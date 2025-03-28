The Lang School's Silent Auction

Experience the golden age of broadcast journalism with a chance to win two tickets to the Broadway production of Good Night, and Good Luck. This electrifying stage adaptation of the critically acclaimed film marks the Broadway debut of two-time Academy Award® winner George Clooney as Edward R. Murrow, the legendary journalist who stood up against Senator Joseph McCarthy's fearmongering in the 1950s.
Show Details:
Venue: Winter Garden Theatre, 1634 Broadway, New York, NY 10019
Performance Dates: March 12, 2025 – June 8, 2025
Show Duration: 1 hour 40 minutes (no intermission)
Age Recommendation: 13 and above
About the Production:
Under the direction of Tony Award®-winner David Cromer, and co-written by George Clooney and Grant Heslov, Good Night, and Good Luck transports audiences to a pivotal moment in American history. The play chronicles Murrow and his news team's courageous decision to challenge the tide of paranoia and propaganda, upholding truth and journalistic integrity.
Cast Highlights:
George Clooney as Edward R. Murrow
Glenn Fleshler as Fred Friendly
Ilana Glazer as Shirley Wershba
Clark Gregg as Don Hollenbeck
Don't miss this opportunity to witness a landmark theatrical event that brings to life a time when truth stood against fearmongering and disinformation.
$675 Value
Head of School for a Day
$50
Starting bid
Give your child the chance to take charge with this unforgettable “Head of School for the Day” experience at The Lang School! One lucky student will step into the leadership role and enjoy a behind-the-scenes look at how the school runs. They’ll enjoy a special lunch with the Head of School and get to make a few exciting decisions for the day. It’s a confidence-boosting, memory-making opportunity your child won’t forget.
Lunch with a Staff Member of Your Choice!
$50
Starting bid
Let your child enjoy a special treat with this heartwarming experience: Lunch with a Staff Member of Their Choice and One Buddy! Whether it’s a favorite teacher, therapy team member, operations team member or administrator, your child can invite a Lang staff member they admire to join them for a fun, relaxed lunch, along with one friend of their choosing. It’s a wonderful opportunity for meaningful connection, laughter, and a little mid-day joy in their school day!
Baking Madeleines with Myriam!
$50
Starting bid
Treat your child to a sweet and memorable experience: Baking Madeleines with Myriam! Your child and two buddies will join Myriam in the kitchen to whip up a batch of delicious, golden madeleines from scratch. From mixing and pouring to that first warm bite, they'll enjoy every step of this cozy, hands-on baking session. It's the perfect blend of fun, friendship, and French pastry magic!
A Pizza and Nintendo Wii party for a LS Student & 2 Buddies
$50
Starting bid
Get ready for a fun-filled lunch/recess of pizza and gaming! Join us for a lunchtime bash where delicious slices meet thrilling Nintendo Wii action. Savor cheesy pizza as you challenge your friends in exciting games like Wii Sports and Wii Resort. Whether you’re a seasoned gamer or just looking for a good time, this party promises laughter, friendly competition, and mouth-watering pizza! Don’t miss out on the ultimate combo of food and fun!
Lunch club of your student’s choice
$50
Starting bid
Does your student have a passion they’d love to explore with friends? With this special opportunity, Joe Butler will sponsor a Lunch Club of your student’s choice, designed around their interests, led with heart, and filled with fun. Whether it’s chess, comics, nature, storytelling, or something totally unique, Joe will help bring their vision to life. The club will run for a minimum of 4 weeks, with one session per week during lunch. It’s a fantastic way to build community, spark creativity, and celebrate what makes your student shine!
Sourdough Pizza-Baking Afterschool Session with Judy
$50
Starting bid
Get ready for a deliciously fun afternoon! Your child and two buddies will join Judy for a hands-on sourdough pizza-baking afterschool session, where they'll mix, top, and bake their own personal pies from scratch. From stretching the dough to choosing their favorite toppings, it’s a flavorful and interactive experience they won’t forget.
Best of all, kosher, dairy-free, and gluten-free diets can be happily accommodated, making this a tasty adventure that everyone can enjoy!
Framed Joe DiMaggio Photo and Autograph
$250
Starting bid
Own a piece of baseball history with this framed photo and authentic autograph of the legendary Joe DiMaggio. A true icon of the game, DiMaggio’s legacy as one of the greatest to ever play for the New York Yankees lives on through this collectible piece. Beautifully framed and ready to display, it’s a timeless treasure for any sports fan, memorabilia collector, or Yankees devotee. A stunning tribute to the Yankee Clipper and his unforgettable impact on America’s favorite pastime.
Four tickets to see Passengers at the PAC NYC
$240
Starting bid
Four (4) tickets to see Passengers at the Perelman Performance Arts Center (PAC NYC), New York's newest state-of-the-art performing arts venue and a behind-the-scenes tour. Come see Montréal’s acclaimed contemporary physical theater troupe, The 7 Fingers in this performance. The passengers on this train don’t sit in silence staring at their phones – they express their hopes and dreams through an astonishing blend of cirque, music, and dance, telling human stories with superhuman skills. Poetic goodbyes. Anticipatory reunions. Fateful encounters. Passengers is that rare entertainment event that makes a perfect date night or a thrilling family adventure.
Located at the World Trade Center, and a key component in re-building Lower Manhattan, PAC NYC is a new home for emergent and established artists in theater, dance, music, opera, and multi-disciplinary performance from New York and the world. While open for only a year, PAC NYC is already making a splash in the arts scene - winning Obie awards in multiple categories and producing last summer's buzziest hit show Cats: The Jellicle Ball. PAC NYC is a testament to the power of the arts to inspire and unite us all in a flexible, intimate space.
Running June 12-June 29. Redeemable through [email protected] with certificate number. Excludes opening nights. Subject to date restrictions. Expires closing night of the show.
