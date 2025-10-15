The Kwanzaa Market featuring the Heritage Forest

This ticket provides access to one standard electrical outlet for vendors who require power during the Kwanzaa Market & Heritage Forest Showcase. Electricity is not included with vendor registration and must be purchased separately in advance.

Important Details:

Only available as an add-on for registered vendors.

Limited outlets are available; sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Vendors must bring their own extension cords and power strips.

Electricity is intended for low-voltage use only (e.g., lighting, small displays, or card readers).

Vendors are responsible for safely managing cords and equipment within their booth space.

💡 Note: If you do not purchase this add-on, your space will not include power access.