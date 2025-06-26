Hosted by

The JOY Umbrella

About this event

The JOY Umbrella's Online Auction

Waffle Wonderland
$20

Starting bid

Waffle iron

Mrs. Buttersworth syrup

Hungry jack waffle mix

+SPRINKLES, MARSHMALLOWS +Measuring cups

+Bowl


APPROXIMATE VALUE: $35

Munchie Machines
$35

Starting bid

3 machines in the box=1 waffle iron, 1 griddle and 1 grill

Hungry Jack waffle mix

Nestle chocolate chips

hashbrowns


APPROXIMATE VALUE: $48

Spa-tastic w/ "Happiness Grows Here" glass
$20

Starting bid

Let Lavender Melt Your Stress Away

*Dr. Teal's set=includes LAVENDER essential oil 11 oz epsom salt, 3 oz. foaming bath, 3 oz. body wash, 1 oz. moisturizing bath & body oil and 1 oz. pillow spray

*Happiness Grows Here glass

*mesh sponge

*handmade crocheted headband

*compact mirror

Completed with a mani/pedi tool set in a case


APPROXIMATE VALUE: $42

Spa-tastic w/ "Hello Gorgeous" glass
$20

Starting bid

Let Lavender Melt Your Stress Away

*Dr. Teal's set=includes LAVENDER essential oil 11 oz epsom salt, 3 oz. foaming bath, 3 oz. body wash, 1 oz. moisturizing bath & body oil and 1 oz. pillow spray

*Hello Gorgeous glass

*mesh sponge

*handmade crocheted headband

*compact mirror

Completed with a mani/pedi tool set in a case


APPROXIMATE VALUE: $42

Pretty Pampered Princess Basket
$25

Starting bid

Pamper the little princess in your life!

2 different Disney Princess reusable cooling eye "pods"

Beaded eye mask (reusable)

Nail art stickers

2 mini OPI nail polishes

Disney Princess bubble bath

Mary Kay scrunchies and hair clips

nail files with cases to keep them clean

Infused hair wrap

Squishmallows bandaids

Set of 4 mini mesh sponges

Disney Princess cup with lid and straw

Complete with a Disney Princess placemat, easy to help clean up after eating, crafts or doing nails.


APPROXIMATE VALUE: $43

Are we there yet?? Travel Set
$18

Starting bid

Great start for essentials for the car or travel!!

E-bags hanging toiletry bag

Set of 3 toothbrushes with cases

Toothpaste

Mouthwash

Irish Spring bodywash

Monday

Lip balm

Lotion

Complete with a first aid kit and Advil!!


APPROXIMATE VALUE: $30

Just Add Whip
$10

Starting bid

Grab your whip cream to complete this set!

2 holiday themed to-go cups

marshmallows

hot chocolate

Easy teacher or neighbor gift!


APPROXIMATE VALUE $15

Missouri Cutting Board/Charcuterie Set
$45

Starting bid

Missouri-shaped cutting board/charcuterie board with cities and images etched

4 piece coaster map set

4 piece charcuterie tool set for your appetizers


Comes in orig box, sealed still in plastic (photo is from online)


APPROXIMATE VALUE:$60

Missouri Cutting Board/Charcuterie Set
$40

Starting bid

Missouri-shaped cutting board/charcuterie board with cities and images etched

4 piece coaster map set

4 piece charcuterie tool set for your appetizers


Comes in orig box, sealed still in plastic (photo is from online)


APPROXIMATE VALUE:$60

Pennsylvania Cutting Board/Charcuterie Set
$40

Starting bid

Pennsylvania-shaped cutting board/charcuterie board with cities and images etched

4 piece coaster map set

4 piece charcuterie tool set for your appetizers


Comes in orig box, sealed still in plastic (photo is from online)


APPROXIMATE VALUE$60

Missouri cutting board/charcuterie board
$25

Starting bid

Missouri-shaped cutting board/charcuterie board with cities and images etched


*Did not come in a box. Comes wrapped in fabric bag.


APPROXIMATE VALUE:$35

Illinois cutting board/charcuterie board
$25

Starting bid

Illinois-shaped cutting board/charcuterie board with cities and images etched.

*Did not come in a box. Comes wrapped in fabric bag


APPROXIMATE VALUE:$35

Pampered Pooch
$35

Starting bid

Dogs are a man's best friend! This set includes:

*A lush blanket w/ dogs on it from Cuddle Duds

*2 dog food cans

*2 dog bowls (1 medium, 1 small)

*60 pk of dog waste bags


Complete with a heavy duty plastic crate to hold all their toys and treats!


APPROXIMATE VALUE:$49

Paw-Palooza Basket
$10

Starting bid

Perfect for the dog lover or dog foster parent!

*Dog blanket (light fleece)

*2 dog food cans

*2 dog bowls (1 medium, 1 small)

*60 pk of dog waste bags


Comes with a reusable basket.


APPROXIMATE VALUE:$24

Mingle and Munch
$30

Starting bid

Game Night!


*Connect4, Sorry and Uno games

*2 blankets (1 video game themed, 1 sports themed)

*Snacks including:

4 pk Pudding

Cheese Balls

Blow Pops

Oreos

Goldfish

Tootsie Roll w/ Bank

Party Mix

*Large crate to corral the games


Let the games begin!


APPROXIMATE VALUE:$47

Coffee Before Talkie
$25

Starting bid

Time to upgrade your coffee mugs for the holidays! These are so cute!


Indulge with some:

*Cameron's coffee pods in Vanilla Hazelnut

*Caribou's ground coffee in Daybreak Blend


Comes in a basket with a bow


APPROXIMATE VALUE:$34

Cozy Haven Basket
$45

Starting bid

Treat yourself to upgrade your home or a great gift for a new home/apartment.


*Wrap up with a cozy sherpa look blanket from Cuddle Duds

*Yankee Candle "Christmas At The Beach" large 22 oz candle

*Hand soap dispenser in an adorable red pickup truck w/ Christmas tree

*Blessed wooden sign


Stunning basket with white metal base and brown "looks like" leather handles


APPROXIMATE VALUE:$98

Peaceful Pace
$45

Starting bid

Everything you need to start some peaceful moments in your life.


*Multi pocketed tote (measures 18 in x12 in x7in)

*yoga mat

*Iron Flask 64 oz metal container w/ 3 lids!

*Life journal from Silk & Sonder


APPROXIMATE VALUE:$100

Grateful Gathering
$40

Starting bid

Don't forget your bird friends. Brighten up your backyard with this stunning beautiful glass mosaic bird feeder. Hanging metal cord.


Bird feed included.


Comes in sealed orig box (photo is from online)


APPROXIMATE VALUE:$50

MIZ-ZOU
$40

Starting bid

Let's go TIGERS!


Ready to tailgate or camp with your "Welcome" sign, MIZZOU camping chair, complete with a bowl of snacks:

*Ritz toasted chips in sour cream & onion

*Pringles chips

*Hampton Farms peanuts

*Boom Chicka Pop popcorn in Sweet and Salty Kettle Corn


APPROXIMATE VALUE:$100

Popcorn Blitz for the Kansas City Chiefs (Dan O's)
$18

Starting bid

If you love Dan O's cheesoning seasoning, pick this one! Dan O's is great on everything, including the included popcorn!

+Pretzel crisps


Show your spirit with a 2 pack of KC cups, KC Chip Clip and the KC bucket!


APPROXIMATE VALUE:$28

Popcorn Blitz for the Kansas City Chiefs (Orville)
$15

Starting bid

If you love old school Orville Redenbacher's Movie Theater Butter seasoning, pick this one! Orville's is great on everything, including the included popcorn!

+Pretzel Crisps


Show your spirit with a 2 pack of KC cups, KC Chip Clip and the KC bucket!


APPROXIMATE VALUE:$22

Bake It Until You Make It!
$30

Starting bid

Is it time to replace your bakeware before the holidays arrive? What a beautiful gift too for a new couple.


*Threshold (Target brand) ceramic 8x8 AND a 9x13

*2 cookie mix packets

*cake mix and frosting

*brownies

*measuring spoons and a timer


APPROXIMATE VALUE:$56

Whisk me Away
$15

Starting bid

Perfect for the lil baker in your life!


Susie Cakes makes an adorable 2-piece cake stand (comes apart for storage).


Aqua cake stand


Brownies, cake and frosting

Measuring cups and whisk


Just add your wet ingredients!


Wrapped in a wired basket with a bow


APPROXIMATE VALUE:$28

Pasta Party w/ Be kind mitts
$50

Starting bid

Great for pasta or chili too!


This 3.5 qt multi-functional pot can be used with or without the strainer.


Fits the bill for someone who has everything in the kitchen but also for anyone that wants to scale down the extra strainer. Includes glass lid.


EnJOY!

*Rao penne pasta

*Rao sauce

*Spaghetti Spatula

*Kitchen Towel

*2 mini mitts with silicone to hold the handles


APPROXIMATE VALUE: $85

Pasta Party w/ Be kind mitts
$50

Starting bid

Great for pasta or chili too!


This 3.5 qt multi-functional pot can be used with or without the strainer.


Fits the bill for someone who has everything in the kitchen but also for anyone that wants to scale down the extra strainer. Includes glass lid.


EnJOY!

*Rao penne pasta

*Rao sauce

*Spaghetti Spatula

*Kitchen Towel

*2 mini mitts with silicone to hold the handles


APPROXIMATE VALUE: $85

Pasta Party w/ Vino mitts
$50

Starting bid

Great for pasta or chili too!


This 3.5 qt multi-functional pot can be used with or without the strainer.


Fits the bill for someone who has everything in the kitchen but also for anyone that wants to scale down the extra strainer. Includes glass lid.


EnJOY!

*Rao penne pasta

*Rao sauce

*Spaghetti Spatula

*Kitchen Towel

*2 mini mitts with silicone to hold the handles


APPROXIMATE VALUE: $85

Aukey Dual wall charger
$10

Starting bid

Brand new in package, sealed in plastic within it's original box.


APPROXIMATE VALUE: $25

Halo Power Pack
$80

Starting bid

Don't get stranded with a dead phone or dead battery. This can be a lifesaver for anyone.

*AC outlet can charge your devices

*Wireless charging also on top

*LED floodlight

*One Push Jump Start

*Dual 5v/2.4A USB ports to charge multiple devices at once

*LED bars shows how much power you have left


PRICELESS VALUE if you are stranded with a dead phone and/or need to jump start your vehicle, boat, riding lawnmower, motorcycle, ATV, etc.


APPROXIMATE VALUE: $100-$125



Chillin & Grillin
$50

Starting bid

When is the BBQ? I'll bring a side!


*Igloo Cooler-50 Quart

*Kingsford charcoal-8 lb

*Kingsford pellets

*Cuisinart- 20 piece BBQ tool set

*Hunts Ketchup (14 oz), Kinder's BBQ Sauce (2 oz), Kraft BBQ Sauce (18 oz), French's Yellow Mustard (8 oz)

*4 Bear Koozies

*Bear Glass Growler


APPROXIMATE VALUE: $100



Adventure Awaits
$75

Starting bid

Get ready, Get Set, GO!


Coleman Sundome 2-person tent in Navy/Grey 7x5

Coleman Twin Quickbed Mattress

(8 inches deep)

Adventure Sign


APPROXIMATE VALUE:$105

Kansas City Chiefs Bath Set
$40

Starting bid

Let's go Chiefs! Show your support with this must-have bathroom set for the ultimate fan!


*20 x 30 in memory foam mat

*Shower curtain and white plastic hooks

*White trashcan to complete


APPROXIMATE VALUE:$ 52

Corksicle Slim Metal Koozie in Snowdrift
$10

Starting bid

If you love the marble look, you'll love Snowdrift.


APPROXIMATE VALUE: $15

Corksicle Slim Metal Koozie in Dragonfly
$10

Starting bid

If you love the ombre purple look, you'll love Dragonfly.


APPROXIMATE VALUE: $15

Triple Crockpot
$60

Starting bid

If you've a hostess or know of one, this is the ultimate hostess with the mostest gift. Make the holidays and parties easy with a triple crockpot.


Each crock is 2.5 qt! Save space and plugs by consolidating your sides and dips.


APPROXIMATE VALUE:$80-100

Metal Amazing Grace Sign
$10

Starting bid

Metal Amazing Grace sign

measures: 11 X 8


APPROXIMATE VALUE:$25

