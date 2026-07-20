The K9 Legacy Gala

Exclusive – 1 Available





Help set the tone for an unforgettable evening by sponsoring the event's live entertainment. As the Entertainment Sponsor, your business will be recognized throughout the evening as the presenter of the night's live music, creating a memorable experience for every guest.





Includes:

Exclusive "Entertainment Sponsor" recognition

Recognition by the Master of Ceremonies

Business logo on entertainment signage

Featured recognition on the event website

Dedicated social media recognition before and after the event

Opportunity to display a company banner at the event

Plus: