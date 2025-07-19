🛒 The LABC Store 🛍️

About this LABT ( L ife's A B each T ee)

The shirt you've been waiting for is finally here in a beautiful baby blue that sets the tone for a real butter churner like yourself.





This is the shirt your next 6' 8" partner is looking for, the shirt that undeniably proves you have never and will never double a set or miss a shot*.





Christmas comes once a year but the ButteryBabyBlue LABT has your back 23.93/7/365.24! And yes, there are technically 23.93 hours in a day and 365.24 days in a year, so this shirt is not lying to you like everyone else.





Technical details

🏐 Soft Style (mmm, comfortable & functional)

🏐 100% Ring spun cotton (a true classic)

🏐 0% Bad

💙 Supports our mission to make beach volleyball accessible to everyone!





The not so fine print

*This shirt might also not do these things.