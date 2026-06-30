A lone figure stands on a road facing a futuristic city under a sky filled with ascending figures, with the title "The Last Flight Out: Flight 417" prominently displayed.
Overcoming Power Ministries

Hosted by

Overcoming Power Ministries

About this event

The Last Flight Out: Flight 417, The Rapture is Just the Beginning - Partner Support Registration

830 Westview Dr SW

Atlanta, GA 30314, USA

Iron Sponsor: $1,000 - $2,499
Pay what you can
Available until Sep 17

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.

5 Last Flight Out Premium T-Shirts

5 VIP GALA - Captain's Reception Tickets

Playbill Advertisement

Bronze Sponsor: $2,500 - $4,999
Pay what you can
Available until Sep 17

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.

10 Last Flight Out Premium T-Shirts

10 VIP GALA - Captain's Reception Tickets

Playbill Advertisement

Silver Sponsor: $5,000 - $7,499
Pay what you can
Available until Sep 17

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.

15 Last Flight Out Premium T-Shirts

15 VIP GALA - Captain's Reception Tickets

Playbill Advertisement

Gold Sponsor: $7,500 - $9,999
Pay what you can
Available until Sep 17

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.

25 Last Flight Out Premium T-Shirts

25 VIP GALA - Captain's Reception Tickets

Playbill Advertisement

Platinum Sponsor: $10,000 - $24,999
Pay what you can
Available until Sep 17

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.

30 Last Flight Out Premium T-Shirts

30 VIP GALA - Captain's Reception Tickets

Sponsor Recognition on Marketing Materials

Half-Page Playbill Advertisement

Diamond Sponsor: $25,000 +
Pay what you can
Available until Sep 17

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.

50 Last Flight Out Premium T-Shirts

50 VIP GALA - Captain's Reception Tickets

Up Front Seating for LFO Premiere

Sponsor Recognition on Marketing Materials

Full-Page Playbill Advertisement

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