The Last Chance Ranch's Weekly Online Auction!

Handmade Crochet Purse + Coffee Bundle
$40

Starting bid

Delight someone special (or yourself!) with this charming bundle featuring a handcrafted crochet purse from Crafts on a Whim, and a coffee bundle. Whether for a holiday, birthday, or just because, this unique pairing offers both warmth and style. 🌺 Handmade Crochet Purse Hand-crocheted in a bold red and white color scheme Features a beautiful floral poppy design and a red-and-gold chain strap Perfect size for essentials (phone, wallet, keys) ☕ Coffee Gift Set Includes: 2 glass bottles of *Starbucks Frappuccino (Mocha flavor) *2 ceramic mugs with butterfly design *Lady Sarah gourmet chocolate bars Wrapped in decorative gold mesh – ready to gift! Condition: Brand new and unused Ready to be gifted or enjoyed immediately 🎁 An ideal gift for coffee lovers, crochet fans, or anyone who appreciates thoughtful, stylish bundles.
Genuine Black Pearl & Sterling Silver Necklace Set
$40

Starting bid

Crafted by TJ Designs, known for artisanal quality and distinctive style, this piece blends classic elegance with a modern edge. Add a touch of sophistication to your collection with this stunning necklace featuring a genuine black pearl set in sterling silver. ✨ Features: • Lustrous genuine three black pearl centerpiece • High-quality sterling silver chain and setting • Ideal for formal occasions or as a luxurious everyday accent 🎁 Comes beautifully packaged – ready to gift or treasure for yourself. Bid now to own a timeless piece of handcrafted jewelry that radiates natural beauty and understated elegance.
Intro to Rock Climbing Course
$40

Starting bid

1-Week Package with Gear Rental at Wild Walls in Spokane Whether you're a total beginner or brushing up on basics, this one-week rock climbing course covers everything you need to get started safely and confidently! 🧗 Course Includes: • Belaying techniques • Essential climbing knots • Harness fitting and safety checks • Climbing safety protocols & etiquette 🪢 Extras: • One full week of climbing access • All gear rentals included – just bring yourself and your energy! 📅 Schedule Options: • Tuesdays & Thursdays, 6–8 PM • Saturdays, 4–6 PM

