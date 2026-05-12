Anacortes Mindfulness Community

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Anacortes Mindfulness Community

About this event

"The Joy of Silence" - 2026 Fall Retreat

11633 Scott Rd

Bow, WA 98232, USA

Early Bird Registration
$675
Available until Jul 1

You will receive a short email saying you have registered. Following that, be patient for your e-ticket link and formal notification to arrive; it can take up to 30 minutes!

Registration
$700

Your ticket includes your room for 5 nights, and meals including a sack lunch at check-out on the last day of the retreat.. You will receive a quick notification when you register, followed by an email with a link to your e-ticket. Be patient, it can take up to 30 minutes for that to arrive in your inbox!

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