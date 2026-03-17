The Kindness Collective

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
A simple way to start making a difference.
Helps with:
• groceries
• gas
• small essentials
Renews monthly
Consistent support that meets real needs.
Helps with:
• utility bills
• groceries for families
• basic necessities
Renews monthly
Helping provide meaningful relief in difficult moments.
Helps with:
• larger bills
• emergency needs
• short-term support for families
Renews monthly
Making life-changing acts of kindness possible.
Helps with:
• major assistance
• medical bills
• rent/mortgage support
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!