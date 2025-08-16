The Kitten Cradle's Memberships

Kitten Friend
$5

Renews monthly

Provides a small bag of kitten chow or a box of toys. Helps keep tiny paws happy and bellies full. 🐾

Bottle Baby Buddy
$10

Renews monthly

Covers formula and syringes for an orphaned newborn kitten. Ensures fragile babies get the nutrition they need to survive.

Litter Lifesaver
$15

Renews monthly

Buys a month’s supply of litter for one kitten. Keeps playpens and homes clean and comfortable. 

Health Hero
$25

Renews monthly

Pays for deworming, flea treatment, or a round of vaccines. Gives kittens a strong, healthy start. 💉

Cradle Caregiver
$50

No expiration

Supports spay/neuter surgeries for kittens in our care. Breaks the cycle of overpopulation. ✂️

Quarantine Champion
$75

Renews monthly

Provides special food, medications, and extra supplies for kittens recovering in quarantine. Gives vulnerable kittens the extra TLC they need to heal and grow strong before joining the rest of the cradle. 💊🥣💗

Lifesaver
$100

Renews monthly

Provides urgent medical care when kittens need it most. Ensures no kitten is left behind when emergencies strike. 🚑🐾

Add a donation for The Kitten Cradle

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!