The Lawn Sessions - Concerts on the Jack Daniel Distillery Campus

This ticket includes 4 drink tickets. Bring your own lawn chair, and general admission parking. Must present your photo ID at gate.
*Jack Daniel’s mixed drinks or Country Cocktails Malts
This ticket includes 4 drink tickets. Bring your own lawn chair, and general admission parking. Must present your photo ID at gate.
*Jack Daniel’s mixed drinks or Country Cocktails Malts
Dry County Ticket
$20
This ticket does not include drink tickets. For designated drivers, anyone attending ages 13+, bring your own lawn chair.
This ticket does not include drink tickets. For designated drivers, anyone attending ages 13+, bring your own lawn chair.
VIP Lounge Ticket (21+)
$60
The VIP Lounge ticket includes VIP Parking Included (1 pass included for 2 tickets). Seating and cocktail tables provided; access to VIP Sessions Bar Area; access to reserved areas for VIP ticketholders; Includes 4 Complimentary Drink Tickets per person, Indoor Restroom Access connected directly to porch.
*Jack Daniel’s mixed drinks or Country Cocktails Malts
The VIP Lounge ticket includes VIP Parking Included (1 pass included for 2 tickets). Seating and cocktail tables provided; access to VIP Sessions Bar Area; access to reserved areas for VIP ticketholders; Includes 4 Complimentary Drink Tickets per person, Indoor Restroom Access connected directly to porch.
*Jack Daniel’s mixed drinks or Country Cocktails Malts
Jack Employee Ticket
$20
Must provide a Jack Daniel employee ID.
This ticket includes 4 drink tickets for 21+ (must have id). Bring your own lawn chair, and general admission parking. Must present your photo ID at gate. Limited to six discounted tickets per employee limit.
Must provide a Jack Daniel employee ID.
This ticket includes 4 drink tickets for 21+ (must have id). Bring your own lawn chair, and general admission parking. Must present your photo ID at gate. Limited to six discounted tickets per employee limit.
Media Only
$250
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!