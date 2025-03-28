The Lang School's Silent Auction

Experience the golden age of broadcast journalism with a chance to win two tickets to the Broadway production of Good Night, and Good Luck. This electrifying stage adaptation of the critically acclaimed film marks the Broadway debut of two-time Academy Award® winner George Clooney as Edward R. Murrow, the legendary journalist who stood up against Senator Joseph McCarthy's fearmongering in the 1950s. Show Details: Venue: Winter Garden Theatre, 1634 Broadway, New York, NY 10019 Performance Dates: March 12, 2025 – June 8, 2025 Show Duration: 1 hour 40 minutes (no intermission) Age Recommendation: 13 and above About the Production: Under the direction of Tony Award®-winner David Cromer, and co-written by George Clooney and Grant Heslov, Good Night, and Good Luck transports audiences to a pivotal moment in American history. The play chronicles Murrow and his news team's courageous decision to challenge the tide of paranoia and propaganda, upholding truth and journalistic integrity. Cast Highlights: George Clooney as Edward R. Murrow Glenn Fleshler as Fred Friendly Ilana Glazer as Shirley Wershba Clark Gregg as Don Hollenbeck Don't miss this opportunity to witness a landmark theatrical event that brings to life a time when truth stood against fearmongering and disinformation. $675 Value

