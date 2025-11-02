The Kingdom at TaylorMade Golf Contests & Drinks

Hosted by
About this event
The winner of each game will receive a prize from TaylorMade Golf
Putting contest -
One long put and the closest to the hole wins a new Spider Tour Putter of your choice (excludes Spider ZT)
Chipping contest -
One chip closest to the hole wins a MG5 wedge
KP Contest -
One shot and closest to the hole wins a Tiger Woods Sun Day Red hoodie
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!