Week 1, The Last Chance Ranch's Online Auction!

"Spring into Clean" - Treat yourself or someone you love to a sparkling clean home with this premium package from Up North Cleaning Services, Oldtown’s trusted local cleaning team. Whether it’s a deep seasonal clean, post-event refresh, or just a little help catching up—this package includes $500 toward residential deep cleaning services!
Family-owned and community-driven, Up North Cleaning Services is known for their attention to detail, trustworthy service, and eco-friendly products. They’ll leave your space not just clean, but truly refreshed.
They service North Idaho and Eastern Washington!
Check out their reviews!
https://www.facebook.com/AllisonTaylor97/reviews
Living Waters Esthetics & Skincare Facial Certificate
$25
“Hydrate & Glow” – Hydra Jelly Custom Facial from Living Waters Skincare located in Kettle Falls, WA
Indulge in a next-level skincare experience with the Hydra Jelly Facial from Living Waters Skincare. This deeply hydrating and cooling treatment uses nutrient-rich jelly masks to lock in moisture, soothe irritation, and leave your skin radiant and refreshed. It’s the ultimate glow-up for all skin types!
Perfect for self-care lovers, special occasions, or anyone ready to put their best face forward.
https://www.facebook.com/Living.Water.Skin
Coleman RAM-X 16 FT Canoe (Model 5916).
$80
“Paddle Into Summer” – Coleman 16’ RAM-X Canoe
Adventure awaits with this classic Coleman RAM-X 16 FT Canoe (Model 5916)—just in time for summer fun on the water! Built with Coleman’s legendary bomb-proof RAM-X material and a strong aluminum frame, this canoe is sturdy, stable, and ready for lakes, rivers, or a peaceful float.
Seats up to 3 people with a max capacity of 575 lbs (660 lbs total with gear). At 16 feet long and 36 inches wide, it offers great balance and glide. This canoe is in great condition, and ready for more.
