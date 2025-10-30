Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
All guests may become General members and enjoy the same day use and benefits for $11/ day after their first visit. Guests are not required to become General members, but all volunteers must become members.
Welcome to Lake Waldenesia and the home of The Grateful Life Family Foundation!! We are happy to have you here today and hope you look forward to sharing with us as much as we look forward to sharing with you. Please be careful and help us preserve our freedom of association with you and our and our extended family.
In our efforts to "help humans be better people" we would like to consider you as part of our extended family. PLEASE BE KIND to your brothers and sisters and encourage others to be kind. Please also understand that under no circumstances will The Grateful Life Family Foundation or any of it's officers, staff, residents or affiliates liable for any injury, mishap, or other negative experience you may have as a result of your visit to our center or while traveling to or from any events we hold or endorse To assume such liability would prevent us from ever having another
Renews monthly
YOU are dedicated to protecting this land and keeping the land free to share our treasure with other Friends of Lake Waldensia.
100% of our contribution is earmarked to help cover monthly operating expenses that keep the grounds well maintained, the lights and water turned on.
You are granted general admission access to all events and activities held on the Lake Waldensia Land Trust.
As a Faithful Steward you may camp 365 days a year in your chosen permanent site in our campground.
You will build an off grid Earthship, tiny home, or other earth friendly shelter as a permanent homestead on approximately 1 acre within the 372 acre land trust.
You are encouraged to sustainably utilize the timber, stone, clay, and other raw material on the land to build with.
This becomes your own private space over time, based on your diligent contributions of time, energy and money.
Your stewardship is transferrable after 1 year to anyone upon approval by the board of directors, and when your total contributions reach $25,000 you are fully vested and living free on the land trust.
All guests must agree to the terms of our liability waiver.
Renews monthly
YOU are dedicated to protecting this land and keeping the land free for us to share our treasure with other Friends of Lake Waldensia.
100% of our contribution is earmarked to help cover monthly operating expenses that keep the grounds well maintained, the lights and water turned on.
You are granted general admission access to all events and activities held on the Lake Waldensia Land Trust.
As a Faithful Steward you may camp 365 days a year in your chosen permanent site in our campground.
You will build an off grid Earthship, tiny home, or other earth friendly shelter as a permanent homestead on approximately 1 acre within the 372 acre land trust.
You are encouraged to sustainably utilize the timber, stone, clay, and other raw material on the land to build with.
This becomes your own private space over time, based on your diligent contributions of time, energy and money.
Your stewardship is transferrable after 1 year to anyone (upon approval by the board of directors) and when your total contributions reach $25,000 you are fully vested and living free on the land trust.
All guests must agree to the terms of our liability waiver.
Renews monthly
YOU are dedicated to protecting this land and keeping the land free for us to share our treasure with other Friends of Lake Waldensia.
100% of our contribution is earmarked to help cover monthly operating expenses that keep the grounds well maintained, the lights and water turned on.
You are granted general admission access to all events and activities held on the Lake Waldensia Land Trust.
As a Faithful Steward you may camp 365 days a year in your chosen permanent site in our campground.
You will build an off grid Earthship, tiny home, or other earth friendly shelter as a permanent homestead on approximately 1 acre within the 372 acre land trust.
You are encouraged to sustainably utilize the timber, stone, clay, and other raw material on the land to build with.
This becomes your own private space over time, based on your diligent contributions of time, energy and money.
Your stewardship is transferrable after 1 year to anyone (upon approval by the board of directors) and when your total contributions reach $25,000 you are fully vested and living free on the land trust. when fully vested, the Faithful Steward becomes the 1% partner and eligible for a seat as a board member with full
All guests must agree to the terms of our liability waiver.
No expiration
YOU are dedicated to protecting this land and keeping the land free for us to share our treasure with other Friends of Lake Waldensia.
100% of our contribution is earmarked to help cover monthly operating expenses that keep the grounds well maintained, the lights and water turned on.
You are granted general admission access to all events and activities held on the Lake Waldensia Land Trust.
As a Faithful Steward you may camp 365 days a year in your chosen permanent site in our campground.
You will build an off grid Earthship, tiny home, or other earth friendly shelter as a permanent homestead on approximately 1 acre within the 372 acre land trust.
You are encouraged to sustainably utilize the timber, stone, clay, and other raw material on the land to build with.
This becomes your own private space over time, based on your diligent contributions of time, energy and money.
Your stewardship is transferrable after 5 years to anyone upon approval by the board of directors, and when your total contributions reach $30,000 you are fully vested and living free on the Lake Waldensia Land Trust.
All guests must agree to the terms of our liability waiver.
No expiration
YOU have been blessed with an abundance and your world revolves around your love of the earth and fellow humans. You are dedicated to protecting this land and sharing this treasure with others who also share your love of the land and of others. Your contribution not only helps us keep the land free and protected, but assists us in protecting other lands around the earth as we grow our network.
You are invited to visit these, and other affiliated network sites to share in building earth wide bonds and symbiosis, engaging in labors of love and compassionate action with all affiliated and protected lands world wide.
100 % of our contribution is earmarked to continue to protect and expand these lands we serve as stewards of
You are granted general admission access to all events and activities held on the Lake Waldensia Land Trust and all affiliated sites as our network of protected lands grows.
As a Faithful Steward you may camp 365 days a year in your chosen permanent site in our campground on the Lake Waldensia Land Trust.
You will build (with the assistance of skilled resident volunteers and other members if you so choose to accept the help) an off grid Earthship, Tiny Home, or other Earth Friendly shelter as a permanent homestead on approximately 1 acre within the 372 acre land trust.
You are encouraged to sustainably utilize the timber, stone, clay, and other raw material on the land to build with and you are entitled to use tools and equipment the Lake Waldensia Land trust has available on site.
This is to be your private santu
Your stewardship is transferrable to anyone upon approval by the board of directors, and when your total contributions reach $25,000 you are fully vested and living free on the land trust.
All guests on the proerty must agree to the terms of our liability waiver, regardless of their level of participation. You may also make reservations and register through our website. www.TGLGG.org
