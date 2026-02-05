The Ladds 500 Online Merch Booth

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Embroidered patch from the First Annual edition of The 500.
Embroidered patch from the Second First Annual edition of The 500.
Embroidered patch from the Third First Annual edition of The 500.
Embroidered patch from the Fourth First Annual edition of The 500.
Embroidered patch from the Fifth First Annual edition of The 500.
Embroidered patch from the Sixth First Annual edition of The 500.
Embroidered patch from the Seventh First Annual edition of The 500.
Embroidered patch from the Eighth First Annual edition of The 500.
In the traditional colors. 7" x 2.5", Printed in Hosford Abernethy
Needed more pink. 7" x 2.5", Printed in Hosford Abernethy
Can it be more black? Black on black on black, 7" x 2.5", Printed in Hosford Abernethy
In the 2025 color scheme. 7" x 2.5", Printed in Hosford Abernethy
Share your cynicism with the world because you know it's true (according to People for Portland, probably). 7" x 2.5", Printed in Hosford Abernethy
500 is a big number and thinking is hard. counting is bullshit Bumper Sticker, 7" x 3", Printed in Hosford Abernethy
Hey do you know what the date will be for next year? The Dumbass Formula, 7" x 2.5", Printed in Hosford Abernethy
The original concept pitch for the 500. 7" x 2.5", Printed in Hosford Abernethy
A mantra for modern existence. 7" x 2.5", Printed in Hosford Abernethy
Sometimes all you can do is try (please don’t forget to try, though). 7" x 2.5", Printed in Hosford Abernethy
Life is finite and beautiful things are temporary. Might as well have some fun while you're at it, because death awaits us all. 7" x 2.5", Printed in Hosford Abernethy
This one is an innocuous bit of nostalgia for old Division Street, probably. 7" x 2.5", Printed in Hosford Abernethy
Logo Sticker, approx 4", Printed in Hosford Abernethy (Please don't order just one of these, a stamp is 78 cents all by itself)
The most brutal piece of merch in existence: ABSOLUTELY NOTHING*º
* (knowledge that your donation helps make this event possible doesn't count as a "thing")
º (minimum order quantity: 3)
Street Closure sign from 2025, the first year the street was closed
The date will be accurate again someday, probably. (this item will not ship, recipient agrees to pick up in SE)
The date will be accurate again someday, probably. (this item will not ship, recipient agrees to pick up in SE)
The date will be accurate again someday, probably. (this item will not ship, recipient agrees to pick up in SE)
The big board with rules, hooray. (this item will not ship, recipient agrees to pick up in SE)
The big board with rules, hooray. (this item will not ship, recipient agrees to pick up in SE)
This one is on a pseudo-fabric material. A relic from the old days, when the 500 was just a thing some people did without asking permission! (this item will not ship, recipient agrees to pick up in SE)
This one is on a pseudo-fabric material. A relic from the old days, when we could still keep track of world records! Regrettably, this poster includes multiple photos of the Ladds 500 Guy's face due to the erstwhile printing guy's sense of humor. (this item will not ship, recipient agrees to pick up in SE)
Where it all began in 2016. I think this is technically a sticker? A artifact of history or something, probably. (this item will not ship, recipient agrees to pick up in SE)
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