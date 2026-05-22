The Landing Sponsorship Packages

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About the memberships
No expiration
The Landing Supporter tier helps provide comfort, care, and second chances for senior and special needs dogs at The Landing.
This entry-level annual sponsorship helps support daily operations, enrichment, supplies, and the ongoing mission of creating a soft place to land for dogs in need.
Landing Supporters receive:
• Custom Social Media Post
• Early Access to Community Events
• Private Tour of The Landing
No expiration
The New Beginnings Supporter tier helps support the shared spaces, comfort, and community-centered mission of The Landing.
This annual sponsorship helps create welcoming environments for rescue dogs, fosters, volunteers, adopters, and visitors while supporting ongoing care and daily operations at The Landing.
New Beginnings Supporters receive:
• Custom Social Media Post
• Early Access to Community Events
• Private Tour of The Landing
• Supporter Wall Recognition at The Landing
No expiration
The Healing & Hope Partner tier helps create calming, enriching spaces where senior and special needs dogs can heal, decompress, and feel at home.
This annual sponsorship supports the comfort, care, and daily experience of the dogs at The Landing through enrichment, furnishings, supplies, and thoughtfully designed living spaces.
Healing & Hope Partners receive:
• Custom Social Media Post
• Early Access to Community Events
• Private Tour of The Landing
• Supporter Wall Recognition at The Landing
• In-home recognition signage
• Website recognition
• Newsletter (4K+ Readers) & Radio features (98.5 The Beach)
• In Home Signage
No expiration
The Welcome Home Partner tier helps support the outdoor spaces where rescue dogs connect with fosters, adopters, volunteers, and the community.
This annual sponsorship helps create welcoming environments for meet-and-greets, adoption events, gatherings, and meaningful moments that help dogs begin their next chapter.
Welcome Home Partners receive:
• Custom Social Media Post
• Early Access to Community Events
• Private Tour of The Landing
• Supporter Wall Recognition at The Landing
• In-home recognition signage
• Website recognition
• Newsletter (4K+ Readers) & Radio features (98.5 The Beach)
• Signage in designated outdoor meet & greet area
• Invitation to Annual Landing Supporter Circle Dinner
No expiration
The Rainbow Bridge Legacy Partner tier helps create peaceful, healing spaces that honor the old souls who have forever changed our lives.
This annual sponsorship supports the development of the Rainbow Bridge memorial space at The Landing...a place for remembrance, reflection, and honoring the dogs whose love and lives continue to inspire our mission.
Rainbow Bridge Legacy Partners receive:
• Custom Social Media Post
• Early Access to Community Events
• Private Tour of The Landing
• Supporter Wall Recognition at The Landing
• In-home recognition signage
• Website recognition
• Newsletter (4K+ Readers) & Radio features (98.5 The Beach)
• Signage in designated outdoor meet & greet area
• Invitation to Annual Landing Supporter Circle Dinner
• Rainbow Bridge Signage
No expiration
The Founding Partner tier helps shape the future of The Landing and the next chapter of Touch of Grey Rescue.
This premier annual sponsorship supports the long-term growth, infrastructure, and sustainability of The Landing while helping us expand our ability to provide healing, comfort, and second chances for senior and special needs dogs.
Founding Partners receive:
• Custom Social Media Post
• Early Access to Community Events
• Private Tour of The Landing
• Supporter Wall Recognition at The Landing
• In-home recognition signage
• Website recognition
• Newsletter (4K+ Readers) & Radio features (98.5 The Beach)
• Signage in designated outdoor meet & greet area
• Invitation to Annual Landing Supporter Circle Dinner
• Premiere Founding Partner Recognition
• Custom Partnership Opportunities
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