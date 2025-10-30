The Kind Society Presents: Collective Good

Hosted by
About this event
Join us for an evening of purpose and connection. Your presence helps feed ten families in need this Thanksgiving. Includes entry, champagne, hors d’oeuvres, and participation in our Collective Good presentation.
Every act of kindness counts; yours feeds ten.
For those who amplify the mission. Your contribution feeds fifteen families and directly supports our Kind Meals outreach.
Includes entry, champagne, hors d’oeuvres, recognition during remarks, and mention in our social media “Thank You” post.
You don’t just give, you inspire others to act.
For those helping lay the foundation for The Kind Society. Your contribution feeds twenty-five families and establishes your role as a Founding Partner in this movement.
Includes two guest entries, recognition during the event, and acknowledgment in our upcoming community newsletter.
You're not just supporting kindness, you're helping build the system that spreads it.
For those who believe one more meal matters.
Every $5 feeds one person a hot Thanksgiving meal through our Kind Meals outreach.
One more act. One more meal. One more reason to believe in kindness.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!