Three Belgian Malinois dogs sit in the foreground against a black background with the text "The K9 LEGACY GALA" in gold lettering above them.
Santa Rosa Police K9 Association

Hosted by

Santa Rosa Police K9 Association

About this event

The K9 Legacy Gala

1455 Corporate Center Pkwy

Santa Rosa, CA 95407, USA

Single Ticket
$100

Includes:

  • Admission for one
  • Dinner
  • One drink tickets
Gold Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes:

  • Reserved table for 10 guests
  • Dinner for 10
  • 20 drink tickets
  • Business name and logo displayed at the event
  • Recognition by the Master of Ceremonies
  • Website recognition
  • Social media recognition before and after the event
Platinum Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes:

  • Reserved table for 10 guests
  • Dinner for 10
  • 30 drink tickets
  • VIP parking
  • Prominent logo placement on event signage
  • Recognition by the Master of Ceremonies
  • Website recognition before and after the event
  • Featured social media recognition before and after the event
Presenting Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes:

  • Reserved table for 10 guests
  • Dinner for 10
  • 40 drink tickets
  • VIP parking
  • Company recognized as the Presenting Sponsor on event marketing and signage
  • Premier logo placement on printed and digital materials
  • Recognition throughout the event by the Master of Ceremonies
  • Featured recognition on the SRPD K9 Association website
  • Dedicated social media recognition before and after the event
  • Opportunity to display a company banner at the event
  • Private meet-and-greet with an SRPD K9 team
Entertainment Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Exclusive – 1 Available


Help set the tone for an unforgettable evening by sponsoring the event's live entertainment. As the Entertainment Sponsor, your business will be recognized throughout the evening as the presenter of the night's live music, creating a memorable experience for every guest.


Includes:

  • Exclusive "Entertainment Sponsor" recognition
  • Recognition by the Master of Ceremonies
  • Business logo on entertainment signage
  • Featured recognition on the event website
  • Dedicated social media recognition before and after the event
  • Opportunity to display a company banner at the event

Plus:

  • Reserved table for 10 guests
  • Dinner for 10
  • 40 drink tickets
  • VIP parking
K9 Demonstration Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Exclusive – 1 Available


Present the highlight of the evening by sponsoring the live police K9 demonstration. Your business will be prominently recognized as the exclusive sponsor of this exciting showcase of the skill, teamwork, and dedication of Santa Rosa's police K9 teams.


Includes:

  • Exclusive "K9 Demonstration Sponsor" recognition
  • Recognition immediately before and during the K9 demonstration
  • Recognition by the Master of Ceremonies
  • Business logo on demonstration signage
  • Featured recognition on the event website
  • Dedicated social media recognition before and after the event
  • Opportunity to display a company banner at the event

Plus:

  • Reserved table for 10 guests
  • Dinner for 10
  • 40 drink tickets
  • VIP parking
Add a donation for Santa Rosa Police K9 Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!