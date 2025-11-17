The Kindness Project's Shop

This sticker features the iconic Portland antifascist frog, a symbol of pushing back against disinformation and standing up for everyday people. As part of the No Kings Movement, it represents a refusal to let power go unchecked and a commitment to truth, community, and accountability.





This sticker measures approximately 4 inches in height and width. Printed on weatherproof, and UV protected vinyl.





Stick it on your laptop, water bottle, or car to show you’re not buying the lies— and you believe in a future shaped by people, not unchecked authority.





All stickers are shipped by USPS. Local delivery available for orders over $100.