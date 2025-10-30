YOU have been blessed with an abundance and your world revolves around your love of the earth and fellow humans. You are dedicated to protecting this land and sharing this treasure with others who also share your love of the land and of others. Your contribution not only helps us keep the land free and protected, but assists us in protecting other lands around the earth as we grow our network.

You are invited to visit these, and other affiliated network sites to share in building earth wide bonds and symbiosis, engaging in labors of love and compassionate action with all affiliated and protected lands world wide.





100 % of our contribution is earmarked to continue to protect and expand these lands we serve as stewards of





You are granted general admission access to all events and activities held on the Lake Waldensia Land Trust and all affiliated sites as our network of protected lands grows.





As a Faithful Steward you may camp 365 days a year in your chosen permanent site in our campground on the Lake Waldensia Land Trust.

You will build (with the assistance of skilled resident volunteers and other members if you so choose to accept the help) an off grid Earthship, Tiny Home, or other Earth Friendly shelter as a permanent homestead on approximately 1 acre within the 372 acre land trust.

You are encouraged to sustainably utilize the timber, stone, clay, and other raw material on the land to build with and you are entitled to use tools and equipment the Lake Waldensia Land trust has available on site.

This is to be your private sanctuary

Your stewardship is transferrable to anyone upon approval by the board of directors, and when your total contributions reach $25,000 you are fully vested and living free on the land trust.





All guests on the proerty must agree to the terms of our liability waiver, regardless of their level of participation. You may also make reservations and register through our website. www.TGLGG.org

Welcome to Lake Waldenesia and the home of The Grateful Life Family Foundation!! We are happy to have you here today and hope you look forward to sharing with us as much as we look forward to sharing with you. Please be careful and help us preserve our freedom of association with you and our extended family. In our efforts to "help humans be better people" we would like to consider you as part of this extended family. PLEASE BE KIND to your brothers and sisters and encourage others to be kind. Please also understand that under no circumstances will The Grateful Life Family Foundation or any of it's officers, staff, residents or affiliates liable for any injury, mishap, or other negative experience you may have as a result of your visit to our center or while traveling to or from any events we hold or endorse. To assume such liability would prevent us from ever having another

gathering like this or to allow any others to enjoy the hidden treasures of this place.

l (delete and print your name here) have read and agree to be kind and to do all I can to preserve my freedom and the freedom of those around me. I further state that I hold no one, other than myself or my guardian, responsible for my safety and security.





▭ By checking this box I also choose to become a general member of the Lake Waldensia Land Trust and pledge my annual donation of $11