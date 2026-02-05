Ladd's 500

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Ladd's 500

About this shop

The Ladds 500 Online Merch Booth

First Annual Patch item
First Annual Patch
$11

Embroidered patch from the First Annual edition of The 500.

Second First Annual Patch item
Second First Annual Patch
$11

Embroidered patch from the Second First Annual edition of The 500.

Third First Annual Patch item
Third First Annual Patch
$11

Embroidered patch from the Third First Annual edition of The 500.

Fourth First Annual Patch item
Fourth First Annual Patch
$11

Embroidered patch from the Fourth First Annual edition of The 500.

Fifth First Annual Patch item
Fifth First Annual Patch
$11

Embroidered patch from the Fifth First Annual edition of The 500.

Sixth First Annual Patch item
Sixth First Annual Patch
$11

Embroidered patch from the Sixth First Annual edition of The 500.

Seventh First Annual Patch item
Seventh First Annual Patch
$11

Embroidered patch from the Seventh First Annual edition of The 500.

Eighth First Annual Patch item
Eighth First Annual Patch
$11

Embroidered patch from the Eighth First Annual edition of The 500.

OG Stripey PWG item
OG Stripey PWG
$6

In the traditional colors. 7" x 2.5", Printed in Hosford Abernethy

New Stripey PWG item
New Stripey PWG
$6

Needed more pink. 7" x 2.5", Printed in Hosford Abernethy

Ladds 500 Blackout item
Ladds 500 Blackout item
Ladds 500 Blackout
$6

Can it be more black? Black on black on black, 7" x 2.5", Printed in Hosford Abernethy

Stripey 2025 Colors item
Stripey 2025 Colors
$3

In the 2025 color scheme. 7" x 2.5", Printed in Hosford Abernethy

The Ladds 500 Sucks Now item
The Ladds 500 Sucks Now
$6

Share your cynicism with the world because you know it's true (according to People for Portland, probably). 7" x 2.5", Printed in Hosford Abernethy

CIB Bumper Sticker item
CIB Bumper Sticker
$6

500 is a big number and thinking is hard. counting is bullshit Bumper Sticker, 7" x 3", Printed in Hosford Abernethy

TSATSFIA item
TSATSFIA
$6

Hey do you know what the date will be for next year? The Dumbass Formula, 7" x 2.5", Printed in Hosford Abernethy

The Pitch item
The Pitch
$6

The original concept pitch for the 500. 7" x 2.5", Printed in Hosford Abernethy

Don't Be A Dick item
Don't Be A Dick
$6

A mantra for modern existence. 7" x 2.5", Printed in Hosford Abernethy

Try item
Try
$6

Sometimes all you can do is try (please don’t forget to try, though). 7" x 2.5", Printed in Hosford Abernethy

Finite item
Finite
$6

Life is finite and beautiful things are temporary. Might as well have some fun while you're at it, because death awaits us all. 7" x 2.5", Printed in Hosford Abernethy

Remember item
Remember
$6

This one is an innocuous bit of nostalgia for old Division Street, probably. 7" x 2.5", Printed in Hosford Abernethy

Eighth First Annual Logo Sticker item
Eighth First Annual Logo Sticker
$1

Logo Sticker, approx 4", Printed in Hosford Abernethy (Please don't order just one of these, a stamp is 78 cents all by itself)

NOTHING item
NOTHING
Pay what you can

The most brutal piece of merch in existence: ABSOLUTELY NOTHING*º

* (knowledge that your donation helps make this event possible doesn't count as a "thing")
º (minimum order quantity: 3)


2025 Street Closure Placard item
2025 Street Closure Placard
$25

Street Closure sign from 2025, the first year the street was closed

Let's Do Something Stupid Sign dated April 12 item
Let's Do Something Stupid Sign dated April 12
$40

The date will be accurate again someday, probably. (this item will not ship, recipient agrees to pick up in SE)

Let's Do Something Stupid Sign dated April 13 item
Let's Do Something Stupid Sign dated April 13
$40

The date will be accurate again someday, probably. (this item will not ship, recipient agrees to pick up in SE)

Let's Do Something Stupid Sign dated April 15 item
Let's Do Something Stupid Sign dated April 15
$40

The date will be accurate again someday, probably. (this item will not ship, recipient agrees to pick up in SE)

Rules Sign from the 8th 1st Annual item
Rules Sign from the 8th 1st Annual
$150

The big board with rules, hooray. (this item will not ship, recipient agrees to pick up in SE)

Rules Sign from the 7th 1st Annual item
Rules Sign from the 7th 1st Annual
$150

The big board with rules, hooray. (this item will not ship, recipient agrees to pick up in SE)

Rules Sign from the 3rd 1st Annual item
Rules Sign from the 3rd 1st Annual
$175

This one is on a pseudo-fabric material. A relic from the old days, when the 500 was just a thing some people did without asking permission! (this item will not ship, recipient agrees to pick up in SE)

Rules Sign from the 2nd 1st Annual item
Rules Sign from the 2nd 1st Annual
$200

This one is on a pseudo-fabric material. A relic from the old days, when we could still keep track of world records! Regrettably, this poster includes multiple photos of the Ladds 500 Guy's face due to the erstwhile printing guy's sense of humor. (this item will not ship, recipient agrees to pick up in SE)

Rules Sign from the 2nd 1st Annual item
Rules Sign from the 2nd 1st Annual
$500

Where it all began in 2016. I think this is technically a sticker? A artifact of history or something, probably. (this item will not ship, recipient agrees to pick up in SE)

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