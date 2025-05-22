The Lab Theater Benefactors - 2025-2026 Season

$100-$249 –
Includes (1) complimentary ticket to the Opening Night of your choice
Existenialist
$250
Valid for one year
Includes (2) complimentary tickets to the Opening Night of your choice
Grotowski
$500
Valid for one year
Includes two complimentary tickets to the Opening Night of your choice and an invitation to the Opening Night party
Stanislavski
$1,000
Valid for one year
Includes two complimentary tickets to the Opening Night of your choice, an invitation to the Opening Night party, plus visual recognition in the lobby
Restoration
$2,500
Valid for one year
Includes includes two complimentary tickets to the Opening Night of your choice, invitation to Opening Night party, visual recognition in the lobby plus invitation to our Annual Lab Theater party
Renaissance
$5,000
Valid for one year
Includes two complimentary tickets to the Opening Night of your choice
Invitation to Opening Night party
Visual recognition in the lobby
Invitation to our Annual Lab Theater party
Invitation to a new play reading
