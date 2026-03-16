Two tickets to the full Juneteenth Story experience.





Includes access to the Heritage Jubilee — an evening of live music, chef-curated dishes, and community celebration in all-black attire — plus two tickets to The Juneteenth Story opening night performance. Jubilee held in AcA's ArtHouse (2nd floor) from 6:00–7:30 PM, with continued access during intermission. Best dressed takes home a prize.





Save $15 when you buy the pair.