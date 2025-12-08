The Language of Location with Wyatt Welch, HYBRID Winter Workshop

Hosted by
About this event
Tucson, AZ 85705, USA
This reserves your spot for the in-person session at the Write on 4th Community Center.
Suggested donation for our winter fundraiser workshops is $10-25. All donations support our annual celebration of poetry in the Old Pueblo.
This lets us know you'll be joining us virtually for the live stream of this event.
Suggested donation for our winter fundraiser workshops is $10-25. All donations support our annual celebration of poetry in the Old Pueblo.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!