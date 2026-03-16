About this event
An evening of live music, chef-curated dishes, and community celebration in all-black attire — benefiting The Juneteenth Story. Held in AcA's ArtHouse (2nd floor) from 6:00–7:30 PM, with continued access during intermission of the opening night performance.
Best dressed takes home a prize.
Two tickets to an evening of live music, chef-curated dishes, and community celebration in all-black attire — benefiting The Juneteenth Story. Held in AcA's ArtHouse (2nd floor) from 6:00–7:30 PM, with continued access during intermission of the opening night performance.
Best dressed takes home a prize.
The full Juneteenth Story experience.
Includes access to the Heritage Jubilee — an evening of live music, chef-curated dishes, and community celebration in all-black attire — plus one ticket to The Juneteenth Story opening night performance. Jubilee held in AcA's ArtHouse (2nd floor) from 6:00–7:30 PM, with continued access during intermission. Best dressed takes home a prize.
Two tickets to the full Juneteenth Story experience.
Includes access to the Heritage Jubilee — an evening of live music, chef-curated dishes, and community celebration in all-black attire — plus two tickets to The Juneteenth Story opening night performance. Jubilee held in AcA's ArtHouse (2nd floor) from 6:00–7:30 PM, with continued access during intermission. Best dressed takes home a prize.
Save $15 when you buy the pair.
8 left!
The name beside ours.
The Presenting Partner receives title-level recognition across all promotional materials, press, and media communications — "The Juneteenth Story, presented by [Your Name]."
Package includes premier logo placement on all materials, full-page playbill ad with cover recognition, dedicated website spotlight, monthly social media features, recognition in all email campaigns (8,000+ subscribers), stage recognition at all events, backstage meet-and-greet with professional photo, black car service and dedicated guest concierge, and VIP reserved show seating. A table of 8 at the SWLA Juneteenth Banquet and Pageant with expanded visibility across all SWLA Juneteenth Committee events. 12 tickets to the Heritage Jubilee. 12 tickets to opening night. First right of renewal for 2027.
Your $10,000 helps underwrite the full 2026 season.
An elevated investment in Black theatre in Acadiana.
Heritage Partners receive prominent logo placement on all major promotional materials, a full-page playbill ad, a featured website profile with link, 3+ social media campaign acknowledgments, one featured inclusion in email campaigns (8,000+ subscribers), stage recognition at key events, backstage meet-and-greet with professional photo, and dedicated guest concierge. Preferred show seating. 4 seats at the SWLA Juneteenth Banquet and Pageant. 8 tickets to the Heritage Jubilee. 8 tickets to opening night.
Your $5,000 helps underwrite the artists and creative team who make the production possible.
Direct support for the artists and the work.
Liberty Partners receive prominent logo placement on select promotional materials, a half-page playbill ad, website listing with logo and link, 2 dedicated social media acknowledgments, stage recognition at key events, backstage meet-and-greet with professional photo, and dedicated guest concierge. Preferred show seating. 2 seats at the SWLA Juneteenth Banquet and Pageant. 6 tickets to the Heritage Jubilee. 6 tickets to opening night.
Your $3,000 helps advance production costs and artist support.
Intentionally priced at $1,865 — the year enslaved people in Texas learned of their freedom. Freedom Sponsors receive logo placement on select promotional materials, a quarter-page playbill ad, website listing with logo and link, 1 dedicated social media post, stage recognition at key events, and complimentary champagne. 4 tickets to the Heritage Jubilee. 4 tickets to opening night.
Your $1,865 helps underwrite costumes, properties, and scenic elements that bring the 1865 timeline to life.
The foundation of our support network.
Community Sponsors receive a playbill and website name listing, 1 social media story acknowledgment, sponsor recognition at the Heritage Jubilee, and complimentary champagne. 2 tickets to the Heritage Jubilee. 2 tickets to opening night.
Your $1,000 helps provide student and community ticket access for one full performance.
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