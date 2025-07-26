The Kerala Club of Detroit

The Kerala Club of Detroit

The Kerala Club’s Ormakalude PonnOnam

11911 Clinton River Rd

Sterling Heights, MI 48313, USA

Ormakalude PonnOnam - Single
$25

Admit one person (1) to The Kerala Club's Ormakalude PonnOnam! Includes delicious homemade onasadhya and various entertainment programs.

For kids under 5, select free tickets below.

Ormakalude PonnOnam - Single Kids (Under 5)
Free

Admission to kids under 5 are free for our onam event.

Admit one (1) child under 5 to The Kerala Club's Ormakalude PonnOnam! Includes delicious homemade onasadhya and various entertainment programs.

Membership 2025-2026
$30

Benefits

  • 365 Days Validity
  • Annual membership to The Kerala Club
  • Free Entry for fun-filled Family Picnic in summer of 2026
  • Kids grades 8 & above can become a member of Youth Leadership Forum, take on leadership roles and drive community change
  • Kids in senior year of high school can apply for scholarship
  • Additional benefits include event sub-committee participation and exposure to various local community events in SE Michigan

