"The Joy of Silence" - 2026 Fall Retreat

Hosted by
About this event
You will receive a short email saying you have registered. Following that, be patient for your e-ticket link and formal notification to arrive; it can take up to 30 minutes!
Your ticket includes your room for 5 nights, and meals including a sack lunch at check-out on the last day of the retreat.. You will receive a quick notification when you register, followed by an email with a link to your e-ticket. Be patient, it can take up to 30 minutes for that to arrive in your inbox!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!