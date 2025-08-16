The Kitten Cradle's Memberships

Renews monthly
Provides a small bag of kitten chow or a box of toys. Helps keep tiny paws happy and bellies full. 🐾
Renews monthly
Covers formula and syringes for an orphaned newborn kitten. Ensures fragile babies get the nutrition they need to survive.
Renews monthly
Buys a month’s supply of litter for one kitten. Keeps playpens and homes clean and comfortable.
Renews monthly
Pays for deworming, flea treatment, or a round of vaccines. Gives kittens a strong, healthy start. 💉
No expiration
Supports spay/neuter surgeries for kittens in our care. Breaks the cycle of overpopulation. ✂️
Renews monthly
Provides special food, medications, and extra supplies for kittens recovering in quarantine. Gives vulnerable kittens the extra TLC they need to heal and grow strong before joining the rest of the cradle. 💊🥣💗
Renews monthly
Provides urgent medical care when kittens need it most. Ensures no kitten is left behind when emergencies strike. 🚑🐾
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!