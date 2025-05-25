Membership for the 2025-2026 Season at The LAB Theater
Membership
$50
Thank you for choosing to support the Lab Theater!
Being a Lab Member gets you the following benefits:
- 1 (one) Preview Ticket to any 2 (two) main stage shows of your choice (first come, first served)
- Exclusive specials (before the general public)
- Invitation to the Annual Season Announcement Party (Exclusively for LAB members!)
- Invitation to the Annual Membership Event
- Discounts for Lab Theater classes and workshops
