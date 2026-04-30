KO Sport and Fitness, Inc.

Hosted by

KO Sport and Fitness, Inc.

About this event

The Klubhouse Kickoff Fundraiser

820 Capitolio Way

San Luis Obispo, CA 93401, USA

General Admission
$75

Includes two drink tickets, variety of appetizers, desserts, music, dancing, live and silent auctions.

VIP Founders Table (8 Guests)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserved premium seating for 8 guests, full hosted bar service, priority check-in, plus variety of appetizers, desserts, music, dancing, live and silent auctions.

Klubhouse Founders Lockers
$1,000

Reserve a personalized locker inside the The Klubhouse Sports Complex. Built to house all your athlete's gear and commemorate your family or business as part of our founding legacy. Limited availability.

Founders Wall Baseball
$100

Reserve a personalized baseball on The Klubhouse Founders Wall of Fame and become part of the legacy from day one.

Founders Wall Bat
$1,000

Reserve a personalized bat displayed on The Klubhouse Founders Wall of Fame as a lasting tribute to your family, athlete, or business.

Add a donation for KO Sport and Fitness, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!