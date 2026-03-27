JuxtaHub

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JuxtaHub

About this shop

The JuxtaHub Collection 2026

Green Hydrangeas item
Green Hydrangeas
$954

Joy Barnes

24” x 36”

Oil

Price is inclusive of PA sales tax

Soft Focus item
Soft Focus
$993.80

Lori Beneyton

24 × 24

Acrylic on canvas

Price is inclusive of PA sales tax

The Breath Between Realms item
The Breath Between Realms
$4,637.50

Kat Collins

36” x 48”

Acrylic, handmade paper, collage, charcoal on canvas

Price is inclusive of PA sales tax

Opalescent item
Opalescent
$795

Janet Dance

30” x 24”

Oil

Price is inclusive of PA sales tax

Pennsylvania Woodlands in Blue and Green item
Pennsylvania Woodlands in Blue and Green
$331.30

Rhiannon Davis

12" x 12"

Ceramic

Price is inclusive of PA sales tax

Poulet Plethora item
Poulet Plethora
$795

Rosemary Geseck

48” x 36”

Acrylic

Price is inclusive of PA sales tax

Let Them Eat Cake item
Let Them Eat Cake
$2,120

Pam Gontram

10.5” x 10.5”

Mixed media mosaic cake

Price is inclusive of PA sales tax

Mirage item
Mirage
$894.40

Ana Hamilton

11” x 14”

Acrylic

Price is inclusive of PA sales tax

Garden of Becoming item
Garden of Becoming
$5,962.50

Deming King Harriman

24.75” x 20.5” x 1.5/2”

Mixed Media 3D Collage

Price is inclusive of PA sales tax

Ice Wolf item
Ice Wolf
$1,987.50

Tijasia A. Lett

17” x 19.5”

Ink, black pen, and light blue colored pencil

Price is inclusive of PA sales tax

Garnet Floral Pendant item
Garnet Floral Pendant
$1,225.60

Jill Italiano

Garnet, citrine, peridot, tourmaline, vesuvianite,

14k gold-filled wire, hand-forged 14k gold clasp

Price is inclusive of PA sales tax

The Reconstruction of Nikol item
The Reconstruction of Nikol
$1,590

Peter Italiano

35” x 22”

Photography

Price is inclusive of PA sales tax

And She Was item
And She Was
$430.60

Tracy Maley

30” x 24”

Oil

Price is inclusive of PA sales tax

Distressed Surfaces No. 21 item
Distressed Surfaces No. 21
$302.10

Domenick Naccarato

13” x 17” x 2.5”

Enamel paint, acrylic paste, and roofing tar on polystyrene

Price is inclusive of PA sales tax

Last Supper item
Last Supper
$24,512.50

Ramon Peralta

76” x 88”

Oil

Price is inclusive of PA sales tax

A Love Letter to Asian Cooking item
A Love Letter to Asian Cooking
$424

Karen Rauppius

36” x 48”

Hand-printed linocuts

Price is inclusive of PA sales tax

Callisto item
Callisto
$2,915

Tory C. Schultz

48” x 36”

Mixed Media

Price is inclusive of PA sales tax

Dusk Settles Gently item
Dusk Settles Gently
$4,637.50

Elena Shackleton

21” x 39”

Watercolor

Price is inclusive of PA sales tax

Wildflowers, Wings and Weeds item
Wildflowers, Wings and Weeds
$907.60

Suzanne Montgomery Skoras

28” x 22”

Acrylic

Price is inclusive of PA sales tax

Lunar Phase item
Lunar Phase
$1,590

Deborah Slahta

7 x 7 x 8.5

Cone 6 oxidation fired stoneware

Price is inclusive of PA sales tax

24 Hour Drawing - NFT & Print item
24 Hour Drawing - NFT & Print
$662.50

Anthony Smith, Jr.

NFT & Print

15.5” x 23.25” Along with print, Collector will receive an envelope containing information and QR codes for the NFT

Price is inclusive of PA sales tax

Voice of the Trees item
Voice of the Trees
$3,908.80

David Sommers

40” x 40”

Oil

Price is inclusive of PA sales tax

Phara item
Phara
$861.30

Olaf Starorypinski

18.25” x 14.5” Framed

Archival Pigment Print

Price is inclusive of PA sales tax

Wheel item
Wheel
$636

Hisao Taya

11” x 14”

Pencil Drawing

Price is inclusive of PA sales tax

Easy Sunday Morning at the 4th St. APT item
Easy Sunday Morning at the 4th St. APT
$1,258.80

Billy Thompson

36” x 24”

Acrylic painting and oil pastels

Price is inclusive of PA sales tax

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!