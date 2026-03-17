The Good Deed Co.

Offered by

The Good Deed Co.

About the memberships

The Kindness Collective

Kindess Starter
$10

Renews monthly

A simple way to start making a difference.


Helps with:
• groceries
• gas
• small essentials

Community Supporter
$25

Renews monthly

Consistent support that meets real needs.


Helps with:
• utility bills
• groceries for families
• basic necessities

Impact Partner
$50

Renews monthly

Helping provide meaningful relief in difficult moments.


Helps with:
• larger bills
• emergency needs
• short-term support for families

Legacy Builder
$100

Renews monthly

Making life-changing acts of kindness possible.


Helps with:
• major assistance
• medical bills
• rent/mortgage support

Add a donation for The Good Deed Co.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!