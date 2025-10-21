The Joy Culture Foundation

Hosted by

The Joy Culture Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

The Joy Culture Foundation's Silent Auction 2025

Pick-up location

934 Santa Cruz Ave suit a, Menlo Park, CA 94025, USA

🎀 Hello Kitty Deluxe Pink Gift Set item
🎀 Hello Kitty Deluxe Pink Gift Set
$99

Starting bid

This adorable Hello Kitty gift set is overflowing with pink, cozy, and cute essentials — perfect for little ones (or grown-up fans!) who love Sanrio. Thoughtfully curated and beautifully presented, this basket includes:


Hello Kitty notebook & stationery
Hello Kitty/My Melody treats & accessories
Plush Hello Kitty pouch keychain
Fuzzy sherpa headband
All packaged inside a fluffy Hello Kitty storage bucket


Whether it’s for a birthday gift, holiday surprise, or simply to brighten someone’s day, this basket is guaranteed to delight.

🎀 Hello Kitty Deluxe Pink Gift Set item
🎀 Hello Kitty Deluxe Pink Gift Set
$99

Starting bid

A charming, joy-filled collection for every Hello Kitty fan!


This beautifully curated Hello Kitty gift bundle is packed with adorable pink-themed surprises — perfect for kids, teens, or any Sanrio-loving adult! Thoughtfully arranged in a soft, plush Hello Kitty storage bucket, this set includes:


Hello Kitty stainless steel insulated bottle (pink & adorable)
Hello Kitty Mix & Play cosmetic slime/glitter kit
Hello Kitty fuzzy headband with bow
Hello Kitty strawberry chewy candy
Hello Kitty stationery & mini accessories
Plush sherpa Hello Kitty bucket for storage or décor


Soft, sweet, and irresistibly cute — this gift basket is a guaranteed crowd favorite for birthdays, holidays, or everyday smiles.

Little Entrepreneur Mentor Package item
Little Entrepreneur Mentor Package
$120

Starting bid

Little Entrepreneur Mentor Package – Coaching + Guaranteed 2026 Booth + $20 Tokens


Support your child’s creativity, confidence, and leadership with this exclusive Little Entrepreneur Mentor Package — one of TJCF’s most popular youth opportunities!

This package includes everything a young creator needs to shine at the 2026 Little Entrepreneur Fair, an event that brings together hundreds of families and celebrates children’s imagination and business skills.

🌟 What’s Included

1️⃣ One-on-One Mentorship Session
Your child will receive personalized coaching from a TJCF youth leader or mentor on:

  • Product ideas & creativity
  • Pricing & budgeting basics
  • Display & booth setup
  • Customer interaction skills
  • Sales confidence & communication

2️⃣ Guaranteed Vendor Booth at the 2026 Fair
Skip the waitlist — your child is guaranteed a vendor spot at one of TJCF’s most beloved and high-demand community events.

3️⃣ $20 Token Credit
Your child receives $20 worth of tokens to use at the fair — for testing, trading, or simply having fun!

💛 Why it matters

This experience empowers children ages 5–12 to:

  • Think creatively
  • Practice decision-making
  • Learn basic business skills
  • Build confidence in public speaking
  • Connect with peers and the community
  • Experience the joy of turning ideas into real products

Your bid helps TJCF expand its leadership programs and inspire the next generation of young innovators.

Little Entrepreneur Mentor Package item
Little Entrepreneur Mentor Package
$120

Starting bid

Little Entrepreneur Mentor Package – Coaching + Guaranteed 2026 Booth + $20 Tokens


Support your child’s creativity, confidence, and leadership with this exclusive Little Entrepreneur Mentor Package — one of TJCF’s most popular youth opportunities!

This package includes everything a young creator needs to shine at the 2026 Little Entrepreneur Fair, an event that brings together hundreds of families and celebrates children’s imagination and business skills.

🌟 What’s Included

1️⃣ One-on-One Mentorship Session
Your child will receive personalized coaching from a TJCF youth leader or mentor on:

  • Product ideas & creativity
  • Pricing & budgeting basics
  • Display & booth setup
  • Customer interaction skills
  • Sales confidence & communication

2️⃣ Guaranteed Vendor Booth at the 2026 Fair
Skip the waitlist — your child is guaranteed a vendor spot at one of TJCF’s most beloved and high-demand community events.

3️⃣ $20 Token Credit
Your child receives $20 worth of tokens to use at the fair — for testing, trading, or simply having fun!

💛 Why it matters

This experience empowers children ages 5–12 to:

  • Think creatively
  • Practice decision-making
  • Learn basic business skills
  • Build confidence in public speaking
  • Connect with peers and the community
  • Experience the joy of turning ideas into real products

Your bid helps TJCF expand its leadership programs and inspire the next generation of young innovators.

Little Entrepreneur Mentor Package item
Little Entrepreneur Mentor Package
$120

Starting bid

Little Entrepreneur Mentor Package – Coaching + Guaranteed 2026 Booth + $20 Tokens


Support your child’s creativity, confidence, and leadership with this exclusive Little Entrepreneur Mentor Package — one of TJCF’s most popular youth opportunities!

This package includes everything a young creator needs to shine at the 2026 Little Entrepreneur Fair, an event that brings together hundreds of families and celebrates children’s imagination and business skills.

🌟 What’s Included

1️⃣ One-on-One Mentorship Session
Your child will receive personalized coaching from a TJCF youth leader or mentor on:

  • Product ideas & creativity
  • Pricing & budgeting basics
  • Display & booth setup
  • Customer interaction skills
  • Sales confidence & communication

2️⃣ Guaranteed Vendor Booth at the 2026 Fair
Skip the waitlist — your child is guaranteed a vendor spot at one of TJCF’s most beloved and high-demand community events.

3️⃣ $20 Token Credit
Your child receives $20 worth of tokens to use at the fair — for testing, trading, or simply having fun!

💛 Why it matters

This experience empowers children ages 5–12 to:

  • Think creatively
  • Practice decision-making
  • Learn basic business skills
  • Build confidence in public speaking
  • Connect with peers and the community
  • Experience the joy of turning ideas into real products

Your bid helps TJCF expand its leadership programs and inspire the next generation of young innovators.

Be a Teacher for a Day – Lead Your Own Workshop at TJCF! item
Be a Teacher for a Day – Lead Your Own Workshop at TJCF!
$120

Starting bid

Give your child or teen an extraordinary opportunity to become a real teacher and lead their very own workshop at The Joy Culture Foundation’s Little Bookworm Library!

Designed for youth ages 9–18, this one-of-a-kind experience empowers young leaders to teach a topic they love—anything from art, storytelling, origami, science demos, language skills, crafts, math tricks, chess basics, slime making, creative writing, board-game strategies, and more.

This is more than just a workshop — it’s a chance for youth to step into a leadership role, inspire younger children, and develop confidence, communication, planning, and teaching skills.

🌟 What’s Included

1️⃣ Teach Any Topic They Love

Your child chooses what they want to teach!
Examples:

  • Origami workshop
  • DIY craft or art project
  • Math or science mini-lesson
  • Story creation workshop
  • Calligraphy or Chinese culture activity
  • Rubik’s cube solving
  • Chess & board game strategy
  • Coding basics
  • Creative writing or poetry

(As long as it is safe, age-appropriate, and mission-aligned.)

2️⃣ Create a Real Teacher Curriculum

With TJCF support, your child will design:

  • A workshop title
  • Learning goals
  • Activity steps
  • Materials list
  • A simple lesson plan
  • A schedule/timeline for the session

This is a wonderful experience to practice organization, clarity, and leadership.

3️⃣ Professional Training from TJCF Staff

We will provide:

  • Coaching on how to teach and lead a class
  • Tips on pace, speaking, and engaging younger students
  • Classroom management guidance
  • A practice run-through
  • Support on workshop day

4️⃣ TJCF Handles Promotion & Logistics

Your child’s workshop will be:

  • Featured on our website
  • Advertised through TJCF channels
  • Offered to families as a community workshop
  • Supported by staff during the event

We’ll help set up materials, greet families, and ensure everything runs smoothly.

5️⃣ Teach at the Library!

Your child will lead a real workshop at the Little Bookworm Library — stepping into a true teaching role.
They will receive a Teacher Certificate of Leadership at the end.

🎓 Why This Is Special

This experience helps youth:

  • Build confidence in speaking and leading
  • Share their talents with others
  • Gain leadership experience (great for school applications!)
  • Practice responsibility and teamwork
  • Strengthen communication and creativity

This aligns with TJCF’s mission to develop youth leadership and empower the next generation.

Be a Teacher for a Day – Lead Your Own Workshop at TJCF! item
Be a Teacher for a Day – Lead Your Own Workshop at TJCF!
$120

Starting bid

Give your child or teen an extraordinary opportunity to become a real teacher and lead their very own workshop at The Joy Culture Foundation’s Little Bookworm Library!

Designed for youth ages 9–18, this one-of-a-kind experience empowers young leaders to teach a topic they love—anything from art, storytelling, origami, science demos, language skills, crafts, math tricks, chess basics, slime making, creative writing, board-game strategies, and more.

This is more than just a workshop — it’s a chance for youth to step into a leadership role, inspire younger children, and develop confidence, communication, planning, and teaching skills.

🌟 What’s Included

1️⃣ Teach Any Topic They Love

Your child chooses what they want to teach!
Examples:

  • Origami workshop
  • DIY craft or art project
  • Math or science mini-lesson
  • Story creation workshop
  • Calligraphy or Chinese culture activity
  • Rubik’s cube solving
  • Chess & board game strategy
  • Coding basics
  • Creative writing or poetry

(As long as it is safe, age-appropriate, and mission-aligned.)

2️⃣ Create a Real Teacher Curriculum

With TJCF support, your child will design:

  • A workshop title
  • Learning goals
  • Activity steps
  • Materials list
  • A simple lesson plan
  • A schedule/timeline for the session

This is a wonderful experience to practice organization, clarity, and leadership.

3️⃣ Professional Training from TJCF Staff

We will provide:

  • Coaching on how to teach and lead a class
  • Tips on pace, speaking, and engaging younger students
  • Classroom management guidance
  • A practice run-through
  • Support on workshop day

4️⃣ TJCF Handles Promotion & Logistics

Your child’s workshop will be:

  • Featured on our website
  • Advertised through TJCF channels
  • Offered to families as a community workshop
  • Supported by staff during the event

We’ll help set up materials, greet families, and ensure everything runs smoothly.

5️⃣ Teach at the Library!

Your child will lead a real workshop at the Little Bookworm Library — stepping into a true teaching role.
They will receive a Teacher Certificate of Leadership at the end.

🎓 Why This Is Special

This experience helps youth:

  • Build confidence in speaking and leading
  • Share their talents with others
  • Gain leadership experience (great for school applications!)
  • Practice responsibility and teamwork
  • Strengthen communication and creativity

This aligns with TJCF’s mission to develop youth leadership and empower the next generation.

Be a Teacher for a Day – Lead Your Own Workshop at TJCF! item
Be a Teacher for a Day – Lead Your Own Workshop at TJCF!
$120

Starting bid

Give your child or teen an extraordinary opportunity to become a real teacher and lead their very own workshop at The Joy Culture Foundation’s Little Bookworm Library!

Designed for youth ages 9–18, this one-of-a-kind experience empowers young leaders to teach a topic they love—anything from art, storytelling, origami, science demos, language skills, crafts, math tricks, chess basics, slime making, creative writing, board-game strategies, and more.

This is more than just a workshop — it’s a chance for youth to step into a leadership role, inspire younger children, and develop confidence, communication, planning, and teaching skills.

🌟 What’s Included

1️⃣ Teach Any Topic They Love

Your child chooses what they want to teach!
Examples:

  • Origami workshop
  • DIY craft or art project
  • Math or science mini-lesson
  • Story creation workshop
  • Calligraphy or Chinese culture activity
  • Rubik’s cube solving
  • Chess & board game strategy
  • Coding basics
  • Creative writing or poetry

(As long as it is safe, age-appropriate, and mission-aligned.)

2️⃣ Create a Real Teacher Curriculum

With TJCF support, your child will design:

  • A workshop title
  • Learning goals
  • Activity steps
  • Materials list
  • A simple lesson plan
  • A schedule/timeline for the session

This is a wonderful experience to practice organization, clarity, and leadership.

3️⃣ Professional Training from TJCF Staff

We will provide:

  • Coaching on how to teach and lead a class
  • Tips on pace, speaking, and engaging younger students
  • Classroom management guidance
  • A practice run-through
  • Support on workshop day

4️⃣ TJCF Handles Promotion & Logistics

Your child’s workshop will be:

  • Featured on our website
  • Advertised through TJCF channels
  • Offered to families as a community workshop
  • Supported by staff during the event

We’ll help set up materials, greet families, and ensure everything runs smoothly.

5️⃣ Teach at the Library!

Your child will lead a real workshop at the Little Bookworm Library — stepping into a true teaching role.
They will receive a Teacher Certificate of Leadership at the end.

🎓 Why This Is Special

This experience helps youth:

  • Build confidence in speaking and leading
  • Share their talents with others
  • Gain leadership experience (great for school applications!)
  • Practice responsibility and teamwork
  • Strengthen communication and creativity

This aligns with TJCF’s mission to develop youth leadership and empower the next generation.

Be a Librarian for a Day (age 5-18) item
Be a Librarian for a Day (age 5-18)
$80

Starting bid

Be a Librarian for a Day – A Magical Behind-the-Scenes Experience at Little Bookworm Library

Give your child a one-of-a-kind experience as a TJCF Little Bookworm Library Librarian for a Day!


This special opportunity allows one child to spend an morning/afternoon truly behind the scenes, helping our team and learning how a real community library works.


Your young librarian will:

  • Check in and check out books
  • Stamp cards and organize shelves
  • Greet families and help recommend books
  • Learn how we manage storytime spaces, play areas, and library flow
  • Receive a special Librarian Badge, certificate, and commemorative photo

This is a meaningful confidence-building experience that gives children ownership, responsibility, and joy — while helping them understand the heart of the community they love.


A perfect gift for book lovers ages 5–18.


Your bid directly supports TJCF’s cultural, literacy, and leadership programs for local families.

Be a Librarian for a Day (age 5-18) item
Be a Librarian for a Day (age 5-18)
$80

Starting bid

Be a Librarian for a Day – A Magical Behind-the-Scenes Experience at Little Bookworm Library

Give your child a one-of-a-kind experience as a TJCF Little Bookworm Library Librarian for a Day!


This special opportunity allows one child to spend an morning/afternoon truly behind the scenes, helping our team and learning how a real community library works.


Your young librarian will:

  • Check in and check out books
  • Stamp cards and organize shelves
  • Greet families and help recommend books
  • Learn how we manage storytime spaces, play areas, and library flow
  • Receive a special Librarian Badge, certificate, and commemorative photo

This is a meaningful confidence-building experience that gives children ownership, responsibility, and joy — while helping them understand the heart of the community they love.


A perfect gift for book lovers ages 5–18.


Your bid directly supports TJCF’s cultural, literacy, and leadership programs for local families.

Be a Librarian for a Day (age 5-18) item
Be a Librarian for a Day (age 5-18)
$80

Starting bid

Be a Librarian for a Day – A Magical Behind-the-Scenes Experience at Little Bookworm Library

Give your child a one-of-a-kind experience as a TJCF Little Bookworm Library Librarian for a Day!


This special opportunity allows one child to spend an morning/afternoon truly behind the scenes, helping our team and learning how a real community library works.


Your young librarian will:

  • Check in and check out books
  • Stamp cards and organize shelves
  • Greet families and help recommend books
  • Learn how we manage storytime spaces, play areas, and library flow
  • Receive a special Librarian Badge, certificate, and commemorative photo

This is a meaningful confidence-building experience that gives children ownership, responsibility, and joy — while helping them understand the heart of the community they love.


A perfect gift for book lovers ages 5–18.


Your bid directly supports TJCF’s cultural, literacy, and leadership programs for local families.

Be a Librarian for a Day (age 5-18) item
Be a Librarian for a Day (age 5-18)
$80

Starting bid

Be a Librarian for a Day – A Magical Behind-the-Scenes Experience at Little Bookworm Library

Give your child a one-of-a-kind experience as a TJCF Little Bookworm Library Librarian for a Day!


This special opportunity allows one child to spend an morning/afternoon truly behind the scenes, helping our team and learning how a real community library works.


Your young librarian will:

  • Check in and check out books
  • Stamp cards and organize shelves
  • Greet families and help recommend books
  • Learn how we manage storytime spaces, play areas, and library flow
  • Receive a special Librarian Badge, certificate, and commemorative photo

This is a meaningful confidence-building experience that gives children ownership, responsibility, and joy — while helping them understand the heart of the community they love.


A perfect gift for book lovers ages 5–18.


Your bid directly supports TJCF’s cultural, literacy, and leadership programs for local families.

Parent Night at the Library item
Parent Night at the Library
$120

Starting bid

Enjoy a rare, cozy, kid-free evening at TJCF’s Little Bookworm Library — reserved just for you and five adult guests!

This private nighttime experience offers a peaceful escape and a chance to relax, recharge, and connect with friends in a warm, welcoming environment.

🀄 Mahjong & Board Game Night

Choose your favorite games for friendly competition:

  • Mahjong
  • Poker
  • and more!

Exclusive Library Access

You will have the full library to yourselves — enjoy quiet conversations, browse shelves, or simply enjoy the peaceful evening atmosphere.

Adopt-a-Shelf: Your Family or Business Name Displayed item
Adopt-a-Shelf: Your Family or Business Name Displayed
$100

Starting bid

Adopt-a-Shelf: Your Family or Business Name Displayed in the Little Bookworm Library for One Year


Become part of the heart of the Little Bookworm Library by “Adopting a Shelf” for a full year!
This unique sponsorship opportunity allows your family, child, or business to be featured on a beautiful name plate displayed on one of our library bookshelves, reading nooks, or special collections.

🌟 What You Receive

  • A customized name plaque displayed for 12 months
  • Choice of:
    • Family name (e.g., The Chen Family)
    • Child’s name (e.g., Cezanne’s Favorite Books Shelf)
    • Business or organization name
  • Optional short message, such as:
    • “In honor of our love of reading”
    • “Supporting community literacy”
    • “A gift from Grandma & Grandpa”
  • A placement in a high-visibility library area
  • Recognition in TJCF social media (optional)

📖 Why this matters

Your sponsorship supports TJCF’s mission to provide culturally rich, bilingual literacy resources to hundreds of Bay Area families every month.
Every visit, every book borrowed, and every storytime becomes part of the legacy you help create.

A meaningful, lasting way to show your support — and a beautiful gift idea for families and kids.


Restrictions

  • Name plate displayed for 12 months
  • TJCF reserves final approval of text for appropriateness
  • Nonprofit/mission-aligned messages only (no sales promotions)
  • Expires: Must claim by Dec 31, 2025
Adopt-a-Shelf: Your Family or Business Name Displayed item
Adopt-a-Shelf: Your Family or Business Name Displayed
$150

Starting bid

Adopt-a-Shelf: Your Family or Business Name Displayed in the Little Bookworm Library for One Year


Become part of the heart of the Little Bookworm Library by “Adopting a Shelf” for a full year!
This unique sponsorship opportunity allows your family, child, or business to be featured on a beautiful name plate displayed on one of our library bookshelves, reading nooks, or special collections.

🌟 What You Receive

  • A customized name plaque displayed for 12 months
  • Choice of:
    • Family name (e.g., The Chen Family)
    • Child’s name (e.g., Cezanne’s Favorite Books Shelf)
    • Business or organization name
  • Optional short message, such as:
    • “In honor of our love of reading”
    • “Supporting community literacy”
    • “A gift from Grandma & Grandpa”
  • A placement in a high-visibility library area
  • Recognition in TJCF social media (optional)

📖 Why this matters

Your sponsorship supports TJCF’s mission to provide culturally rich, bilingual literacy resources to hundreds of Bay Area families every month.
Every visit, every book borrowed, and every storytime becomes part of the legacy you help create.

A meaningful, lasting way to show your support — and a beautiful gift idea for families and kids.


Restrictions

  • Name plate displayed for 12 months
  • TJCF reserves final approval of text for appropriateness
  • Nonprofit/mission-aligned messages only (no sales promotions)
  • Expires: Must claim by Dec 31, 2025
#1 Mia Nipote Final Vintage – Single Bottle item
#1 Mia Nipote Final Vintage – Single Bottle item
#1 Mia Nipote Final Vintage – Single Bottle item
#1 Mia Nipote Final Vintage – Single Bottle
$35

Starting bid

This rare bottle comes from Mia Nipote Vineyards, a boutique Livermore winery known for its 95-point Wine Enthusiast rating.


It is part of the final batch ever produced — the vineyard is being sold and no future vintages will exist.
A perfect entry-level bidding item and a meaningful keepsake for wine lovers.


#2 Mia Nipote Final Vintage – Single Bottle item
#2 Mia Nipote Final Vintage – Single Bottle item
#2 Mia Nipote Final Vintage – Single Bottle item
#2 Mia Nipote Final Vintage – Single Bottle
$35

Starting bid

This rare bottle comes from Mia Nipote Vineyards, a boutique Livermore winery known for its 95-point Wine Enthusiast rating.
It is part of the final batch ever produced — the vineyard is being sold and no future vintages will exist.
A perfect entry-level bidding item and a meaningful keepsake for wine lovers.


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!