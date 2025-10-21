A Queenpreneur’s Plan

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A Queenpreneur’s Plan

About this event

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The Latoya Whitfield Show

7061 Hwy 72 W

Huntsville, AL 35806, USA

Individual Admission
$45

Enjoy an unforgettable night of conversation, connection, and culture paired with mouthwatering soul food that feeds both the body and the soul. Your exclusive seat gives you front-row access to witness the premiere of The Latoya Whitfield Show before it hits YouTube.

VIP Admission
$80
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Perfect for couples, friends, or business besties! Come ready for good conversation, soulful flavor, and a whole lot of unforgettable moments.

Sponsor + Guest Experience
$165
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Be one of only five exclusive sponsors supporting the premiere of The Latoya Whitfield Show.
Includes:
✅ Admission for two guests
✅ Complimentary soul food dinner for two
✅ Recognition during the event
✅ Logo placement in social media promotions
✅ Logo featured at the end of 7 YouTube episodes of The Latoya Whitfield Show

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