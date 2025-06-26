The JOY Umbrella's Online Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Waffle iron
Mrs. Buttersworth syrup
Hungry jack waffle mix
+SPRINKLES, MARSHMALLOWS +Measuring cups
+Bowl
APPROXIMATE VALUE: $35
Starting bid
3 machines in the box=1 waffle iron, 1 griddle and 1 grill
Hungry Jack waffle mix
Nestle chocolate chips
hashbrowns
APPROXIMATE VALUE: $48
Starting bid
Let Lavender Melt Your Stress Away
*Dr. Teal's set=includes LAVENDER essential oil 11 oz epsom salt, 3 oz. foaming bath, 3 oz. body wash, 1 oz. moisturizing bath & body oil and 1 oz. pillow spray
*Happiness Grows Here glass
*mesh sponge
*handmade crocheted headband
*compact mirror
Completed with a mani/pedi tool set in a case
APPROXIMATE VALUE: $42
Starting bid
Let Lavender Melt Your Stress Away
*Dr. Teal's set=includes LAVENDER essential oil 11 oz epsom salt, 3 oz. foaming bath, 3 oz. body wash, 1 oz. moisturizing bath & body oil and 1 oz. pillow spray
*Hello Gorgeous glass
*mesh sponge
*handmade crocheted headband
*compact mirror
Completed with a mani/pedi tool set in a case
APPROXIMATE VALUE: $42
Starting bid
Pamper the little princess in your life!
2 different Disney Princess reusable cooling eye "pods"
Beaded eye mask (reusable)
Nail art stickers
2 mini OPI nail polishes
Disney Princess bubble bath
Mary Kay scrunchies and hair clips
nail files with cases to keep them clean
Infused hair wrap
Squishmallows bandaids
Set of 4 mini mesh sponges
Disney Princess cup with lid and straw
Complete with a Disney Princess placemat, easy to help clean up after eating, crafts or doing nails.
APPROXIMATE VALUE: $43
Starting bid
Great start for essentials for the car or travel!!
E-bags hanging toiletry bag
Set of 3 toothbrushes with cases
Toothpaste
Mouthwash
Irish Spring bodywash
Monday
Lip balm
Lotion
Complete with a first aid kit and Advil!!
APPROXIMATE VALUE: $30
Starting bid
Grab your whip cream to complete this set!
2 holiday themed to-go cups
marshmallows
hot chocolate
Easy teacher or neighbor gift!
APPROXIMATE VALUE $15
Starting bid
Missouri-shaped cutting board/charcuterie board with cities and images etched
4 piece coaster map set
4 piece charcuterie tool set for your appetizers
Comes in orig box, sealed still in plastic (photo is from online)
APPROXIMATE VALUE:$60
Starting bid
Missouri-shaped cutting board/charcuterie board with cities and images etched
4 piece coaster map set
4 piece charcuterie tool set for your appetizers
Comes in orig box, sealed still in plastic (photo is from online)
APPROXIMATE VALUE:$60
Starting bid
Pennsylvania-shaped cutting board/charcuterie board with cities and images etched
4 piece coaster map set
4 piece charcuterie tool set for your appetizers
Comes in orig box, sealed still in plastic (photo is from online)
APPROXIMATE VALUE$60
Starting bid
Missouri-shaped cutting board/charcuterie board with cities and images etched
*Did not come in a box. Comes wrapped in fabric bag.
APPROXIMATE VALUE:$35
Starting bid
Illinois-shaped cutting board/charcuterie board with cities and images etched.
*Did not come in a box. Comes wrapped in fabric bag
APPROXIMATE VALUE:$35
Starting bid
Dogs are a man's best friend! This set includes:
*A lush blanket w/ dogs on it from Cuddle Duds
*2 dog food cans
*2 dog bowls (1 medium, 1 small)
*60 pk of dog waste bags
Complete with a heavy duty plastic crate to hold all their toys and treats!
APPROXIMATE VALUE:$49
Starting bid
Perfect for the dog lover or dog foster parent!
*Dog blanket (light fleece)
*2 dog food cans
*2 dog bowls (1 medium, 1 small)
*60 pk of dog waste bags
Comes with a reusable basket.
APPROXIMATE VALUE:$24
Starting bid
Game Night!
*Connect4, Sorry and Uno games
*2 blankets (1 video game themed, 1 sports themed)
*Snacks including:
4 pk Pudding
Cheese Balls
Blow Pops
Oreos
Goldfish
Tootsie Roll w/ Bank
Party Mix
*Large crate to corral the games
Let the games begin!
APPROXIMATE VALUE:$47
Starting bid
Time to upgrade your coffee mugs for the holidays! These are so cute!
Indulge with some:
*Cameron's coffee pods in Vanilla Hazelnut
*Caribou's ground coffee in Daybreak Blend
Comes in a basket with a bow
APPROXIMATE VALUE:$34
Starting bid
Treat yourself to upgrade your home or a great gift for a new home/apartment.
*Wrap up with a cozy sherpa look blanket from Cuddle Duds
*Yankee Candle "Christmas At The Beach" large 22 oz candle
*Hand soap dispenser in an adorable red pickup truck w/ Christmas tree
*Blessed wooden sign
Stunning basket with white metal base and brown "looks like" leather handles
APPROXIMATE VALUE:$98
Starting bid
Everything you need to start some peaceful moments in your life.
*Multi pocketed tote (measures 18 in x12 in x7in)
*yoga mat
*Iron Flask 64 oz metal container w/ 3 lids!
*Life journal from Silk & Sonder
APPROXIMATE VALUE:$100
Starting bid
Don't forget your bird friends. Brighten up your backyard with this stunning beautiful glass mosaic bird feeder. Hanging metal cord.
Bird feed included.
Comes in sealed orig box (photo is from online)
APPROXIMATE VALUE:$50
Starting bid
Let's go TIGERS!
Ready to tailgate or camp with your "Welcome" sign, MIZZOU camping chair, complete with a bowl of snacks:
*Ritz toasted chips in sour cream & onion
*Pringles chips
*Hampton Farms peanuts
*Boom Chicka Pop popcorn in Sweet and Salty Kettle Corn
APPROXIMATE VALUE:$100
Starting bid
If you love Dan O's cheesoning seasoning, pick this one! Dan O's is great on everything, including the included popcorn!
+Pretzel crisps
Show your spirit with a 2 pack of KC cups, KC Chip Clip and the KC bucket!
APPROXIMATE VALUE:$28
Starting bid
If you love old school Orville Redenbacher's Movie Theater Butter seasoning, pick this one! Orville's is great on everything, including the included popcorn!
+Pretzel Crisps
Show your spirit with a 2 pack of KC cups, KC Chip Clip and the KC bucket!
APPROXIMATE VALUE:$22
Starting bid
Is it time to replace your bakeware before the holidays arrive? What a beautiful gift too for a new couple.
*Threshold (Target brand) ceramic 8x8 AND a 9x13
*2 cookie mix packets
*cake mix and frosting
*brownies
*measuring spoons and a timer
APPROXIMATE VALUE:$56
Starting bid
Perfect for the lil baker in your life!
Susie Cakes makes an adorable 2-piece cake stand (comes apart for storage).
Aqua cake stand
Brownies, cake and frosting
Measuring cups and whisk
Just add your wet ingredients!
Wrapped in a wired basket with a bow
APPROXIMATE VALUE:$28
Starting bid
Great for pasta or chili too!
This 3.5 qt multi-functional pot can be used with or without the strainer.
Fits the bill for someone who has everything in the kitchen but also for anyone that wants to scale down the extra strainer. Includes glass lid.
EnJOY!
*Rao penne pasta
*Rao sauce
*Spaghetti Spatula
*Kitchen Towel
*2 mini mitts with silicone to hold the handles
APPROXIMATE VALUE: $85
Starting bid
Great for pasta or chili too!
This 3.5 qt multi-functional pot can be used with or without the strainer.
Fits the bill for someone who has everything in the kitchen but also for anyone that wants to scale down the extra strainer. Includes glass lid.
EnJOY!
*Rao penne pasta
*Rao sauce
*Spaghetti Spatula
*Kitchen Towel
*2 mini mitts with silicone to hold the handles
APPROXIMATE VALUE: $85
Starting bid
Great for pasta or chili too!
This 3.5 qt multi-functional pot can be used with or without the strainer.
Fits the bill for someone who has everything in the kitchen but also for anyone that wants to scale down the extra strainer. Includes glass lid.
EnJOY!
*Rao penne pasta
*Rao sauce
*Spaghetti Spatula
*Kitchen Towel
*2 mini mitts with silicone to hold the handles
APPROXIMATE VALUE: $85
Starting bid
Brand new in package, sealed in plastic within it's original box.
APPROXIMATE VALUE: $25
Starting bid
Brand new in package, sealed in plastic within it's orig box.
APPROXIMATE VALUE: $25
Starting bid
Brand new in package, sealed in plastic within it's original box.
APPROXIMATE VALUE: $25
Starting bid
Brand new in package, sealed in plastic within it's original box.
APPROXIMATE VALUE: $25
Starting bid
Brand new in package, sealed in plastic within it's original box.
APPROXIMATE VALUE: $25
Starting bid
Brand new in package, sealed in plastic within it's original box.
APPROXIMATE VALUE: $25
Starting bid
Brand new in package, sealed in plastic within it's original box.
APPROXIMATE VALUE: $25
Starting bid
Don't get stranded with a dead phone or dead battery. This can be a lifesaver for anyone.
*AC outlet can charge your devices
*Wireless charging also on top
*LED floodlight
*One Push Jump Start
*Dual 5v/2.4A USB ports to charge multiple devices at once
*LED bars shows how much power you have left
PRICELESS VALUE if you are stranded with a dead phone and/or need to jump start your vehicle, boat, riding lawnmower, motorcycle, ATV, etc.
APPROXIMATE VALUE: $100-$125
Starting bid
Don't get stranded with a dead phone or dead battery. This can be a lifesaver for anyone.
*AC outlet can charge your devices
*Wireless charging also on top
*LED floodlight
*One Push Jump Start
*Dual 5v/2.4A USB ports to charge multiple devices at once
*LED bars shows how much power you have left
PRICELESS VALUE if you are stranded with a dead phone and/or need to jump start your vehicle, boat, riding lawnmower, motorcycle, ATV, etc.
APPROXIMATE VALUE: $100-$125
Starting bid
When is the BBQ? I'll bring a side!
*Igloo Cooler-50 Quart
*Kingsford charcoal-8 lb
*Kingsford pellets
*Cuisinart- 20 piece BBQ tool set
*Hunts Ketchup (14 oz), Kinder's BBQ Sauce (2 oz), Kraft BBQ Sauce (18 oz), French's Yellow Mustard (8 oz)
*4 Bear Koozies
*Bear Glass Growler
APPROXIMATE VALUE: $100
Starting bid
Get ready, Get Set, GO!
Coleman Sundome 2-person tent in Navy/Grey 7x5
Coleman Twin Quickbed Mattress
(8 inches deep)
Adventure Sign
APPROXIMATE VALUE:$105
Starting bid
Let's go Chiefs! Show your support with this must-have bathroom set for the ultimate fan!
*20 x 30 in memory foam mat
*Shower curtain and white plastic hooks
*White trashcan to complete
APPROXIMATE VALUE:$ 52
Starting bid
If you love the marble look, you'll love Snowdrift.
APPROXIMATE VALUE: $15
Starting bid
If you love the marble look, you'll love Snowdrift.
APPROXIMATE VALUE: $15
Starting bid
If you love the ombre purple look, you'll love Dragonfly.
APPROXIMATE VALUE: $15
Starting bid
If you love the ombre purple look, you'll love Dragonfly.
APPROXIMATE VALUE: $15
Starting bid
If you've a hostess or know of one, this is the ultimate hostess with the mostest gift. Make the holidays and parties easy with a triple crockpot.
Each crock is 2.5 qt! Save space and plugs by consolidating your sides and dips.
APPROXIMATE VALUE:$80-100
Starting bid
Metal Amazing Grace sign
measures: 11 X 8
APPROXIMATE VALUE:$25
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!