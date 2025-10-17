Hosted by

Kings Table Ministry Inc

About this event

The King's Table 5th Anniversary - Fundraiser Gala

5616 New Peachtree Rd

Chamblee, GA 30341, USA

General Admission
$150

• General Seating

VIP Admission
$200

• Priority entry

• Access to VIP Reception

Friends of TKT Sponsorship Package
$500

• Company logo or your name digitally projected during event

• 2 Gala and VIP Reception Tickets


Supporters of TKT Sponsorship Package
$1,000

• Company logo or your name digitally projected during event

• Social media mentions before, during, and after the event

• 4 Gala and VIP Reception Tickets

• Preferred VIP Seating

Advocates of TKT Sponsorship Package
$2,500

• Company logo or your name digitally projected during event

• Social media mentions before, during, and after the event

• 6 Gala and VIP Reception Tickets

• Preferred VIP Seating

• Featured in press releases and marketing campaigns

Visionaries of TKT Sponsorship Package
$5,000

• Company logo or your name digitally projected during event

• Social media mentions before, during, and after the event

• 8 Gala and VIP Reception Tickets

• Preferred VIP Seating

• Featured in all press releases and marketing campaigns

Champions of TKT Sponsorship Package
$10,000

• Title sponsor recognition

• Premium logo placement or your name for event

• Speaking opportunity during Gala

• Featured in press releases and marketing campaigns

• Extensive social media campaign highlighting the partnership

• 10 Gala and VIP Reception Tickets

• Preferred VIP Seating

Legacy of TKT Sponsorship Package
$25,000

• Premier Title sponsor recognition

• Premium logo or your name placement for event

• Speaking opportunity during Gala

• Featured in press releases, newsletters, and marketing campaigns for one calendar year

• Extensive social media campaign highlighting the partnership

• 10 Gala and VIP Reception Tickets

• Preferred VIP Seating

Digital Ad Sponsorship (Non Attendance)
$250

• Company logo or your name digitally projected during event

• I believe in your mission and would like to support The King's Table with a donation only.

• I understand this donation does not include admission to the Gala.

Donation Only (Non-Attendance)
$50

• I believe in your mission and would like to support The King's Table with a donation only.

• I understand this donation does not include admission to the Gala.

Donation Only (Non-Attendance)
$100

• I believe in your mission and would like to support The King's Table with a donation only.

• I understand this donation does not include admission to the Gala.

Donation Only (Non-Attendance) (Copy)
$250

• I believe in your mission and would like to support The King's Table with a donation only.

• I understand this donation does not include admission to the Gala.

Donation Only (Non-Attendance)
$500

• I believe in your mission and would like to support The King's Table with a donation only.

• I understand this donation does not include admission to the Gala.

Donation Only (Non-Attendance)
$1,000

• I believe in your mission and would like to support The King's Table with a donation only.

• I understand this donation does not include admission to the Gala.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!