TENNESSEE TOURISM INVESTMENT PROJECT INC

Hosted by

TENNESSEE TOURISM INVESTMENT PROJECT INC

About this event

The Lawn Sessions - Concerts on the Jack Daniel Distillery Campus

133 Lynchburg Hwy

Lynchburg, TN 37352, USA

Tier 1 General Admission (21+ Only)
$30
This ticket includes 4 drink tickets. Bring your own lawn chair, and general admission parking. Must present your photo ID at gate. *Jack Daniel’s mixed drinks or Country Cocktails Malts
Dry County Ticket
$20
This ticket does not include drink tickets. For designated drivers, anyone attending ages 13+, bring your own lawn chair.
VIP Lounge Ticket (21+)
$60
The VIP Lounge ticket includes VIP Parking Included (1 pass included for 2 tickets). Seating and cocktail tables provided; access to VIP Sessions Bar Area; access to reserved areas for VIP ticketholders; Includes 4 Complimentary Drink Tickets per person, Indoor Restroom Access connected directly to porch. *Jack Daniel’s mixed drinks or Country Cocktails Malts
Jack Employee Ticket
$20
Must provide a Jack Daniel employee ID. This ticket includes 4 drink tickets for 21+ (must have id). Bring your own lawn chair, and general admission parking. Must present your photo ID at gate. Limited to six discounted tickets per employee limit.
Media Only
$250

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!