The King's Table 5th Anniversary - Fundraiser Gala

Hosted by
About this event
• General Seating
• Priority entry
• Access to VIP Reception
• Company logo or your name digitally projected during event
• 2 Gala and VIP Reception Tickets
• Company logo or your name digitally projected during event
• Social media mentions before, during, and after the event
• 4 Gala and VIP Reception Tickets
• Preferred VIP Seating
• Company logo or your name digitally projected during event
• Social media mentions before, during, and after the event
• 6 Gala and VIP Reception Tickets
• Preferred VIP Seating
• Featured in press releases and marketing campaigns
• Company logo or your name digitally projected during event
• Social media mentions before, during, and after the event
• 8 Gala and VIP Reception Tickets
• Preferred VIP Seating
• Featured in all press releases and marketing campaigns
• Title sponsor recognition
• Premium logo placement or your name for event
• Speaking opportunity during Gala
• Featured in press releases and marketing campaigns
• Extensive social media campaign highlighting the partnership
• 10 Gala and VIP Reception Tickets
• Preferred VIP Seating
• Premier Title sponsor recognition
• Premium logo or your name placement for event
• Speaking opportunity during Gala
• Featured in press releases, newsletters, and marketing campaigns for one calendar year
• Extensive social media campaign highlighting the partnership
• 10 Gala and VIP Reception Tickets
• Preferred VIP Seating
• Company logo or your name digitally projected during event
• I believe in your mission and would like to support The King's Table with a donation only.
• I understand this donation does not include admission to the Gala.
• I believe in your mission and would like to support The King's Table with a donation only.
• I understand this donation does not include admission to the Gala.
• I believe in your mission and would like to support The King's Table with a donation only.
• I understand this donation does not include admission to the Gala.
• I believe in your mission and would like to support The King's Table with a donation only.
• I understand this donation does not include admission to the Gala.
• I believe in your mission and would like to support The King's Table with a donation only.
• I understand this donation does not include admission to the Gala.
• I believe in your mission and would like to support The King's Table with a donation only.
• I understand this donation does not include admission to the Gala.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!