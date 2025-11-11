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About this event
Pearland, TX 77584, USA
Enjoy a relaxed afternoon on the grounds with access to The Jubilee’s signature atmosphere. Settle into open seating on a first-come, first-served basis, enjoy signature cocktails with your included drink tickets, and take part in select interactive experiences designed for all guests.
Reserve a comfortable covered space for two, complete with a chilled bottle of sparkling wine and drink tickets for our hand-crafted cocktails. Enjoy upgraded seating and access to some of the afternoon’s curated experiences.
Your group of four will enjoy reserved covered seating, drink tickets for our hand-crafted cocktails, and a bottle of sparkling wine to share as you take in the garden setting and explore elevated experiences throughout the afternoon.
Savor The Jubilee at its highest level with a private cabana for ten, drink tickets for our hand-crafted cocktails, bottles of sparkling wine, and a dedicated concierge to support your group through the afternoon. Expect priority access to premium interactive features and a refined, relaxed atmosphere.
Recognition tailored to the contribution—may include signage, mentions, or naming alignment with sponsored elements. Includes complimentary tickets based on contribution level, offering access to curated experiences throughout the evening.
Name listed on the event website and included in group social media thanks. Includes 1 event ticket for general admission access.
Sponsor name displayed on select event materials and group recognition across social platforms. Includes 2 general admission event tickets and access to core experiences.
Logo included on event signage and digital assets, acknowledgment during program highlights, and inclusion in post-event recognition. Comes with 4 event tickets offering reserved seating and access to key interactive experiences.
Prominent logo presence on select signage and digital platforms, plus dedicated sponsor recognition. Includes 6 event tickets with upgraded seating and access to elevated experiences, along with the option for a small display or activation space.
High-visibility sponsor placement, prime logo exposure, and an opportunity for brief remarks during the event. Includes 8 VIP-level tickets for your guests to enjoy priority seating and premium activations throughout the evening.
Our premier presenting level. Includes top-tier brand visibility across event materials and announcements, on-stage acknowledgment, custom signage, and 10 VIP-level tickets with access to elevated seating and experiences. Designed for partners seeking maximum presence and impact.
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