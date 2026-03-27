The JuxtaHub Collection 2026

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Joy Barnes
24” x 36”
Oil
Price is inclusive of PA sales tax
Lori Beneyton
24 × 24
Acrylic on canvas
Price is inclusive of PA sales tax
Kat Collins
36” x 48”
Acrylic, handmade paper, collage, charcoal on canvas
Price is inclusive of PA sales tax
Janet Dance
30” x 24”
Oil
Price is inclusive of PA sales tax
Rhiannon Davis
12" x 12"
Ceramic
Price is inclusive of PA sales tax
Rosemary Geseck
48” x 36”
Acrylic
Price is inclusive of PA sales tax
Pam Gontram
10.5” x 10.5”
Mixed media mosaic cake
Price is inclusive of PA sales tax
Ana Hamilton
11” x 14”
Acrylic
Price is inclusive of PA sales tax
Deming King Harriman
24.75” x 20.5” x 1.5/2”
Mixed Media 3D Collage
Price is inclusive of PA sales tax
Tijasia A. Lett
17” x 19.5”
Ink, black pen, and light blue colored pencil
Price is inclusive of PA sales tax
Jill Italiano
Garnet, citrine, peridot, tourmaline, vesuvianite,
14k gold-filled wire, hand-forged 14k gold clasp
Price is inclusive of PA sales tax
Peter Italiano
35” x 22”
Photography
Price is inclusive of PA sales tax
Tracy Maley
30” x 24”
Oil
Price is inclusive of PA sales tax
Domenick Naccarato
13” x 17” x 2.5”
Enamel paint, acrylic paste, and roofing tar on polystyrene
Price is inclusive of PA sales tax
Ramon Peralta
76” x 88”
Oil
Price is inclusive of PA sales tax
Karen Rauppius
36” x 48”
Hand-printed linocuts
Price is inclusive of PA sales tax
Tory C. Schultz
48” x 36”
Mixed Media
Price is inclusive of PA sales tax
Elena Shackleton
21” x 39”
Watercolor
Price is inclusive of PA sales tax
Suzanne Montgomery Skoras
28” x 22”
Acrylic
Price is inclusive of PA sales tax
Deborah Slahta
7 x 7 x 8.5
Cone 6 oxidation fired stoneware
Price is inclusive of PA sales tax
Anthony Smith, Jr.
NFT & Print
15.5” x 23.25” Along with print, Collector will receive an envelope containing information and QR codes for the NFT
Price is inclusive of PA sales tax
David Sommers
40” x 40”
Oil
Price is inclusive of PA sales tax
Olaf Starorypinski
18.25” x 14.5” Framed
Archival Pigment Print
Price is inclusive of PA sales tax
Hisao Taya
11” x 14”
Pencil Drawing
Price is inclusive of PA sales tax
Billy Thompson
36” x 24”
Acrylic painting and oil pastels
Price is inclusive of PA sales tax
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