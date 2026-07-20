The K9 Legacy Gala

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About this event
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Exclusive – 1 Available
Help set the tone for an unforgettable evening by sponsoring the event's live entertainment. As the Entertainment Sponsor, your business will be recognized throughout the evening as the presenter of the night's live music, creating a memorable experience for every guest.
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Exclusive – 1 Available
Present the highlight of the evening by sponsoring the live police K9 demonstration. Your business will be prominently recognized as the exclusive sponsor of this exciting showcase of the skill, teamwork, and dedication of Santa Rosa's police K9 teams.
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