The K. Stewart Foundation - 2026 Silent Auction

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Spend the day laughing and reminiscing with the Peanuts gang! Explore current exhibitions and events, step inside a re-creation of Charles M. Schulz’s art studio, watch animated specials in the Theater, draw your own comics, and more!
*Value: $90
Starting bid
The gift of a play is perfect for everyone. A perfect night out in the city. Enjoy a memorable date night paired with your choice of any 2026–27 Mainstage show at the New Conservatory Theatre.
The future of Queer theatre is here! Stories that insist queerness isn’t representation — it’s survival. This is a theatre that reminds us why we’re worth fighting for!
*Value: $110
Starting bid
New to climbing or always wanted to try? This is your moment—bid now and make it happen! At Movement Gym's intro classes, you’ll build the fundamentals to support your climbing and personal climbing progression.
*Value: $64
Starting bid
Sexy, fun, and effortlessly stylish -- Lucy Blue invites you to unwind, connect, and be seen. Step into The Town's newest hotspot, where crafted cocktails mingle with artfully plated shareables.
*Value: $50
Starting bid
Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom.
Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. Their wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes.
*Value: $600
Starting bid
The American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.) in San Francisco is a Tony Award-winning, historic powerhouse, delivering bold classics and new works in the heart of Union Square. It is the perfect place for a sophisticated yet exciting night out in SF.
Voucher may be redeemed for two tickets to any A.C.T. preview performance at the Toni Rembe Theater (formerly the Geary Theater), The Strand, or The Rueff (subject to availability).
*Value: $160
Starting bid
Gather your crew for a deliciously unique experience at Grove 45’s tasting room in Calistoga. You and three guests will enjoy a guided tasting of their exquisite extra virgin olive oils and balsamic vinegars—perfectly paired with seasonal bites and fresh local bread (and maybe even popcorn!).
But before that, you get to take home a 500ml bottle of their 2025 Signature EVOO, tonight!
*Value: $225
Starting bid
Escape to St. Helena for a memorable day of wine, laughter, and connection. You and three guests will enjoy a tasting at Five Vintners Wines. And the best part? You’ll leave tonight with a 750ml bottle of their crisp 2025 Sauvignon Blanc and a rich 2023 Zinfandel to savor at your own pace.
*Value: $220
Starting bid
Aboard Schooner Freda B. and sail on a San Francisco Bay wildlife tour under the Golden Gate Bridge, along the Marin Headlands, towards Point Bonita Lighthouse. This is a prime area for wildlife and has a naturalist on-board to guide you through the experience!
You'll learn about the history and diverse ecosystems of the Bay, and how to identify the seabirds, pinnipeds (seals and sea lions), and cetaceans (whales, dolphins, and porpoises) that inhabit our "Serengeti of the West." Don't forget your binoculars!
Experience the romance of yesteryear with a local, licensed Captain and Professional Crew.
*Value: $198
Starting bid
Add a pop of personality to your look with these vibrant, handmade bow ties from Bowtie Behavior. Each piece is thoughtfully crafted and full of color, style, and flair—perfect for turning heads at your next event. Fun, bold, and one-of-a-kind, these bow ties are made to stand out. Bid now and elevate your style with purpose!
Bowtie Behavior is a QPOC Femme-owned bow-tie and accessories company established in New York by Robin “Robbie” Williams.
*Value: $120
Starting bid
Add a pop of personality to your look with these vibrant, handmade bow ties from Bowtie Behavior. Each piece is thoughtfully crafted and full of color, style, and flair—perfect for turning heads at your next event. Fun, bold, and one-of-a-kind, these bow ties are made to stand out. Bid now and elevate your style with purpose!
Bowtie Behavior is a QPOC Femme-owned bow-tie and accessories company established in New York by Robin “Robbie” Williams.
*Value: $80
Starting bid
Turn heads with this stunning, one-of-a-kind treasure—a beautifully cut 9.09ct purple amethyst valued at $1,775. This vibrant gem is your chance to create something truly personal, paired with a $100 gift card toward a custom jewelry design at Pavé. Whether you envision a statement ring, pendant, or heirloom piece, this is more than a gem. It’s the start of something uniquely yours. Don’t miss the chance to make it yours. Bid high and shine bright!
*Value: $1875
Starting bid
In Horizon VII, Moore uses minimalist form and a restrained palette to create a contemplative space. A narrow band of yellow marks an optimistic boundary between the known and the unknown. The work invites personal reflection, offering art as a quiet means of reconnecting with shared human values.
Win a mixed media piece on cradled wood panel pigments, marble dust, binders (Sealed with a protective automotive clear coat).
Dimension: 24x18x1
*Value: $400
Starting bid
Strike up some fun with this party package at Presidio Bowl! Gather your family and friends (maximum of 6 guests) for a lively day of bowling, laughter, and good vibes at one of the Bay Area’s favorite spots. Perfect for birthdays, celebrations, or just an excuse to have a great time. This is your chance to roll into an unforgettable experience. Let the good times roll and place your bid!
Value: $135
Starting bid
Step into the art scene in true VIP style with exclusive tickets to The Broad Museum in Los Angeles. Skip the lines and immerse yourself in one of the most iconic contemporary art collections in the country. Whether you’re planning a getaway or already heading to La La Land, this is an experience you won’t want to miss. Bid now and make your LA visit unforgettable!
*Value: $60
Starting bid
Level up your fitness game with a 3-Month Lifestyle Network+ Membership at In-Shape Fitness! Whether you’re hitting the gym, diving into classes, or just getting back into your routine, this is your chance to feel strong, energized, and unstoppable. Choose your preferred location and get moving—bid now and invest in your best self!
*Value: $287.97
Starting bid
Bring your crew and feel the energy with 4 tickets to a Bay FC regular season match! Experience the thrill, the teamwork, and the electric game-day vibes as you cheer on one of the Bay’s most exciting teams. Grab your seats, rep the squad, and get ready for an unforgettable night. Bid now and let’s go Bay FC!
*Value: $160
Starting bid
Indulge in a relaxed and flavorful escape with a wine tasting experience for 4 at Ru Vango Winery. Enjoy a 1–1.5 hour guided tasting led by a dedicated host, paired with a behind-the-scenes tour of the winery. Sip, swirl, and savor a curated selection of wines while learning about the craft and story behind each pour. Perfect for a fun outing with friends or a memorable date experience. Cheers to great wine and even better company!
*Value: $280
Starting bid
Step into mystery and intrigue with 2 adult tickets to tour the iconic Winchester Mystery House. Explore the sprawling mansion filled with twisting hallways, hidden doors, and architectural curiosities as you uncover the fascinating story behind this historic estate. A perfect experience for history lovers, thrill seekers, or anyone looking for a uniquely unforgettable adventure.
*Value: $86
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable family adventure with museum admission for two adults and two children to the USS Hornet Sea, Air & Space Museum. Step aboard a historic aircraft carrier and explore fascinating exhibits, restored aircraft, and interactive displays that bring history and innovation to life. Perfect for curious minds of all ages—discover, learn, and explore together on this one-of-a-kind floating museum experience.
*Value: $80
Starting bid
Take flight with 4 admission tickets to the Hiller Aviation Museum. Explore the wonders of aviation through interactive exhibits, historic aircraft, and hands-on experiences for all ages. From early flight to modern innovation, this fun and engaging museum offers something for everyone. Perfect for a family outing or a day of discovery.
*Value: $92
Starting bid
Treat yourself and 2 guests to a delightful Reserve Tasting at Jacuzzi Family Vineyards. Enjoy a curated selection of premium wines paired with complimentary cheese and charcuterie, all set against the beautiful backdrop of wine country. Sip, savor, unwind, and take home your favorites with an exclusive 15% discount on all wine purchases. Cheers to a truly indulgent experience!
*Value: $250
Starting bid
Enjoy a memorable dining experience with a $150 gift certificate to Top Hatters Kitchen & Bar. Known for its creative, seasonal menu and inviting atmosphere, this local favorite is perfect for a special night out. Savor delicious, thoughtfully crafted dishes and drinks—an ideal treat for food lovers and a great excuse to gather and indulge.
*Value: $150
Starting bid
Unlock your path to college success with personalized support from Campus Ambition, led by expert advisor Anesha Grant. This package includes one hour of one-on-one admissions advising and 30 minutes of writing feedback and support, giving students thoughtful, tailored guidance through every step of the college application journey—from building a strong college list to shaping standout essays and exploring financial aid options.
This item makes a wonderful gift for your children, nieces, nephews, or any young person in your life who may be heading toward college. It’s a way to invest in their future even if the timing isn’t right just yet. There’s no expiry date, so you can hold onto it and use it whenever the moment comes.
Value: $350
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious dining experience with a $100 gift certificate to ACRE Kitchen & Bar. Known for its warm atmosphere and thoughtfully crafted, seasonal dishes, ACRE is the perfect spot for a cozy brunch or a memorable night out. Gather, savor, and indulge in flavors that celebrate fresh, local ingredients.
*Value: $100
Starting bid
Savor the elegance of Carneros with this curated wine duo from Ru Vango Winery. This set includes one 750ml bottle of 2021 Pinot Noir and one 750ml bottle of 2021 Chardonnay—both beautifully expressive of Napa Valley’s renowned Carneros region. From the Pinot Noir’s smooth, fruit-forward depth to the Chardonnay’s crisp, balanced finish, this pairing is perfect for a cozy evening, special celebration, or gifting to any wine lover. Cheers to exceptional taste!
*Value: $113
Starting bid
Elevate your collection with this stunning 1.5L magnum of Hestan Vineyards 2018 Hestan Cabernet Sauvignon—a true statement bottle that brings both luxury and exceptional craftsmanship to the table. This bold, beautifully structured Cabernet Sauvignon showcases rich layers of dark fruit, velvety tannins, and a long, elegant finish. The magnum format isn’t just impressive, it enhances aging and makes any gathering feel instantly more special. Perfect for collectors, celebrations, or anyone ready to indulge in a little extra sophistication. This is a bottle worth bidding for. Go Big or Go Home!
*Value: $310
Starting bid
Add a little spark to your night with this feel-good, no-apologies self-care bundle featuring premium JO Personal Lubricant and the sleek Metic Viotec Vibrator. Smooth, stylish, and designed for pure enjoyment, this duo is here to upgrade your “me time” or bring a little extra fun to your “we time.”
Whether you’re looking to explore, unwind, or simply add a spark to your routine, this is your invitation to indulge in a little feel-good luxury. Discreet, high-quality, and undeniably exciting. Go ahead...we know you want to place that bid.
*Value: $80
Starting bid
Turn curiosity into confidence with this bold and adventurous pleasure set designed to spark connection, creativity, and a little playful mischief. Featuring premium pieces from OUCH, Realrock, and Sportsheets, this bundle invites you to explore new dimensions of trust, intimacy, and fun at your own pace.
Whether you’re looking to spice things up or try something new, this set invites connection, creativity, and a whole lot of excitement. Don't wait, place that winning bid!
*Value: $80
Starting bid
Well well well… what do we have here? A dangerously fun duo that’s ready to shake things up in the best way possible. Featuring the VibeRite Personal Massager and the Cake Eater Flicker Vibe, this bundle is bringing energy, attitude, and a whole lot of “don’t knock it till you try it.”
Perfect for stress relief…or whatever you choose to call it 😉 Whether you’re feeling curious, adventurous, or just deserve a little extra joy in your life, this set is here to deliver.
Let’s be honest—someone at this gala is going home very happy. Why not make it you?
*Value: $110
Starting bid
Get ready to fall in love at first bite! This package includes 4 sandwich vouchers to Ike’s Sandwiches. Home of bold flavors, crave-worthy creations, and seriously stacked sandwiches. Whether you’re a longtime fan or it’s your first taste, every bite is an adventure. Perfect for sharing (or not!), this is your chance to treat yourself to one of the Bay’s most iconic sandwich spots. Come hungry and bid big!
Value: $68
Starting bid
Step all the way into your style with a $100 gift card to Dapper Boi, where confidence meets killer fits. Designed for masculine-presenting bodies, Dapper Boi is known for bold, affirming fashion that actually fits right and feels even better. Think clean lines, fresh looks, and pieces that let you show up fully as yourself.
Whether you’re leveling up your everyday drip or putting together a head-turning look, this is your moment to own it. Look good and feel good. Don’t just bid, show up and show out!
Value: $100
Starting bid
Bring home the grit, power, and presence of Hayes with this signed 10x10 photo from the Golden State Valkyries. A true competitor and game-changer, Hayes represents hustle, heart, and next-level energy on the court.
This isn’t just memorabilia. It’s a piece of the movement.
Bid bold and make it yours!
Value: $100
Starting bid
Treat yourself to gender-affirming essentials and feel-good finds with a $60 gift card to For Them. Bold, sexy, and made for self-expression. This is your excuse to shop unapologetically. Bid it up!
*Value: $60
Starting bid
Spark wonder for the whole crew with 6 complimentary passes to SMUD Museum of Science and Curiosity (MOSAC)! Explore hands-on exhibits, mind-blowing discoveries, and interactive fun for kids and grown-ups alike. Perfect for a family adventure—or a thoughtful gift for curious minds. Bid now and make science the next great outing!
*Value: $119.70
Starting bid
Understated, refined, and effortlessly elegant. This matching set from Esqueleto is perfect for the minimalist at heart. Featuring sterling silver earrings and a delicate necklace with black spinel stones by Lauren Wolf Jewelry, this set brings just the right touch of shine without ever feeling overdone.
Designed for everyday wear yet polished enough for special moments, it’s the kind of piece that quietly elevates your look and never goes out of style. A beautiful addition to any collection or a thoughtful gift for someone who loves simplicity with intention.
*Value: $110
Starting bid
Sleek, modern, and effortlessly cool. These sleek silver stud earrings from Lireille Jewelry by Konzuk Jewelry are proof that minimal can still make a statement. With their clean, modern design and effortless shine, they’re the perfect everyday piece that goes with literally everything.
Don’t miss your chance to take them home.
*Value: $75
Starting bid
Turn up the glow with this radiant brass bangle from Lireille Jewelry, designed by Konzuk Jewelry. With its rich golden tone and sculptural form, this piece brings a touch of effortless glamour to any look. Whether you’re dressing up for the night or adding polish to your everyday style.
Striking, refined, and undeniably eye-catching, this is the kind of piece that elevates your entire outfit with a single detail. Bid now!
*Value: $60
Starting bid
Get ready for a high-energy outing at Topgolf Burlingame! Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or just in it for the laughs, this game play certificate promises a fun-filled experience with great music, good vibes, and friendly competition.
Bring your crew, take your best swing, and enjoy a lively day (or night) of games, drinks, and unforgettable moments. Bid now and tee up the good times!
*Value: $50
Starting bid
Rep your team in style with this fun-filled Golden State Warriors fan pack, generously donated by the VY Family Foundation! This bundle has everything you need to show up game-day ready—from a tote bag and t-shirts to a popcorn bucket and a sleek belt bag to keep your essentials close.
Perfect for die-hard fans or anyone who loves the energy of the game, this pack brings the spirit, the swag, and the fun. Bid now and gear up for your next Warriors moment!
*Value: $80
Starting bid
Cheer on the San Jose Earthquakes with 4 tickets to a 2026 regular season home match! Grab your crew for an action-packed night of soccer, stadium energy, and unforgettable Bay Area fun. Whether you’re a longtime fan or just love a great live sports experience, this is the perfect chance to catch the Quakes in action!
*Value: $200
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