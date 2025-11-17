The Kindness Project's Shop

Offered by
This sticker features the iconic Portland antifascist frog, a symbol of pushing back against disinformation and standing up for everyday people. As part of the No Kings Movement, it represents a refusal to let power go unchecked and a commitment to truth, community, and accountability.
This sticker measures approximately 4 inches in height and width. Printed on weatherproof, and UV protected vinyl.
Stick it on your laptop, water bottle, or car to show you’re not buying the lies— and you believe in a future shaped by people, not unchecked authority.
All stickers are shipped by USPS. Local delivery available for orders over $100.
This sticker features a larger version of our Portland antifascist frog, a symbol of pushing back against disinformation and standing up for everyday people. As part of the No Kings Movement, it represents a refusal to let power go unchecked and a commitment to truth, community, and accountability.
This sticker measures approximately 8 inches in height and width. Printed on weatherproof, and UV protected vinyl.
The No Kings Whale stands tall against waves of disinformation. It’s a symbol of truth, power to the people, and the fight for clarity in a sea of noise. We rise for honesty, unity, and a future driven by facts — not crowns, lies, or control. No Kings. No nonsense.
This sticker measures approximately 4 inches in height and width. Printed on weatherproof, and UV protected vinyl.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!