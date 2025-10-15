Discover Black Savannah Tourism Council Corp

Hosted by

Discover Black Savannah Tourism Council Corp

About this event

The Kwanzaa Market featuring the Heritage Forest

100 General McIntosh Blvd

Savannah, GA 31401, USA

General Admission
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Vendor Electricity Add On
$50

This ticket provides access to one standard electrical outlet for vendors who require power during the Kwanzaa Market & Heritage Forest Showcase. Electricity is not included with vendor registration and must be purchased separately in advance.

Important Details:

  • Only available as an add-on for registered vendors.
  • Limited outlets are available; sold on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • Vendors must bring their own extension cords and power strips.
  • Electricity is intended for low-voltage use only (e.g., lighting, small displays, or card readers).
  • Vendors are responsible for safely managing cords and equipment within their booth space.

💡 Note: If you do not purchase this add-on, your space will not include power access.

Kwanzaa Market Sponsor
$500

Join us as a Heritage Sponsor for the Kwanzaa Market & Heritage Forest Showcase, where culture, community, and creativity come together to celebrate the holiday season! Your support helps Discover Black Savannah continue uplifting local entrepreneurs and preserving Black heritage through meaningful cultural programming.

Sponsorship Benefits:

  • 50% off one vendor space (daily or weekend rate)at the Kwanzaa Market
  • Logo placement on event signage and promotional materials
  • Recognition during event announcements and on social media
  • Opportunity to include promotional materials in guest or vendor bags
  • Community spotlight in Discover Black Savannah’s post-event recap

Your sponsorship makes a direct impact in supporting local businesses, artists, and cultural storytelling across Savannah.

Celebrate the season. Support the culture. Become a Heritage Sponsor today!

Heritage Forest Tree Sponsor - Self Decorated
$350

Show off your creativity and community spirit by sponsoring and decorating your own Heritage Forest tree! You’ll receive one (1) 7.5 to 9ft tree and the freedom to design it your way. Trees will be on display November 28–30 and auctioned online, with bidding closing November 30 at 5:00 PM.

Theme Inspiration:

  • Kwanzaa-Inspired Trees: Celebrate unity and culture with kente cloth ribbons, Adinkra symbols, and Pan-African colors (red, black, and green).
  • Organizational Pride: Decorate in your company’s colors or include ornaments that showcase your mission, logo, or achievements.
  • Community Heritage: Highlight Savannah history, local landmarks, or Gullah Geechee culture.
  • Family & Faith: Use meaningful family traditions, affirmations, or inspirational quotes.
  • Soulful Holiday Spirit: Combine classic holiday décor with soulful music, food, or art motifs.

Key Details:

  • Decorating day: November 27 (time slots will be assigned)
  • Trees remain on display through November 30
  • Silent auction bidding ends November 30 at 5:00 PM
  • Recognition on signage and social media

Express your creativity and celebrate heritage while supporting Discover Black Savannah’s cultural programming.

Heritage Forest Tree Sponsor - Professionally Decorated
$550

Let our design team create a stunning display that reflects your organization or brand! This sponsorship includes a professionally decorated 7.5 to 9ft tree designed with your preferred theme or color palette. Trees will be showcased from November 27–30 and auctioned online, with proceeds benefiting Discover Black Savannah’s community and cultural initiatives.

Popular Design Themes:

  • “Umoja” (Unity): Elegant red, black, and green tree with handcrafted ornaments representing togetherness.
  • Corporate Showcase: Gold, silver, and branded elements that highlight your business or nonprofit mission.
  • Cultural Elegance: Gullah-inspired décor using shells, raffia, woven textures, and coastal details.
  • Holiday Glam: Sparkling metallics, glass ornaments, and warm lighting for a timeless Christmas look.
  • Community Tree of Hope: Adorned with positive affirmations, photos, or quotes from your team or supporters.

Key Details:

  • Decorated by professionals on November 27
  • Displayed publicly through November 30
  • Silent auction bidding ends November 30 at 5:00 PM
  • Includes signage, logo recognition, and sponsor highlight on DBS platforms

Perfect for businesses, civic groups, or individuals who want to make a visual statement of support for local culture, creativity, and community unity.

Add a donation for Discover Black Savannah Tourism Council Corp

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