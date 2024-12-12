2025 Grand Entry Gala Raffle

MEGA Package: A Week in Paradise - Value of $6,000
$250
7-day stay in Ixtapa, Mexico at the luxurious Palmetto Condominium (3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms) with 180-degree ocean view
Saddle Up! Rodeo Experience - Priceless
$100
Ride in the 2025 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Parade in a classic horse-drawn wagon * Exclusive Junior League of Fort Worth “Yell and Sell” silk scarf designed by Catherine Cartie * Dinner at Bricks and Horses * 1-night stay at Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection * Box Seats for 6 at one Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo (FWSSR) performance
Value of $2,550
Escape to Paradise: Beach Getaway at 30A - Value of $6,500
$100
6-night stay at a private cottage, “The Cottage on 30A”, in Miramar Beach, Florida
Ultimate Hunting Getaway - Value of $6,800
$100
Axis Buck Hunting Adventure * 2-night stay at Quail Ridge Ranch * Includes prepared meals, adventure transportation around the ranch, & one animal.
Dress to Impress - Value of $6,000
$100
$2,500 gift card towards custom boots at Leddy’s * Red and black silk scarf by Brooke Wright Designs * Custom eBROUSSARD cowboy hat * Handcrafted sterling silver belt buckle by Nick Cunningham,
silversmith to the stars
Sports Fan and Game Day Glam - Value of $4,000
$100
2 front-row tickets to a Dallas Mavericks basketball game * Founders Club tickets to a Dallas Cowboys football game * 6 tickets to a Texas Rangers baseball game * TCU Twilly, and “Saturday Silks” Petite Paloma Ladybird scarf * Custom Sport Coat from Reveal Suits * Football signed by legendary Dallas Cowboys player Tony Romo
Fur and Diamonds - Value of $3,500
$100
Mink & Fox Fur Wrap from David Hunt Furs * Diamond tennis bracelet from Fine Jewelry Concierge
The Ultimate Chef Experience - Value of $3,000
$100
Private in-home dining for 8 with European-trained fine dining Chef Jorge Romero
Sewell VIP Experience - Value of $2,500
$100
Use of a luxury Lexus or INFINITI for a weekend * Professional detail for your personal vehicle * 2 tickets to Broadway at the Bass Hall * 1-night stay at the Omni Fort Worth Hotel * Dinner for 2 at Capital Grille * Donated by SEWELL of Fort Worth
Epic Dates for a Year - Value of $2,500
$100
Blowout and makeup application from Pretty on Premises * Gift certificates to Silver Fox, St. Emillion, Pacific Table, Hatsuyuki Handroll Bar, Bonnell’s, Hudson House, HG Sply Co, Walloon’s, Atico, Showdown Saloon, Byblos, and more * 4-course dinner for 4 at The Barrel restaurant in Bartonville, Texas, with a luxurious limo ride * Mini “pop-art style” photo session from Gittings * 2-night stay at the Kimpton Harper Hotel in downtown Fort Worth
Family Fun For Everyone - Value of $2,000
$100
2-night stay at Fuller’s Folly, a charming retreat on the Brazos River * 4 passes to the Fort Worth Zoo * Kona Ice Party * Fort Worth Fire Station tour and ride on a fire truck
Culinary Adventure for a Group of Foodies - Value of $1,400
$100
Chef’s table dining for 8, including wine and dessert, at Teddy Wong’s in Fort Worth * Hamburger and milkshake party for 8 at Hunky’s Hamburgers in Dallas
Treat Yourself - Value of $1,000
$100
1-night stay in a luxury suite at the Hotel Lucy and Dinner for 2 in Christina’s in the Nutt House Hotel in Granbury, Texas * Gift card to MOVE Athleisure and Bougie Water Bottle * Acupuncture appointment with Kim Perrone at the Center for the Healing Arts * Color and cut service, complete with a luxe Keune Shampoo and Conditioner at Parlor E11evin * One month of unlimited exercise classes at Pvolve Fort Worth
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!