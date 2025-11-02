Lancer Basketball Club

Hosted by

Lancer Basketball Club

About this event

The Kingdom at TaylorMade Golf Contests & Drinks

2155 Salk Ave

Carlsbad, CA 92008, USA

Golf Contest (1 for $20)
$20

The winner of each game will receive a prize from TaylorMade Golf


Putting contest

One long put and the closest to the hole wins a new Spider Tour Putter of your choice (excludes Spider ZT)

 

Chipping contest

One chip closest to the hole wins a MG5 wedge


KP Contest

One shot and closest to the hole wins a Tiger Woods Sun Day Red hoodie




Golf Contests Special (3 for $50)
$50

The winner of each game will receive a prize from TaylorMade Golf


Putting contest

One long put and the closest to the hole wins a new Spider Tour Putter of your choice (excludes Spider ZT)

 

Chipping contest

One chip closest to the hole wins a MG5 wedge


KP Contest

One shot and closest to the hole wins a Tiger Woods Sun Day Red hoodie



Beer/ Hard Seltzer
$7
Add a donation for Lancer Basketball Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!