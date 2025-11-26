Hosted by

Kings Table Ministry Inc

The King's Table Sponsorship Package

Supporters of TKT Sponsorship Package
$500

• Company logo or your name digitally displayed on website for 1 month

Friends of TKT Sponsorship Package
$1,000

• Company logo or your name digitally displayed on website for 2 months

• Social media mentions in story


Advocates of TKT Sponsorship Package
$2,500

• Company logo or your name digitally displayed on website for 3 months

• Social media mentions in story


Partners of TKT Sponsorship Package
$5,000

• Company logo or your name digitally displayed on website for 1 quarter (3 months)

• Social media mentions in story and post on social media page as sponsor


Visionary of TKT Sponsorship Package
$10,000

• Company logo or your name digitally displayed on website for 2 quarters (6 months)

• Logo or your name placement for TKT events

• Social Media mention in story and post on social media page as sponsor

• Featured in newsletters, and marketing campaigns


Champions of TKT Sponsorship Package
$25,000

• Premium logo or your name placement for TKT events

• Speaking opportunity at TKT events

• Featured in press releases, newsletters, and marketing campaigns for one (1) year

• Extensive social media campaign highlighting the partnership

• Collaborations across TKT Platforms

Catalyst of TKT Sponsorship Package
$50,000

• Premium logo or your name placement for TKT events

• Speaking opportunity at TKT events

• Featured in press releases, newsletters, and marketing campaigns for one (1) year

• Extensive social media campaign highlighting the partnership

• Collaborations across TKT Platforms

• On-site video interview and partner highlight feature

Ambassadors of TKT Sponsorship Package
$75,000

• Premium logo or your name placement for TKT events

• Speaking opportunity at TKT events

• Featured in press releases, newsletters, and marketing campaigns for one year

• Extensive social media campaign highlighting the partnership

• Collaborations across TKT Platforms

• On-site video interview and partner highlight feature

• Website homepage banner placement for one (1) year

Legacy Leader of TKT Sponsorship Package
$100,000

• Presenting sponsor recognition

• Premium logo or your name placement for TKT events

• Speaking opportunity at TKT events

• Featured in press releases, newsletters, and marketing campaigns for one year

• Extensive social media campaign highlighting the partnership

• Company logo featured on website homepage for one (1) year

• Collaborations across TKT Platforms

• On-site video interview and partner highlight feature

• Premium logo placement on all event signage, step-and-repeat, and marketing materials


Change Agent
$50

• I believe in your mission and would like to support The King's Table with a donation.

Change Agent
$100

• I believe in your mission and would like to support The King's Table with a donation.

Change Agent
$250

• I believe in your mission and would like to support The King's Table with a donation.


