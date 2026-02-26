Labyrinth Within

Choose amount of tickets desired.





Arrive at least 10 minutes prior to your ticketed time.





If late, you may not be able to get in.





Upon purchase, your e-ticket will show the chosen entry time.





*A note about Zeffy. We use Zeffy because it is entirely free for organizers and patrons, meaning more money directly supports the artists. Zeffy asks that those who can afford it contribute toward credit card processing fees. They automatically suggest a 17% fee, but you can select "other" and enter any amount, or none at all.