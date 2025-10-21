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About this event
Huntsville, AL 35806, USA
Enjoy an unforgettable night of conversation, connection, and culture paired with mouthwatering soul food that feeds both the body and the soul. Your exclusive seat gives you front-row access to witness the premiere of The Latoya Whitfield Show before it hits YouTube.
Perfect for couples, friends, or business besties! Come ready for good conversation, soulful flavor, and a whole lot of unforgettable moments.
Be one of only five exclusive sponsors supporting the premiere of The Latoya Whitfield Show.
Includes:
✅ Admission for two guests
✅ Complimentary soul food dinner for two
✅ Recognition during the event
✅ Logo placement in social media promotions
✅ Logo featured at the end of 7 YouTube episodes of The Latoya Whitfield Show
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