cosmetic slime/glitter kit
✨ Hello Kitty fuzzy headband with bow
✨ Hello Kitty strawberry chewy candy
✨ Hello Kitty stationery & mini accessories
✨ Plush sherpa Hello Kitty bucket for storage or décor
Soft, sweet, and irresistibly cute — this gift basket is a guaranteed crowd favorite for birthdays, holidays, or everyday smiles.
Starting bid
Little Entrepreneur Mentor Package – Coaching + Guaranteed 2026 Booth + $20 Tokens
Support your child’s creativity, confidence, and leadership with this exclusive Little Entrepreneur Mentor Package — one of TJCF’s most popular youth opportunities!
This package includes everything a young creator needs to shine at the 2026 Little Entrepreneur Fair, an event that brings together hundreds of families and celebrates children’s imagination and business skills.
1️⃣ One-on-One Mentorship Session
Your child will receive personalized coaching from a TJCF youth leader or mentor on:
2️⃣ Guaranteed Vendor Booth at the 2026 Fair
Skip the waitlist — your child is guaranteed a vendor spot at one of TJCF’s most beloved and high-demand community events.
3️⃣ $20 Token Credit
Your child receives $20 worth of tokens to use at the fair — for testing, trading, or simply having fun!
This experience empowers children ages 5–12 to:
Your bid helps TJCF expand its leadership programs and inspire the next generation of young innovators.
Starting bid
Little Entrepreneur Mentor Package – Coaching + Guaranteed 2026 Booth + $20 Tokens
Support your child’s creativity, confidence, and leadership with this exclusive Little Entrepreneur Mentor Package — one of TJCF’s most popular youth opportunities!
This package includes everything a young creator needs to shine at the 2026 Little Entrepreneur Fair, an event that brings together hundreds of families and celebrates children’s imagination and business skills.
1️⃣ One-on-One Mentorship Session
Your child will receive personalized coaching from a TJCF youth leader or mentor on:
2️⃣ Guaranteed Vendor Booth at the 2026 Fair
Skip the waitlist — your child is guaranteed a vendor spot at one of TJCF’s most beloved and high-demand community events.
3️⃣ $20 Token Credit
Your child receives $20 worth of tokens to use at the fair — for testing, trading, or simply having fun!
This experience empowers children ages 5–12 to:
Your bid helps TJCF expand its leadership programs and inspire the next generation of young innovators.
Starting bid
Little Entrepreneur Mentor Package – Coaching + Guaranteed 2026 Booth + $20 Tokens
Support your child’s creativity, confidence, and leadership with this exclusive Little Entrepreneur Mentor Package — one of TJCF’s most popular youth opportunities!
This package includes everything a young creator needs to shine at the 2026 Little Entrepreneur Fair, an event that brings together hundreds of families and celebrates children’s imagination and business skills.
1️⃣ One-on-One Mentorship Session
Your child will receive personalized coaching from a TJCF youth leader or mentor on:
2️⃣ Guaranteed Vendor Booth at the 2026 Fair
Skip the waitlist — your child is guaranteed a vendor spot at one of TJCF’s most beloved and high-demand community events.
3️⃣ $20 Token Credit
Your child receives $20 worth of tokens to use at the fair — for testing, trading, or simply having fun!
This experience empowers children ages 5–12 to:
Your bid helps TJCF expand its leadership programs and inspire the next generation of young innovators.
Starting bid
Give your child or teen an extraordinary opportunity to become a real teacher and lead their very own workshop at The Joy Culture Foundation’s Little Bookworm Library!
Designed for youth ages 9–18, this one-of-a-kind experience empowers young leaders to teach a topic they love—anything from art, storytelling, origami, science demos, language skills, crafts, math tricks, chess basics, slime making, creative writing, board-game strategies, and more.
This is more than just a workshop — it’s a chance for youth to step into a leadership role, inspire younger children, and develop confidence, communication, planning, and teaching skills.
Your child chooses what they want to teach!
Examples:
(As long as it is safe, age-appropriate, and mission-aligned.)
With TJCF support, your child will design:
This is a wonderful experience to practice organization, clarity, and leadership.
We will provide:
Your child’s workshop will be:
We’ll help set up materials, greet families, and ensure everything runs smoothly.
Your child will lead a real workshop at the Little Bookworm Library — stepping into a true teaching role.
They will receive a Teacher Certificate of Leadership at the end.
This experience helps youth:
This aligns with TJCF’s mission to develop youth leadership and empower the next generation.
Starting bid
Give your child or teen an extraordinary opportunity to become a real teacher and lead their very own workshop at The Joy Culture Foundation’s Little Bookworm Library!
Designed for youth ages 9–18, this one-of-a-kind experience empowers young leaders to teach a topic they love—anything from art, storytelling, origami, science demos, language skills, crafts, math tricks, chess basics, slime making, creative writing, board-game strategies, and more.
This is more than just a workshop — it’s a chance for youth to step into a leadership role, inspire younger children, and develop confidence, communication, planning, and teaching skills.
Your child chooses what they want to teach!
Examples:
(As long as it is safe, age-appropriate, and mission-aligned.)
With TJCF support, your child will design:
This is a wonderful experience to practice organization, clarity, and leadership.
We will provide:
Your child’s workshop will be:
We’ll help set up materials, greet families, and ensure everything runs smoothly.
Your child will lead a real workshop at the Little Bookworm Library — stepping into a true teaching role.
They will receive a Teacher Certificate of Leadership at the end.
This experience helps youth:
This aligns with TJCF’s mission to develop youth leadership and empower the next generation.
Starting bid
Give your child or teen an extraordinary opportunity to become a real teacher and lead their very own workshop at The Joy Culture Foundation’s Little Bookworm Library!
Designed for youth ages 9–18, this one-of-a-kind experience empowers young leaders to teach a topic they love—anything from art, storytelling, origami, science demos, language skills, crafts, math tricks, chess basics, slime making, creative writing, board-game strategies, and more.
This is more than just a workshop — it’s a chance for youth to step into a leadership role, inspire younger children, and develop confidence, communication, planning, and teaching skills.
Your child chooses what they want to teach!
Examples:
(As long as it is safe, age-appropriate, and mission-aligned.)
With TJCF support, your child will design:
This is a wonderful experience to practice organization, clarity, and leadership.
We will provide:
Your child’s workshop will be:
We’ll help set up materials, greet families, and ensure everything runs smoothly.
Your child will lead a real workshop at the Little Bookworm Library — stepping into a true teaching role.
They will receive a Teacher Certificate of Leadership at the end.
This experience helps youth:
This aligns with TJCF’s mission to develop youth leadership and empower the next generation.
Starting bid
Be a Librarian for a Day – A Magical Behind-the-Scenes Experience at Little Bookworm Library
Give your child a one-of-a-kind experience as a TJCF Little Bookworm Library Librarian for a Day!
This special opportunity allows one child to spend an morning/afternoon truly behind the scenes, helping our team and learning how a real community library works.
Your young librarian will:
This is a meaningful confidence-building experience that gives children ownership, responsibility, and joy — while helping them understand the heart of the community they love.
A perfect gift for book lovers ages 5–18.
Your bid directly supports TJCF’s cultural, literacy, and leadership programs for local families.
Starting bid
Be a Librarian for a Day – A Magical Behind-the-Scenes Experience at Little Bookworm Library
Give your child a one-of-a-kind experience as a TJCF Little Bookworm Library Librarian for a Day!
This special opportunity allows one child to spend an morning/afternoon truly behind the scenes, helping our team and learning how a real community library works.
Your young librarian will:
This is a meaningful confidence-building experience that gives children ownership, responsibility, and joy — while helping them understand the heart of the community they love.
A perfect gift for book lovers ages 5–18.
Your bid directly supports TJCF’s cultural, literacy, and leadership programs for local families.
Starting bid
Be a Librarian for a Day – A Magical Behind-the-Scenes Experience at Little Bookworm Library
Give your child a one-of-a-kind experience as a TJCF Little Bookworm Library Librarian for a Day!
This special opportunity allows one child to spend an morning/afternoon truly behind the scenes, helping our team and learning how a real community library works.
Your young librarian will:
This is a meaningful confidence-building experience that gives children ownership, responsibility, and joy — while helping them understand the heart of the community they love.
A perfect gift for book lovers ages 5–18.
Your bid directly supports TJCF’s cultural, literacy, and leadership programs for local families.
Starting bid
Be a Librarian for a Day – A Magical Behind-the-Scenes Experience at Little Bookworm Library
Give your child a one-of-a-kind experience as a TJCF Little Bookworm Library Librarian for a Day!
This special opportunity allows one child to spend an morning/afternoon truly behind the scenes, helping our team and learning how a real community library works.
Your young librarian will:
This is a meaningful confidence-building experience that gives children ownership, responsibility, and joy — while helping them understand the heart of the community they love.
A perfect gift for book lovers ages 5–18.
Your bid directly supports TJCF’s cultural, literacy, and leadership programs for local families.
Starting bid
Enjoy a rare, cozy, kid-free evening at TJCF’s Little Bookworm Library — reserved just for you and five adult guests!
This private nighttime experience offers a peaceful escape and a chance to relax, recharge, and connect with friends in a warm, welcoming environment.
Choose your favorite games for friendly competition:
You will have the full library to yourselves — enjoy quiet conversations, browse shelves, or simply enjoy the peaceful evening atmosphere.
Starting bid
Adopt-a-Shelf: Your Family or Business Name Displayed in the Little Bookworm Library for One Year
Become part of the heart of the Little Bookworm Library by “Adopting a Shelf” for a full year!
This unique sponsorship opportunity allows your family, child, or business to be featured on a beautiful name plate displayed on one of our library bookshelves, reading nooks, or special collections.
Your sponsorship supports TJCF’s mission to provide culturally rich, bilingual literacy resources to hundreds of Bay Area families every month.
Every visit, every book borrowed, and every storytime becomes part of the legacy you help create.
A meaningful, lasting way to show your support — and a beautiful gift idea for families and kids.
Starting bid
Adopt-a-Shelf: Your Family or Business Name Displayed in the Little Bookworm Library for One Year
Become part of the heart of the Little Bookworm Library by “Adopting a Shelf” for a full year!
This unique sponsorship opportunity allows your family, child, or business to be featured on a beautiful name plate displayed on one of our library bookshelves, reading nooks, or special collections.
Your sponsorship supports TJCF’s mission to provide culturally rich, bilingual literacy resources to hundreds of Bay Area families every month.
Every visit, every book borrowed, and every storytime becomes part of the legacy you help create.
A meaningful, lasting way to show your support — and a beautiful gift idea for families and kids.
Starting bid
This rare bottle comes from Mia Nipote Vineyards, a boutique Livermore winery known for its 95-point Wine Enthusiast rating.
It is part of the final batch ever produced — the vineyard is being sold and no future vintages will exist.
A perfect entry-level bidding item and a meaningful keepsake for wine lovers.
Starting bid
This rare bottle comes from Mia Nipote Vineyards, a boutique Livermore winery known for its 95-point Wine Enthusiast rating.
It is part of the final batch ever produced — the vineyard is being sold and no future vintages will exist.
A perfect entry-level bidding item and a meaningful keepsake for wine lovers.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!