Hosted by
About this event
Sterling Heights, MI 48313, USA
Admit one person (1) to The Kerala Club's Ormakalude PonnOnam! Includes delicious homemade onasadhya and various entertainment programs.
For kids under 5, select free tickets below.
Admission to kids under 5 are free for our onam event.
Admit one (1) child under 5 to The Kerala Club's Ormakalude PonnOnam! Includes delicious homemade onasadhya and various entertainment programs.
Benefits
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!