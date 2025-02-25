The Kinderwood Program
The Kinderwood Program Tuition
FULL YEAR: 3 year old (3 days)
$1,100
This is the option to pay in full for a full year of our 3 year old 3 day program (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday).
This is the option to pay in full for a full year of our 3 year old 3 day program (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday).
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
1 SEMESTER: 3 year old (3 days)
$550
This is the option to pay in full for one semester of our 3 year old 3 day program (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday).
This is the option to pay in full for one semester of our 3 year old 3 day program (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday).
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
FULL YEAR: 3 year old (5 days)
$1,700
This is the option to pay in full for a full year of our 3 year old 5 day program (Monday - Friday)
This is the option to pay in full for a full year of our 3 year old 5 day program (Monday - Friday)
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
1 SEMESTER: 3 year old (5 days)
$850
This is the option to pay in full for a full semester of our 3 year old 5 day program (Monday - Friday).
This is the option to pay in full for a full semester of our 3 year old 5 day program (Monday - Friday).
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
FULL YEAR: 4 year old program
$2,000
This is the option to pay in full for a full year of our 4 year old program.
This is the option to pay in full for a full year of our 4 year old program.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
1 SEMESTER: 4 year old program
$1,000
This is the option to pay in full for a full semester of our 4 year old program.
This is the option to pay in full for a full semester of our 4 year old program.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout