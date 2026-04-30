The Klubhouse Kickoff Fundraiser

About this event
Includes two drink tickets, variety of appetizers, desserts, music, dancing, live and silent auctions.
Reserved premium seating for 8 guests, full hosted bar service, priority check-in, plus variety of appetizers, desserts, music, dancing, live and silent auctions.
Reserve a personalized locker inside the The Klubhouse Sports Complex. Built to house all your athlete's gear and commemorate your family or business as part of our founding legacy. Limited availability.
Reserve a personalized baseball on The Klubhouse Founders Wall of Fame and become part of the legacy from day one.
Reserve a personalized bat displayed on The Klubhouse Founders Wall of Fame as a lasting tribute to your family, athlete, or business.
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