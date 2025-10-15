The Kwanzaa Market featuring the Heritage Forest

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
This ticket provides access to one standard electrical outlet for vendors who require power during the Kwanzaa Market & Heritage Forest Showcase. Electricity is not included with vendor registration and must be purchased separately in advance.
Important Details:
💡 Note: If you do not purchase this add-on, your space will not include power access.
Join us as a Heritage Sponsor for the Kwanzaa Market & Heritage Forest Showcase, where culture, community, and creativity come together to celebrate the holiday season! Your support helps Discover Black Savannah continue uplifting local entrepreneurs and preserving Black heritage through meaningful cultural programming.
Sponsorship Benefits:
Your sponsorship makes a direct impact in supporting local businesses, artists, and cultural storytelling across Savannah.
✨ Celebrate the season. Support the culture. Become a Heritage Sponsor today!
Show off your creativity and community spirit by sponsoring and decorating your own Heritage Forest tree! You’ll receive one (1) 7.5 to 9ft tree and the freedom to design it your way. Trees will be on display November 28–30 and auctioned online, with bidding closing November 30 at 5:00 PM.
Theme Inspiration:
Key Details:
Express your creativity and celebrate heritage while supporting Discover Black Savannah’s cultural programming.
Let our design team create a stunning display that reflects your organization or brand! This sponsorship includes a professionally decorated 7.5 to 9ft tree designed with your preferred theme or color palette. Trees will be showcased from November 27–30 and auctioned online, with proceeds benefiting Discover Black Savannah’s community and cultural initiatives.
Popular Design Themes:
Key Details:
Perfect for businesses, civic groups, or individuals who want to make a visual statement of support for local culture, creativity, and community unity.
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